TRICON and Kaden Honeycutt Team Up with the Safelite Foundation to Support the Foster Care Community

Honeycutt to Pilot Foster Love/Safelite Foundation Tundra for Month of May

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 27, 2026) – TRICON Garage (TRICON) is proud to announce that its collaboration with TRD U.S.A. partner Safelite, the Safelite Foundation and its national partner Foster Love will return to the No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro in 2026. Alongside driver Kaden Honeycutt, the partnership aims to shine a spotlight on National Foster Care Awareness Month.

Foster Love is a nationwide nonprofit organization committed to improving the way children experience the foster care system for the better. From helping one child, to supporting over one million foster youth, Foster Love continues to strive towards the goal of improving the foster care experience for the over 430,000 children currently in the system.

As a special tribute, the No. 11 team will once again swap the Safelite red for a refreshed blue design, representing the official color of National Foster Care Awareness Month, serving as a visual reminder of the kids who often go unseen, while also recognizing foster parents, family members, volunteers, mentors, policymakers and child welfare professionals.

Honeycutt will carry Foster Love branding across all five NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races this May, including Texas Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway, Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway and Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway in an effort to raise awareness and inspire action for foster youth nationwide.

In 2025, the Safelite Foundation, Foster Love and TRICON partnership produced two victories, as Corey Heim took the blue livery to victory lane at Texas Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Our associates have made this partnership truly their own. They’ve shown up in every way possible, from volunteering and donating to openly sharing their own personal connections to the foster care system,” said Wendy Bradshaw, Executive Director of the Safelite Foundation and Community Affairs.

“During every race in May, we will cheer on Kaden, recognizing that he is a powerful advocate for raising awareness about foster care across the country. Throughout Foster Care Awareness Month, he is partnering with us on and off the track to be a driving force for good.”

Through this special collaboration, Safelite will host over 30 guests, including foster children and families at Charlotte Motor Speedway, bringing a unique and meaningful partnership into a space where it had rarely existed before. Limited edition Kaden Honeycutt shirts will be offered in celebration of the collaboration, with a percentage of the proceeds going directly to Foster Love. Fans can find the design for sale on shopTRICON.com.

The partnership is set to debut at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 1 in the SpeedyCash.com 250. The 200-lap race will be televised live on FS1 with radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Safelite Foundation

Founded in 2005, the Safelite Foundation was established as the company’s charitable arm with one mission: to help those who’ve hit a bump in the road find a clear road ahead. We deliver on this mission through partnership and support of organizations whose focus aligns with our giving priorities: providing safety, stability, and a sense of belonging. Leveraging the size and scale of Safelite’s reach, the Foundation impacts communities on a local, national, and global level with over $40M donated and hundreds of thousands of associate volunteer hours since 2005. For more information, visit safelite.com/foundation.

About Foster Love

Founded in 2008, Foster Love is dedicated to transforming the lives of children in the foster care system. We provide resources, support, and a loving community to foster children, foster parents, and adoptive families. Our mission is to ensure that every child experiences the support and stability they deserve. Join us in creating a brighter future for these amazing children through advocacy, education, and compassionate care. Together, we can make a difference. For more information, visit http://FosterLove.com.

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is a professional racing organization fielding five full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries. Serving as the flagship Truck Series partner of Toyota Racing Development, the team plays an integral role in the NASCAR development ladder. Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, TRICON has quickly established itself as the premier home for cultivating the next generation of motorsports industry professionals. Actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation, the team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet.