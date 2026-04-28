Jim Dunn Racing – Georgia Advance for the NHRA Southern Nationals

Jeff Arend

Solid Start/True Brand Funny Car Driver for Jim Dunn Racing

NHRA Southern Nationals

May 1-3 | Adel, Georgia

Event Overview

Friday, May 1 (Nitro Qualifying, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Nitro qualifying session (Q1): 3 p.m. EDT

Nitro qualifying session (Q2): 5:30 p.m. EDT

Saturday, May 2 (Nitro Qualifying & Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Nitro qualifying session (Q3) / Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge – Semifinals: 12:30 p.m. EDT

Nitro qualifying session (Q4) / Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge – Finals: 3 p.m. EDT

Sunday, May 3 (Nitro Eliminations, streamed live on NHRA.TV)

Round 1: 11 a.m. EDT

Round 2: 1:30 p.m. EDT

Semifinals: 3 p.m. EDT

Finals: 4:25 p.m. EDT

TV coverage on FS1

Saturday, May 2: Qualifying show, recapping all of Friday’s action (9:30 p.m. EDT)

Sunday, May 3: Qualifying show, recapping all of Saturday’s action (1 p.m. EDT)

Sunday, May 3: Finals show (7 p.m. EDT)

Notes of Interest

The NHRA Southern Nationals is the fifth event on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series’ 20-race calendar in 2026. Jim Dunn Racing brings its one full-time entry in Funny Car for Jeff Arend. A native of Canada, Arend moved to Southern California in 1997.

As the NHRA celebrates its landmark 75th season in 2026, Jim Dunn Racing is celebrating 76 years of success in drag racing. Jim started drag racing when he was 15 years old and at 91 years old, he plans to keep going as long as he can. In 2024, Jim received the NHRA Lifetime Achievement Award. He has won some of the sport’s most significant races and has provided driving opportunities for some of the biggest names in the sport.

Coming into Georgia, Arend is 19th in the Funny Car standings, 336 points behind leader Ron Capps.

Solid Start/True Brand the primary partner of Arend this weekend in Georgia. They are a women-owned, family-operated automotive additives manufacturer based in Lakeland, Florida. Founded in 2010 and built upon an automotive additives legacy dating back to 1976, the company produces a full line of performance-driven products designed to enhance engine performance and extend equipment life. Known for innovation, quality, and purpose-driven partnerships, Solid Start/True Brand proudly supports initiatives that strengthen families and communities nationwide.

True Brand is honored to partner with the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) to raise awareness and drive impact in the fight against breast cancer. NBCF is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women now through early detection, education, and support services. Founded in 1991 by breast cancer survivor Janelle Hail, NBCF provides free, life-saving breast cancer screenings and educational resources to women in need, empowering individuals and families with hope, knowledge, and access to care year-round.

Arend piloted the Jim Dunn Racing Funny Car at the NHRA’s previous event, the 4-Wide Nationals in Charlotte. Prior to that, Arend last drove for Jim Dunn Racing in the 2013 and 2014 seasons and he has raced only sporadically in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. In his Funny Car career, Arend has four wins and five runner-up finishes to his credit. His last win came in July, 2012, when he beat Courtney Force in the final of the Route 66 Nationals at Chicago. He also has started twice from the No. 1 qualifying position.

The NHRA Southern Nationals will mark Arend’s 254th career Funny Car appearance, and his first overall Funny Car appearance at South Georgia Motorsports Park.

The historic Southern Nationals return to a new location during the NHRA’s milestone 75th anniversary campaign. It marks the first of four visits to new facilities for the NHRA in 2026. The festivities kick off from 6-8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 30 with a “Rev & Rally” race weekend preparty and fanfest from Visit Valdosta at the Rainwater Conference Center.

Jeff Arend, Driver of the Jim Dunn Racing Solid Start/True Brand Funny Car

Last weekend’s 4-Wide Nationals in Charlotte marked your return to the Jim Dunn Racing Funny Car. What advantage is there racing back-to-back weekends, so you’re able to continue developing consistency in the car?

“It’s real important to stay sharp and racing back-to-back weekends helps keep up both the driving and tuning progress for the team. When I drove the Jim Dunn Racing Mooneyes Funny Car at Pomona, it was two years since I last made a pass in a ‘Big Show’ Funny Car. Let me tell you, when you first hit the throttle, it’s shocking how violent it is compared to a Nostalgia Funny Car. Overall, I would give the team an A+ for the Charlotte 4-Wide race. We changed a lot of stuff to make the car more consistent, easier to tune and to be easier on parts. Now that we have a few runs to look at, I think we can continue to improve with the goal of getting back in the three-second zone by Chicago. Again, it’s a huge honor to drive for Big Jim and if you saw the excitement on his face and the whole team’s faces, it was worth it! After the first round of eliminations in Charlotte, Big Jim was loading the run onto the computer and he stopped for a second and said it’s been a while since he had to go to the E1 (round one of eliminations) page! The plan is to get him some E2, E3, and E4 runs to enter.”