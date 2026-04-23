FaithFest Named Entitlement Sponsor of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The FaithFest 250 presented by Mercer Transportation will take place Saturday, July 18 at 12:30 p.m. at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Two-time GRAMMY Award winner Jason Crabb will perform a pre-race concert

Saturday’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race will precede NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying for the July 19 Window World 450

Individual tickets, camping and parking for the entire July 17-19 race weekend can be obtained at northwilkesborospeedway.com

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (April 23, 2025) – FaithFest, a Christian music festival held annually in Wilkes County, will serve as the title sponsor of the upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race during the North Wilkesboro Speedway’s first full points weekend in nearly 30 years. Mercer Transportation will support the event as presenting sponsor, and two-time GRAMMY Award winning artist Jacob Crabb will perform a pre-race concert.

The FaithFest 250 presented by Mercer Transportation is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, at 12:30 p.m., ahead of NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying for the Window World 450.

Although the NASCAR All-Star Race has been held at the venue for three consecutive years since 2023, the Window World 450 on Sunday, July 19, will mark the first time the event has paid Cup Series points since Jeff Gordon’s victory in September of 1996. The zMAX CARS Tour will kick off the weekend with a Friday-night doubleheader on July 17.

“We are so thankful to Mercer Transportation and Brent Wooten for allowing FaithFest to be a part of the NASCAR Truck Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway,” said Craig Church, founder of FaithFest. “This is a special event since it is the first full points race weekend at the racetrack since 1996. We are excited to be a part of something this historic, but even more, we are here for something eternal. I have given the rest of my life to seek and to save, letting people know they can find true hope in Jesus Christ. Jesus is Lord, and He has radically changed my life. My prayer is simply that people will find the peace and joy I have in Jesus and have the eternal hope of heaven.”

Each year, FaithFest draws thousands of attendees to the region and features performances by nationally known Christian artists. The organization also supports local outreach efforts year-round. FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries will hold a prerace service and pre-race concert by Crabb before the Truck Series hits the track Saturday afternoon.

A two-time GRAMMY Award winner and 22-time GMA Dove Award winner, Jason Crabb has been named both Artist of the Year and Male Artist of the Year by the GMA Dove Awards. Over a three-decade-plus career, Crabb has carved a path across Southern Gospel, Country, Gospel and Pop music and touched nearly every part of the Christian and Gospel music community. Crabb collaborated with Dylan Scott for “Good Morning Mercy” as well as Trace Adkins and Zach Williams for “God Can Use a Broken Man.”

“I have been blessed to be a part of FaithFest since its inception in 2017. I am so excited about all the Lord is doing through this ministry, as the Gospel is boldly proclaimed and Jesus is lifted high,” said Crabb. “I am looking forward to singing about His powerful name at the FaithFest 250. Come join us at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway, in July! ”

A Sunday morning sunrise service will also be hosted by FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries in the Fan Zone prior to the Cup Series Window World 450. FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries exists to reach the lost and revive the church through gathering and going where the gospel is preached and the presence of God is encountered. Its mission is to offer faith-forming events and go where God opens a door, giving people the opportunity to experience Jesus.

“We are honored to sponsor the Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway,” said Brent Wooten, managing agent at Mercer Transportation. “Racing brings people together, but what excites us most is the opportunity to stand alongside FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries and be part of something that goes far beyond the track. Our goal is simple: if, through this effort, we can help reach one more soul for Jesus, then it’s all worth it.”

Mercer Transportation, based in Louisville, Kentucky, was founded in 1977 on a simple idea: pay drivers promptly and treat them fairly. What began with three men has grown into a nationwide full truckload transportation network known for stability, service and long-term relationships.

In 1995, the first year of the Craftsman Truck Series, Mike Bliss picked up the win at North Wilkesboro Speedway, followed a year later by Mark Martin. Since the track’s revitalization, Kyle Larson, Corey Heim and Chandler Smith have each earned a victory at the storied arena.

Window World 450 race week packages, individual event day tickets and camping can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com.

Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding the July 17-19 race weekend by following on X and Instagram or by becoming a Facebook fan.

About FaithFest:

FaithFest is one of the largest Christian music festivals in the nation, held annually (the second weekend of September) in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Founded by evangelist Craig Church, FaithFest exists to bring people together through worship and the Word of God, creating opportunities for lives to be changed by Jesus Christ. What began as a one-day festival has grown into a year-round ministry. FaithFest Evangelistic Ministries reaches the community with events, preaching, outreach, and through the FaithFest Events Complex. With a heart to see the lost saved, believers encouraged, and families impacted, FaithFest continues to stand as a place and ministry where the Gospel is proclaimed, and the hope of heaven is shared. Jesus is Lord! For more information, you can go to www.faithfestnc.com or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/faithfestnc.

About Mercer Transportation:

Mercer Transportation is a Louisville, Kentucky–based, owner-operator carrier built on a simple idea sketched on a napkin in 1977: pay the truck, pay them fast. What started with three men and a belief in doing right by drivers has grown into a nationwide full truckload transportation network known for its stability, service, and staying power.

Today, Mercer supports a vast network of independent agents, professional drivers, and shipping partners across the country, delivering open-deck and van freight with a focus on safety, timing, and reliability. But growth has never come at the expense of who we are. Mercer remains a people-first company, grounded in relationships, transparency, and a culture that values every role in the operation.

Built through decades of consistency and trust, Mercer continues to prove that taking care of people, moving freight the right way, and standing behind your word never go out of style.