Young’s Motorsports Texas Motor Speedway NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Texas Motor Speedway | Andy’s Frozen Custard 340

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Ryan Ellis

Primary Partner(s): Eclipse Claims Consulting

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2026 Driver Points Position: 28th

2026 Owner Points Position: 35th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: In November 2025, Ryan Ellis was announced as Young’s Motorsports’ full-time driver in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series as the organization enters its third season of competition.

In a significant step for 2026, Young’s Motorsports will transition its flagship No. 02 — long synonymous with the organization’s success in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series — to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series full-time, underscoring the team’s continued growth at the national level.

Ellis will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro across the full 33-race schedule, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 340 at Texas Motor Speedway and culminating with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in November.

● About Ryan: A respected veteran in the NASCAR garage, Ellis joins Young’s Motorsports with more than a decade of experience across NASCAR’s national ranks, including competition in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

The 2026 season will mark Ellis’ fourth full-time campaign in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

The 35-year-old Virginia native is coming off his first career NASCAR top-10 finish in 2025 and looks to build on that momentum while continuing to expand his résumé, which includes 175 career starts in series competition.

Known for his consistency, professionalism, and versatility both behind the wheel and in the garage, Ellis aims to apply his experience to elevate Young’s Motorsports’ competitive presence in its third season of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition.

● All-Aboard!: For the 12th of 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Eclipse Claims Consulting as the primary partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday’s 200-lap event.

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Eclipse Claims Consulting is a trusted authority in insurance claim advocacy and appraisals.

Known as a national leader in insurance adjustments, the company specializes in property damage, including natural disasters such as flood, hail, tornado, hurricane, wildfire and earthquake damage.

With a mission centered on securing fair and timely settlements, Eclipse Claims Consulting has helped clients nationwide recover millions of dollars after property losses caused by storms, fires, water damage, and other disasters.

The company has built its reputation as a go-to advocate for policyholders facing complex insurance claims.

Whether assisting homeowners after a hurricane or guiding a business through fire damage recovery, Eclipse Claims Consulting remains a trusted partner at every step of the insurance claim process.

● Ryan Ellis O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Texas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s battle in the Lone Star State marks Ellis’s ninth NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile oval that continues to challenge even the most seasoned drivers.

In his previous outings at the Fort Worth, Texas-based track, Ellis delivered a track-best finish of 13th after starting 30th in the fall 2023 edition of the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 while driving for Alpha Prime Racing. Overall, he holds an average finish of 28.8 at the speedway.

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to action Saturday, May 2, for the next race of the 2026 season at Texas Motor Speedway.

The event is part of a busy tripleheader weekend at the intermediate oval, beginning Friday night with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250, followed by the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday afternoon, and culminating Sunday, May 3, with the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY.

Known for its high speeds and challenging racing surface, Texas Motor Speedway presents a different kind of test compared to superspeedway competition.

With multiple grooves and evolving track conditions, drivers must balance raw speed with tire management and long-run handling to stay competitive throughout a run.

Restarts often play a critical role, with aggressive moves and track position proving vital as drivers jockey for clean air and momentum.

The combination of fast corners and heavy braking zones creates opportunities for side-by-side racing, while also punishing mistakes over the course of a long green-flag run.

Ryan Ellis and Young’s Motorsports look to capitalize at Texas as the No. 02 team continues its push through the 2026 campaign.

With one of NASCAR’s premier intermediate tracks on deck, the weekend provides another opportunity for Ellis to strengthen his position in the championship standings and showcase the organization’s continued growth at the national level.

● Ryan Ellis NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Texas, Ellis has 175 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races to his credit, earning a career-best sixth-place finish after starting 32nd in the 2026 edition of the United Rentals 300 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for Young’s Motorsports.

Since his 2012 debut, Ellis has averaged a 26.6 finish in series competition, including the past three seasons running full-time.

● Talladega Superspeedway | Ag-Pro 300 Race Recap: The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series made its traditional spring stop in the heart of Dixie for last Saturday afternoon’s running of the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

The second superspeedway race of the season presented an opportunity for Ellis and the team to build on their season-best sixth-place finish at the 2.66-mile track.

Unfortunately, the team was plagued by electrical issues throughout the 113-lap race, leaving Ellis and the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet team with a frustrating 36th-place finish after starting a strong 21st following a solid one-lap qualifying effort in his No. 02 Zeroes Chevrolet.

Now, the team shifts its focus to Texas Motor Speedway for the next intermediate track battle of the season, where the fast 1.5-mile layout presents a vastly different challenge from superspeedway competition.

﻿With its wide racing surface, multiple grooves and ever-changing track conditions, Texas demands a balance of speed, tire management and long-run handling.

Clean air and track position are critical, especially on restarts where drivers aggressively fight for every inch entering Turns 1 and 2.

The track’s unique character — featuring high speeds into the corners and heavy braking zones — creates opportunities for side-by-side racing but also leaves little room for error over the course of a run.

For Ellis and the Young’s Motorsports team, the weekend offers a chance to translate lessons learned from the early part of the season into a strong performance and continue building momentum in the 2026 campaign.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Ellis as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief, engineer and industry veteran Eddie Troconis.

On Saturday, he will be the crew chief in his 33rd NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. In his previous 32 races, he has two top-10 finishes, most recently in the 2026 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The season’s 12th race will serve as his first event atop the pit box at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, although he has 12 starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at Texas, which have produced a track-best of second with driver Ben Rhodes in 2018.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Overview at Texas Motor Speedway: This weekend’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 340 will mark Young’s Motorsports’ third and fourth appearances at Texas Motor Speedway in NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition.

In the team’s two previous efforts at the 1.5-mile speedway, series veteran Anthony Alfredo delivered the organization’s strongest performance. After qualifying 10th, Alfredo maintained a presence inside the top-10 throughout the event before securing a competitive 12th-place finish on the lead lap.

Beyond its growing résumé in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization brings a wealth of experience to Texas through its NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program.

Since 2013, Young’s Motorsports has made 38 Truck Series starts at Texas, earning one top-five and three top-10 finishes, including a track-best fifth-place result with series’ race winner Austin Hill in the 2018 edition of the JAG Metals 350.

Across those appearances, the team owns an average starting position of 23.3 and an average finishing position of 20.7.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 88 starts and earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes while maintaining an average starting position of 27.0 and an average finish of 24.7.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Ryan Ellis, please visit ryanellisracing.com, like him on Facebook (Ryan Ellis), and follow him on Instagram (@ryanellisracing), TikTok (@ryanellisracing), and X | Twitter (@ryanellisracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Ryan Ellis Quoteboard:

On Texas Motor Speedway: “Texas is one of those places where you really have to stay ahead of the track because it changes so much from the start of a run to the end.

“You’ve got a lot of speed, but handling and tire management really come into play over a long run. Track position is huge too, especially with how important clean air is, so you have to be aggressive but smart on restarts.

“If we can keep ourselves in position, execute and be there late, I think we’ve got a solid shot at putting together a strong day for our No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team.”

On Keys to Success at Texas Motor Speedway: “Staying ahead of the track is probably the biggest thing for us at Texas. It changes so much from the start of a run to the end, so having good balance and managing your tires is really important.

“Track position means a lot too, especially with how important clean air is, so you have to be aggressive but smart on restarts. If we can execute, keep ourselves in position and be there late in the race, I think we’ll have a solid shot at a strong finish with our No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team.”

On Having Experience Running All Three National Series at Texas Motor Speedway: “Having experience in all three national series at Texas definitely helps. Every time you’re on the track, you learn something different — how the grip changes, how the lines move around and what you need out of the car over a long run.

“Being able to carry that knowledge from one series to the next gives you a better feel for what to expect and how to adjust. It’s still a tough place to get right, but having those laps and that experience in your back pocket is a big advantage for our No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team.”

On Continued Partnership with Eclipse Claims Consulting: “It’s really special to continue building our relationship with Eclipse Claims Consulting and to bring them over to Young’s Motorsports.

“They’ve been a great partner of mine, so being able to grow that relationship within this program means a lot.

“We’re all working hard to represent them the right way on and off the track, and hopefully we can deliver a strong performance in the No. 02 Chevrolet that they can be proud of.”

On 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Goals: “Our goal for 2026 and beyond is to keep building, improving and creating something sustainable with Young’s Motorsports that we can be proud of long term.

“We know the start of the season hasn’t gone exactly how we wanted, but at the same time, I feel like we’ve made a lot of progress. There’s been a ton of effort behind the scenes, and we’ve had more speed in the car than the results have shown.

“I think we’re starting to put those pieces together now. The communication is getting stronger, the execution is getting better, and that’s what it takes to start turning potential into results.

﻿

﻿“If we stay focused, clean up the small details and keep putting ourselves in position, the finishes will come. It’s all about continuing to move forward, building consistency and putting complete races together.”

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Brad Perez

Primary Partner(s): Weiss Sand & Clay

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

﻿2026 Driver Points Position: 43rd

2026 Owner Points Position: 33rd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Three, Driven Forward: Young’s Motorsports continues its campaign in the newly rebranded NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, aiming to make an immediate impact with its second full-time entry as the season rolls on at Texas Motor Speedway.

Motorsports polymath Brad Perez returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization for his second NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start of the season with Young’s Motorsports, driving the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro in the 12th of 33 races on the 2026 schedule.

● About Brad: Brad Perez is a versatile competitor within the motorsports community, known for his diverse background both behind the wheel and behind the scenes.

A native of Hollywood, Florida, Perez has built a reputation for his ability to contribute in multiple roles, balancing duties as a driver, engineer, strategist and industry professional.

Perez’s racing résumé includes experience across a variety of disciplines, including NASCAR national and regional competition, sports cars and grassroots racing, where he has consistently maximized opportunities with limited resources.

In addition to his driving efforts, Perez has worked in engineering and competition roles within the NASCAR garage, further strengthening his technical understanding of the sport.

Widely respected for his work ethic, adaptability and passion for racing, Perez continues to earn opportunities at higher levels of competition as he pursues his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut with Young’s Motorsports.

● All-Aboard! For the 12th of 33 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Weiss Sand & Clay, who partner with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partners on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 200-lap race Saturday afternoon.

Weiss Sand & Clay LP is a Katy, Texas-based business offering five grades of dirt for residential and commercial construction.

The company has been identified as a local, hardworking Texas business that supports small-business efforts.

● Brad Perez O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Texas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s battle in the Lone Star State marks Perez’s debut in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile oval that continues to challenge even the most seasoned drivers.

﻿The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series returns to action Saturday, May 2, for the next race of the 2026 season at Texas Motor Speedway.

The event is part of a busy tripleheader weekend at the intermediate oval, beginning Friday night with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250, followed by the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday afternoon, and culminating Sunday, May 3, with the NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY.

Known for its high speeds and challenging racing surface, Texas Motor Speedway presents a different kind of test compared to superspeedway competition.

With multiple grooves and evolving track conditions, drivers must balance raw speed with tire management and long-run handling to stay competitive throughout a run.

Restarts often play a critical role, with aggressive moves and track position proving vital as drivers jockey for clean air and momentum.

The combination of fast corners and heavy braking zones creates opportunities for side-by-side racing, while also punishing mistakes over the course of a long green-flag run.

Brad Perez and Young’s Motorsports look to capitalize at Texas as the No. 42 team continues its push through the 2026 campaign.

With one of NASCAR’s premier intermediate tracks on deck, the weekend provides another opportunity for Perez to gain valuable experience, continue his development and showcase the organization’s continued growth at the national level.

● Brad Perez NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Career Stats: Entering Texas, Perez has 20 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts to his credit, highlighted by a career-best 18th-place finish after starting 31st in the 2024 Focused Health 250 at Circuit of The Americas for Alpha Prime Racing.

Since his 2022 debut, Perez has recorded an average finish of 27.4 in series competition at 12 different tracks, including Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, the Chicago Street Course, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Kansas Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Road America and Sonoma Raceway for teams Alpha Prime Racing, Emerling-Gase Motorsports, SS-GreenLight Racing and most recently, Young’s Motorsports.

Further bolstering his NASCAR résumé, Perez has made five starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2024.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Perez as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be the crew chief in his 174th NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. In his previous 173 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 12th race will be his ninth tango at Texas Motor Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

In his previous leadership effort at Texas, Abbott earned a track-best 11th-place finish, with driver Jeremy Clements in the 2020 edition of the My Bariatric Solutions 300.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Overview at Texas Motor Speedway: This weekend’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 340 will mark Young’s Motorsports’ third and fourth appearances at Texas Motor Speedway in NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competition.

In the team’s two previous efforts at the 1.5-mile speedway, series veteran Anthony Alfredo delivered the organization’s strongest performance. After qualifying 10th, Alfredo maintained a presence inside the top-10 throughout the event before securing a competitive 12th-place finish on the lead lap.

Beyond its growing résumé in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization brings a wealth of experience to Texas through its NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program.

Since 2013, Young’s Motorsports has made 38 Truck Series starts at Texas, earning one top-five and three top-10 finishes, including a track-best fifth-place result with series’ race winner Austin Hill in the 2018 edition of the JAG Metals 350.

Across those appearances, the team owns an average starting position of 23.3 and an average finishing position of 20.7.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series History: Since entering the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 88 starts and earned one top-five and four top-10 finishes while maintaining an average starting position of 27.0 and an average finish of 24.7.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Brad Perez, please visit bradperez.com, like him on Facebook (Brad Perez Racing), and follow him on Instagram (@uhbrad), TikTok (@breadperez), and X | Twitter (@bradxperez).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Brad Perez Quoteboard:

On Texas Motor Speedway Debut: “I’m really looking forward to making my first start at Texas Motor Speedway. It’s definitely a place you circle because it’s such a fast, technical track that challenges you in a lot of different ways.

“For me, it’s about learning as much as I can, getting comfortable with how the track changes over a run and building confidence in the car.

“I feel like we’ve got a great group with Young’s Motorsports, so if we can stay smart, execute and keep improving throughout the race, hopefully we can put together a solid result with our No. 42 team.”

On Goals for Texas Motor Speedway: “Our goal this weekend at Texas is to keep building and put together a complete race. It’s a tough track where a lot can happen, so for us it’s about staying smart, keeping the car clean and making the most of every opportunity.

“If we can stay on the lead lap, execute on pit road and keep improving throughout the race, I think we can come away with a solid finish and something to build on with our No. 42 Young’s Motorsports team.”

On Texas Motor Speedway Preparation: “For me, it’s been about studying and getting as familiar with Texas as I can before we get there. It’s a track that changes a lot, so understanding what to expect and being ready to adapt is really important. Once we get on track, it’s about learning quickly and making the most of every lap.”

On His Solid Debut with Young’s Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway: “Martinsville was a really solid weekend for us and something we can definitely build on. It’s a tough place to get around, so being able to stay out of trouble, execute and come away with a solid finish meant a lot for our No. 42 Young’s Motorsports team.

“It gave us some confidence and showed the progress we’re making together, so hopefully we can carry that momentum into Texas and keep moving in the right direction.”

On Second O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Opportunity with Young’s Motorsports: “I’m really grateful for the opportunity to be back with Young’s Motorsports for another race.

“Getting a second shot in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series means a lot, and I want to make the most of it for everyone who’s put in the work to make this happen.

“Going to Texas, especially with it being a home track for the team, it definitely adds a little extra motivation to go out there and do a good job for them.

“Hopefully, we can put together a clean race, keep learning and give this No. 42 group something to be proud of.”

Race Information:

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 340 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 12th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., May 1, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 5:05 p.m. The field will take the green flag the next afternoon, shortly after 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).