Blues Hog Forms Partnership with Niece Motorsports

The Partnership sees the brand as a primary sponsor for Cleetus McFarland at Talladega

Fort Worth, TX (May 1, 2026) – Niece Motorsports is proud to announce a new partnership with Blues Hog, a leading BBQ sauce, rub, and marinade brand. The brand becomes the “Official Grilling Partner of Niece Motorsports”.

Ross Chastain will debut the branding on Friday at Texas Motor Speedway as he makes his third start of the season behind the wheel for Niece Motorsports.

“I love seeing what Blues Hog has been doing in NASCAR, and we’re all super thrilled to welcome them to Niece Motorsports,” said Chastain. “Our fans love barbecuing, and we think their brand is a perfect fit for our team.”

In addition to the brand’s associate placement on the No. 45, Blues Hog will serve as the primary sponsor for Garrett Mitchell, aka “Cleetus McFarland”, in the No. 4 Chevrolet Silverado at Talladega Superspeedway on October 23.

After a strong runner-up finish in the ARCA Menards Series race at Talladega, McFarland is ready to run it back with Blues Hog in the Truck Series.

“I’m FIRED UP to be driving the Blues Hog Silverado for Niece Motorsports at ‘Dega,” said McFarland. “We are all hoping to take it to the front!”

Headquartered in Washington, MO just outside St. Louis, Blues Hog has exploded in the BBQ industry since its initial blend was first created in the mid 1980’s by founder, Bill Arnold. A visionary behind the brand’s success, Arnold won several awards for his cooking, and was inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame in 2023.

Under the leadership of Tim Scheer, the brand has expanded its offering of products to now include snack sticks and ready-to-eat meats, all of which can be found online or in grocery stores throughout the country.

Scheer, a longtime NASCAR fan, believes the sport is a perfect opportunity to partner with Niece Motorsports.

“Blues Hog is proud to be out front in the barbecue category just like Niece Motorsports likes to be out front in the race,” said Scheer. “We’re looking forward to jumping in on the hottest thing going in NASCAR with Cleetus McFarland, Ross Chastain, Landen Lewis, and the Niece Motorsports family. Be like Biff, Do it for Dale, and Stay Saucey!”

Blues Hog will appear on the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ross Chastain and Landen Lewis for the remainder of the NCTS race season.

Lewis, who has made a handful of starts already this year, eyes racing with support from Blues Hog through the latter portion of the schedule.

“I’m proud to represent everyone at Blues Hog on our No. 45 Chevy,” said Lewis. “Their sauces taste incredible, and I’m looking forward to seeing what this partnership will grow into with our team in the future.”

This weekend also marks the inaugural Blues Hog BBQ Showdown at Texas Motor Speedway.

Drivers Chastain and Lewis will greet the competitors on Friday before the Truck Series race. On Saturday, Pitmasters face off for competition day. Before Sunday’s Cup Series race, awards and shares of the $25,000 prize pot will be presented on the main stage prior to driver introductions.

Whether you’re craving barbecue, wings, snack sticks, or other recipes, Blues Hog has fans covered. Visit www.BluesHog.com to find the brand’s full listing of products.

About Blues Hog: Blues Hog is a nationally recognized producer of premium barbecue products, trusted by top chefs, champion pitmasters, and restaurateurs worldwide. Known as “The Award-Winning Choice of Champions,” Blues Hog offers a diverse lineup of sauces, seasonings, marinades, fuels, meat sticks, and heat-and-eat meats—all crafted to elevate any barbecue experience, from backyard cookouts to elite competitions. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional flavor and quality, Blues Hog delivers next-level taste by blending authentic barbecue tradition with modern convenience. For more information, visit www.BluesHog.com.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team that has competed in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series since 2016. The team is owned by Josh Morris of DQS Solutions and Staffing and the Fowler Family of J.F. Electric and Utilitra, and was founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a full-service race vehicle build shop as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).