Prock Delivers Competitive Pace at 2026 NHRA Southern Nationals

ADEL, Ga. (May 3, 2026) – Tasca Racing delivered another weekend of measurable progress and competitive performance at the NHRA Southern Nationals at South Georgia Motorsports Park, highlighted by a strong qualifying effort and a competitive first-round showing on race day.

Austin Prock opened qualifying Friday with an early shutoff pass after the Mustang overpowered the track just before the 330-foot mark, resulting in a 5.407-second run at 132.14 mph. Despite the early tire smoke, the run provided encouraging incremental data, signaling forward momentum.

The team responded in Q2 with one of the most complete runs of the weekend. Prock guided the Mustang to a smooth and controlled 3.956-second pass at 331.94 mph, establishing a strong baseline and moving the team into the No. 6 qualifying position heading into Saturday.

Following a lengthy rain delay that pushed Saturday’s Q3 session into the evening, Prock encountered a dropped cylinder at the hit, resulting in a 5.847-second run. With weather ultimately canceling Q4, the Ford Racing Mustang Funny Car locked into the No. 6 qualifying spot for race day.

On Sunday, Prock faced No. 9 qualifier Spencer Hyde in the opening round of eliminations. Prock dropped a cylinder immediately at the step, which slowed the Mustang early in the run. He still recorded a 4.101-second pass at 319.82 mph, but Hyde gained the advantage and maintained it throughout, advancing with a 3.978-second run at 322.81 mph.

While the result marked a first-round exit, the performance metrics reflected continued progress for the Tasca Racing program as it works to fully optimize its engine package.

“We made a strong run in qualifying and showed what this car is capable of,” Prock said. “The team is making steady gains, and we’re getting closer to putting together full, consistent runs every time out.”

Tasca Racing will look to build on the weekend’s performance gains as the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series continues in Chicago for the Route 66 Nationals, May 14th-17th, with a focus on translating improved consistency into round wins.