NASCAR Cup PR
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: Texas Motor Speedway

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Event: Würth 400
Date/Time: Sunday, May 3, 2026, 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
Layout: 1.5-Mile Oval
TV/Radio: FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

As the Würth 400 takes center stage at Texas Motor Speedway, Josh Berry’s No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will carry the same Würth look on track, with the Würth Group – a global leader in assembly and fastening materials – featured across both the race and the car.

Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile oval near Fort Worth, is one of several intermediate tracks on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, but its layout presents a unique challenge with two distinctly different ends of the track.

“Texas itself is definitely very unique,” Berry said. “Both ends of the track are so much different.

“[Turns] One and Two is a good bit less banking and kind of a more disciplined-based corner in a way. It’s easy to get high, easy to get out of line.

“Then Three and Four is just hammer down, but obviously you have that bump to navigate through off of Four, so it’s definitely a very interesting place.

“It’s a unique mile-and-a-half for sure.”

Berry will make his third NASCAR Cup Series start at Texas this weekend as the Wood Brothers Racing team looks to bounce back after getting caught in an accident at Talladega Superspeedway.

Practice for the Würth 400 is set for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 1:40 p.m. ET, with coverage on Prime Video.

Sunday’s 267-lap, 400.5-mile race is scheduled to take the green flag just after 3:30 p.m. ET with television coverage on FS1. Stage 1 is set to end at Lap 80, with Stage 2 concluding at Lap 165.

Saturday, May 2

Berry will sign autographs at the Team Penske/Wood Brothers merchandise hauler beginning at 2:10 p.m. local time in the Texas Motor Speedway fan zone. 100 wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About The Würth Group
Würth is Quality. The Würth Companies of North America provide customers with everything they need to succeed in the Automotive, Industrial and Woodworking Industries. From body shops to fleet garages, Wurth USA is the leading supplier of high-quality products and services for the transportation maintenance and repair industry. Würth Industry of North America specializes in the creation and management of vendor managed inventory programs for industrial production. With 420,000 line items available, Würth Industry of North America is the most complete C parts supplier in the industry. Würth North American Wood Division companies build strong partnerships for the cabinet and woodworking professional by providing premier manufacturer brands combined with superior delivery systems through their own fleet. The Würth Group’s 400 companies throughout 84 countries proudly serve over 3 million customers every day.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Mattermost Secures Naming Rights for Turn 11 Suite Structure at NASCAR San Diego Weekend, June 19-21
Mattermost Secures Naming Rights for Turn 11 Suite Structure at NASCAR San Diego Weekend, June 19-21
Next article
RFK Racing to Host Annual Fan Day May 22nd
RFK Racing to Host Annual Fan Day May 22nd

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway Outlook and Picks
01:33
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Day conquers Talladega for first O’Reilly career victory
02:39
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Bell wins the Tennessee Army National Guard 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway
01:19

Latest articles

NASCAR Drivers Share What Fans Can Expect at The ​​​​​​​Coca-Cola 600

Official Release -
NASCAR Cup Series drivers tell fans to expect a Memorial Day weekend at the Coca-Cola 600 featuring 600 miles of intense racing, powerful military tributes, and a uniquely patriotic, high-energy atmosphere
Read more

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Texas

Official Release -
Hendrick Motorsports enters this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway as the facility's all-time leader in wins (12), poles (eight), top fives (46), top 10s (81) and laps led (3,263).
Read more

RFK Racing to Host Annual Fan Day May 22nd

Official Release -
Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing will welcome fans to its Concord, North Carolina headquarters on Friday, May 22 for its annual Fan Day celebration, just ahead of the famed Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend.
Read more

Mattermost Secures Naming Rights for Turn 11 Suite Structure at NASCAR San Diego Weekend,...

Official Release -
NASCAR San Diego announced today that Mattermost will serve as the naming rights sponsor of the Turn 11 suite structure during NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril at Naval Base Coronado.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos