ELITE MOTORSPORTS NHRA SOUTHERN NATIONALS PREVIEW

ADEL, Ga. (April 30, 2026) – Elite Motorsports heads to a new stop on the Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series schedule this weekend. The 41st running of the NHRA Southern Nationals marks NHRA’s historic first visit to South Georgia Motorsports Park and the first of the four new facilities added to the 2026 NHRA season.

Driving one of the JEGS hot rods, Jeg Coughlin Jr. has some experience at the facility that sits just outside of Valdosta, Georgia.

“Being back in Georgia for the Southern Nationals is very exciting. SGMP was an amazing facility my last time there in 2011 and I have enjoyed reading and watching the improvements over the past year or so,” said Jeg Jr. who was named one of NHRA’s top 75 drivers. “We have a great fan base, and this event will surely not disappoint.”

Jeg Jr. has had previous success in Georgia winning the Southern Nationals, previously contested at Atlanta Dragway, in 2000, 2010 and 2014. Currently sitting ninth in points after a No. 11 qualifying position and first quad exit at the 4-Wide Nationals just four days ago, Jeg Jr. will be hoping to tally another win at the 41st Southern Nationals.

“Coming off some mechanical issues from Charlotte, the JEGS boys were happy about this quick turnaround. This back-to-back event couldn’t get here quick enough,” said Jeg Jr. who is competing for his 70th Pro Stock victory. “We look to unload and make some great runs to start things off right in qualifying.”

Pro Stock rising star Aaron Stanfield also has some experience making passes down South Georgia Motorsports Park and is looking forward to seeing how the facility has prepared for its first NHRA national event.

“I’ve tested a few times at South Georgia Motorsports Park, and it was a great facility even a handful years ago. So, I’m really looking forward to seeing all the new upgrades,” said Stanfield who drives the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / Janac Brothers Racing machine. “Adding this track to the schedule is exciting, especially bringing NHRA racing to new fans who may not have had the chance to attend before. Expanding to new locations like this is great for the sport of drag racing and can only help grow the fan base.”

Stanfield is currently eighth in the points standings coming off a second quad exit and quarterfinal points at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in North Carolina last weekend. He’s competing for his first win at the Southern Nationals and first of the season.

Joining Jeg Jr. and Stanfield under the Elite Motorsports umbrella this weekend are six-time world champion Erica Enders, Pro Stock veteran Greg Stanfield, Troy Coughlin Jr. driving the second JEGS Pro Stock car, motorsports icon Tony Stewart in the R+L Carries Top Fuel dragster as well as Mason Wright in Pro Mod.

Competition at the NHRA Southern Nationals at South Georgia Motorsports Park is scheduled to begin with four rounds of qualifying Friday at 2 and 4:30 p.m. and Saturday at 12:30 and 3 p.m. The threat of weather may change those times. Eliminations are scheduled for Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) beginning with qualifying shows Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Eliminations will air on FS1 Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.