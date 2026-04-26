Clint Bowyer & Jamie McMurray join Kaulig Racing’s Truck Series Free Agent program in 2026

Clint Bowyer and Jamie McMurray have been named drivers of Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 “Free Agent” RAM 1500 entry for one race apiece in this year’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

Bowyer, the 2008 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion and 10-time Cup Series race winner from Emporia, Kansas, will drive the No. 25 RAM 1500 entry at Dover Motor Speedway on May 15. McMurray, the 2010 Daytona 500 & Brickyard 400 champion and seven-time Cup winner from Joplin, Missouri, will pilot the entry during the series’ inaugural event at San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado on June 19.

The announcement was made during NASCAR’s pre-race show before the Cup Series’ Jack Link’s 500 event at Talladega Superspeedway on April 26, where both Bowyer and McMurray work as NASCAR analysts for FOX Sports. It also comes as the Truck Series is set to embark on a six-race consecutive stretch, starting from May 1 to June 6.

“Bringing in veterans like Clint and Jamie adds another level of excitement, which is why we created the Free Agent Program,” Tim Kuniskis, Head of American Brands, SRT Performance, North America marketing/retail strategy at Stellantis, said. “Their experience and success help showcase Ram’s unique approach to America’s motorsport while allowing fans to watch a couple of their favorite drivers get behind the wheel of a Ram 1500 with Kaulig Racing.”

Bowyer has made a total of 15 starts in the Truck Series division. His latest start occurred at Nashville Superspeedway in June 2024 as he finished 17th while driving for Spire Motorsports. He recorded three victories in the series, with his latest occurring at Kansas Speedway in June 2011.

The May 15 event at Dover is scheduled to mark Bowyer’s second series start at the Monster Mile. His first occurred in June 2007 as he finished 34th following an opening lap accident. He has also made a total of 30 Cup starts at Dover, with a win at the track in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in September 2009.

“I’m pumped to get back in a truck, especially one with Ram power behind it,” Bowyer said. “Dover is a beast — concrete, tight and unforgiving — and I plan to put this No. 25 Ram Free Agent truck right up front where it belongs.”

Like Bowyer, McMurray is a former Truck Series race winner. He achieved his lone victory at Martinsville Speedway in October 2004. He has also made 25 starts in the series, with his latest dating back to October 2008 at Martinsville, as he embraces the challenge of campaigning in a street course venue for the first time ever.

“Racing on a naval base in San Diego for the very first time is going to be an incredible experience,” McMurray said. “Street courses reward precision and adaptability, and I’m looking forward to teaming with Kaulig and Ram to make some history in that No. 25 truck.”

Kaulig Racing launched its free agent driver program ahead of its inaugural campaign in the Craftsman Truck Series division in November 2025. The program involved featuring various competitors from multiple racing divisions and disciplines to compete in at least a single Truck event in one of Kaulig’s RAM 1500 entries numbered 25. The competitors who compete in the entry would not compete for the 2026 Truck Series driver’s championship, but would be evaluated by their on-track performance for a season-ending program prize.

Currently, Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 entry, which is led by crew chief Alex Yontz, is ranked in 25th place in the 2026 owner’s standings through six of the 25-race schedule. Bowyer and McMurray are set to join Tony Stewart, Ty Dillon, Colin Braun, Corey LaJoie and Carson Ferguson as competitors who have piloted the entry in at least a single event. They will each compete alongside Kaulig’s four RAM 1500s entries: the No. 10 entry piloted by Corey LaJoie, the No. 12 entry piloted by rookie Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, the No. 14 entry piloted by newcomer Timothy “Mini” Tyrrell and the No. 16 entry piloted by Justin Haley.

While Dillon is the only competitor who has piloted the No. 25 entry twice, Braun has recorded the entry’s highest-finishing result of ninth place during the series’ inaugural event at the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Parker Kligerman is scheduled to drive the No. 25 entry this upcoming Friday, May 1, at Texas Motor Speedway. Ferguson is scheduled to compete in the No. 25 entry for a second time at Martinsville on October 30. Kaulig’s selection and reveal of drivers for the remainder of this season remains to be determined.

Clint Bowyer’s Truck Series return with Kaulig Racing is set for May 15 at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware. The ECOSAVE 200 will air at 5 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.

Jamie McMurray’s Truck return with Kaulig will occur at San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado on June 19 at 4 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.