A Complete Guide on NASCAR: All You Need To Know

Are you new to NASCAR and need to know about it? We offer a detailed guide to rules, race formats, and series structure for the 2026 season, which is undergoing major changes across all three main series. These include adapting to new rules, boosting the car’s power, modifying the race schedule, and more.

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is a professional motorsports organization that was specifically built for car racing on various tracks, including ovals, road courses, and high-speed superspeedways. The NASCAR Season typically runs from February to November and is split into two parts: the regular season and the postseason.

History and Origin

Look into the 75+ years of sports history to better understand NASCAR and why so many people love the sport. In 1895, the first auto race took place in Chicago. However, the real sport of NASCAR was founded in 1948 by Bill France. The first-ever race took place on February 15, 1948, at the Daytona Beach Road Course. Even now, Daytona International Speedway is one of the most popular tracks in the country. On June 9, 1949, the first Strictly Stock NASCAR race occurred at Charlotte Speedway in North Carolina.

Rules (2026)

NASCAR races are held on various types of tracks, including ovals, superspeedways, short tracks, and road courses. Every race weekend will feel different, as the race length, number of laps, and track banking vary from one event to another. Most of the races are split into stages. Usually, there are two stages, but among all the races, the Coca-Cola 600 is unique in that it has four stages instead of three.

NASCAR tracks use safety precautions like SAFER barriers, which help absorb energy during crashes and reduce the impact on drivers. For similar high-energy racing adventures, enjoy playing racing-themed slot games at Swift Casino, offering similar fast-paced entertainment off the track.

NASCAR upgraded its practice and screening methods in 2025, which helped shape the 2026 season. Generally, the practice session duration was extended from 20 to 25 minutes, and most races use a single round for screening. In most short tracks, cars are divided into two practice groups, with a 50-minute race followed by a single round in which each car completes 2 laps. However, the Superspeedway races use a distinctive format, e.g., the Daytona or Talladega.

NASCAR Flags

The flags used by NASCAR are pretty simple, which helps convey the race conditions to drivers and teams.

Green Flag means the race has started or has restarted. The Green-and-white checkered flag denotes the end of a race stage. If there is a caution on the track due to an accident, bad weather, or debris, it will be signaled by a yellow flag. The red flag signals that the race ends due to a serious issue, and the cars must stop immediately, usually followed by a track blockage or even rain. The White flag indicated a final lap in the race. The Black flag means a particular driver must head into the pit road. A blue flag with a yellow stripe alerts a car driver to faster cars approaching from behind. The end of the race is indicated by a black-and-white checkered flag.

The Series (2026)

In NASCAR, there are three main national series, each of which denotes a different level of competition:

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Popular drivers that shaped the sport as it is today

Richard Petty

Richard Petty is an important figure, known as ‘the king’, who shaped the sports world in its early years. He participated in the NASCAR Cup Series from 1958 to 1992. Richard is the first driver to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship seven times, holding a record of 200 race wins in his career. He holds an impressive record of winning 27 races in a single NASCAR season.

Dale Earnhardt Sr

Dale Earnhardt Sr is not just known for his best driving skills, but also the tragic car crash led to his fatal end. He was racing from 1975 to 2001 and won over 76 races at his peak. Dale won his first championship in his second full season in 1980. He died in 2001.