RCA Partners with McDowell, Spire Motorsports for NASCAR All-Star Race, Bristol, Talladega

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 30, 2026) – RCA, the quintessential American consumer electronics brand, will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026 by partnering with Michael McDowell and Spire Motorsports for three races beginning at Dover Motor Speedway when the famed one-mile oval hosts NASCAR’s All-Star Race for the first time in the venue’s storied, 50-plus year history.

RCA has its own celebrated, winning history in the NASCAR Cup Series and previously sponsored Cale Yarborough Motorsports. Drivers Jeremy Mayfield and John Andretti both spent time in an RCA-sponsored entry throughout the mid-90’s, with Andretti taking the company to Victory Lane in the 1997 Pepsi 400 after fighting off Terry Labonte and Dale Earnhardt to collect the checkered flag.

The iconic consumer electronics brand will join the defending All-Star Pit Crew Challenge Champions, who look to collect back-to-back $100,000 checks to go along with pit-road bragging rights during NASCAR’s annual all-star festivities. In addition to its position aboard McDowell’s No. 71 Chevy Camaro, RCA will be showcased throughout the Spire Motorsports garage, including branded headsets across the team’s No. 71 effort.

Following the May 15-17 all-star weekend, RCA will return to McDowell’s No. 71 Chevy Sept. 19 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and Oct. 5 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“We are incredibly excited to return RCA to the world of motorsports, a space that aligns so naturally with our legacy of performance and innovation,” said Tony Bozzini, President of RCA. “Spire Motorsports is the ideal partner for this next chapter, bringing a forward-thinking approach and competitive spirit that mirrors our own. Together, we see an opportunity to reconnect with passionate fans while elevating the RCA brand on a national stage. This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and we look forward to building something truly impactful with the Spire team.”

Founded in 1919, RCA has a rich history using the power of technology to bring people together while symbolizing American ingenuity worldwide. Built on more than a century of engineering innovation, RCA is the standard-bearer in performance, precision and trustworthiness, affording Spire Motorsports a wealth of resources as the team continues to raise its competitive bar on a weekly basis.

Ten races into the 2026 campaign, McDowell sits just outside the top 20 in points on the strength of one top-five and two top-10 finishes, including a season-best fifth-place finish in the Cup Series’ March 1 visit to Circuit of the Americas.

“Our Spire Motorsports team has been working so hard these last few months to bring in new partners, and RCA is a great fit,” said McDowell. “Our sport relies on communication, and the RCA brand has a deep history of keeping people connected. I am excited to wear the RCA colors and represent the brand and its values on and off the track. I’m especially looking forward to Talladega (Superspeedway) later this fall. We started on the pole last October and led a lot of laps. We expect to bring that same speed this year with the RCA colors on our No. 71 Chevrolet.”

The NASCAR All-Star Race from Dover Motor Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Sunday, May 17, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The $1 million-to-win, all-star spectacular will be broadcast live on Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 and HBO Max.

About RCA …

RCA is one of the most recognized names in the electronics industry, delivering innovative and reliable technology that has been entertaining families for over 100 years. Consumers throughout the world depend on the RCA brand to provide products and services that feature the latest technology and design, are easy to use, and deliver the highest value and longevity. Generations of families continue to rely on the RCA brand for their home entertainment and lifestyle. RCA is a global trademark of established, Inc.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came April 27, 2026, when Carson Hocevar earned his inaugural Cup Series win in the Jack Links 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization will also field the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.