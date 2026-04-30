Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: Texas Motor Speedway

Event: Würth 400

Date/Time: Sunday, May 3, 2026, 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

Layout: 1.5-Mile Oval

TV/Radio: FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

As the Würth 400 takes center stage at Texas Motor Speedway, Josh Berry’s No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will carry the same Würth look on track, with the Würth Group – a global leader in assembly and fastening materials – featured across both the race and the car.

Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile oval near Fort Worth, is one of several intermediate tracks on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, but its layout presents a unique challenge with two distinctly different ends of the track.

“Texas itself is definitely very unique,” Berry said. “Both ends of the track are so much different.

“[Turns] One and Two is a good bit less banking and kind of a more disciplined-based corner in a way. It’s easy to get high, easy to get out of line.

“Then Three and Four is just hammer down, but obviously you have that bump to navigate through off of Four, so it’s definitely a very interesting place.

“It’s a unique mile-and-a-half for sure.”

Berry will make his third NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas this weekend as the Wood Brothers Racing team looks to bounce back after getting caught in an accident at Talladega Superspeedway.

Practice for the Würth 400 is set for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 1:40 p.m. ET, with coverage on Prime Video.

Sunday’s 267-lap, 400.5-mile race is scheduled to take the green flag just after 3:30 p.m. ET with television coverage on FS1. Stage 1 is set to end at Lap 80, with Stage 2 concluding at Lap 165.

Saturday, May 2

Berry will sign autographs at the Team Penske/Wood Brothers merchandise hauler beginning at 2:10 p.m. local time in the Texas Motor Speedway fan zone. 100 wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About The Würth Group

Würth is Quality. The Würth Companies of North America provide customers with everything they need to succeed in the Automotive, Industrial and Woodworking Industries. From body shops to fleet garages, Wurth USA is the leading supplier of high-quality products and services for the transportation maintenance and repair industry. Würth Industry of North America specializes in the creation and management of vendor managed inventory programs for industrial production. With 420,000 line items available, Würth Industry of North America is the most complete C parts supplier in the industry. Würth North American Wood Division companies build strong partnerships for the cabinet and woodworking professional by providing premier manufacturer brands combined with superior delivery systems through their own fleet. The Würth Group’s 400 companies throughout 84 countries proudly serve over 3 million customers every day.