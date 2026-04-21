JOSH BILICKI PARTNERS WITH STAND READY APPAREL AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

MOORESVILLE, NC, April 21, 2026 – NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki today announced that he is partnering with Stand Ready Apparel for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 340 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. The No. 07 of SS-GreenLight Racing will sport the fierce eagle and stars and stripes banner logo of the brand.

Stand Ready Apparel is a patriotic and faith-driven lifestyle brand based in San Antonio, Texas. The company creates patriotic and faith-driven designs that celebrate military pride and American values. From graphic tees to accessories, Stand Ready Apparel delivers high-quality products for those who work hard, love freedom, and aren’t afraid to show a little attitude.

“We’re excited to bring Stand Ready Apparel to the NASCAR community and to partner with a driver like Josh who embodies determination and passion,” said Kim McLamb, owner of Stand Ready Apparel. “This is an incredible opportunity for us to reach new fans and show what our brand is all about.”

“I’m proud to partner with Stand Ready for the Texas race. Their belief in strong values and living each day guided by those values is something everyone can embrace,” said Bilicki. “NASCAR fans are going to love their designs.”

“Sponsoring Josh Bilicki and the No. 07 car at Texas Motor Speedway is an exciting milestone for Stand Ready Apparel. NASCAR fans are hardworking, patriotic, and loyal—exactly the kind of people our brand was built for,” said Lamb. “We’re proud to support Josh and bring Stand Ready Apparel to the track in a big way. And we’re offering fans 20% off their purchase with code TMS07 through the end of May.”

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 340 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 12th of 33 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice starts on Friday, May 1 at 4:00 p.m. followed immediately by qualifying. The field is set to take the green flag the next day at 2:30 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Central Daylight Time.

For more information on Josh Bilicki, visit https://www.joshbilickiracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/JoshBilickiRacing/), X (https://www.twitter.com/joshbilicki) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/joshbilicki/).

For more information on Stand Ready Apparel, visit https://standreadyapparel.com/.