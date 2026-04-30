Dystany Spurlock To Make NASCAR Truck Series Debut in Historic Doubleheader at Watkins Glen

Spurlock, who also plans to compete in ARCA earlier in the day, will become the first Black woman to race in one of NASCAR’s three national touring divisions.

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Dystany Spurlock will take another historic step in her groundbreaking 2026 season when she becomes the first Black woman to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on May 8 at Watkins Glen International. Spurlock is set to take the green flag in the Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at The Glen, piloting the No. 69 Foxxtecca Toyota for MBM Motorsports and Garage 66.

Her upcoming debut marks a major milestone in Spurlock’s budding career, as well as for American motorsports. Since its inaugural season in 1995, NASCAR’s Truck Series—one of the sanctioning body’s three national touring divisions alongside the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Cup Series—has never featured a Black female driver. Spurlock’s breakthrough represents continued progress in expanding representation at stock car racing’s highest levels.

“I’m excited for Watkins Glen,” Spurlock said. “It’s been a while since I’ve raced on a road course, so I’m looking forward to getting back out there. Having the opportunity to compete in ARCA and make my debut in the Truck Series is going to be a lot of fun. I’m focused on learning as much as I can in both the car and the truck, and hopefully we can keep this top-10 momentum going!”

Last month, Spurlock made headlines at Kansas Speedway by becoming the first Black woman to compete in the national ARCA Menards Series. She surpassed expectations with a thrilling 10th-place finish, even after being bumped in the closing laps. The controversial rear-bumper strike sent her car sideways, but she quickly recovered, drawing widespread praise for her control and composure and earning her the Reese’s Sweet Move of the Race.

As part of her weekend at The Glen, Spurlock will take on the added challenge of a doubleheader. She’s scheduled to make her second national ARCA Menards Series start in the General Tire 100, where she’ll drive the No. 66 Foxxtecca Ford for MBM.

Balancing two events in a single day at one of North America’s most demanding road courses will test Spurlock and her team’s versatility and stamina. The 2.45-mile circuit at the southern tip of Seneca Lake is known for its high-speed straightaways and technical corners, including the Esses, the sweeping Carousel in Turn 5, and the signature Bus Stop chicane, where races are often won or lost—or ended at the wall.

While Spurlock, 34, has quickly become a can’t-miss talent in stock cars, her path to this moment has been two decades in the making. She began in motorcycle drag racing, where the Richmond, Virginia, native soon established herself as a standout in the 4.60 index class, setting records and taking home class victories. In 2024, she made history as the first woman to win the DME Racing Real Street class in the XDA Motorcycle Drag Racing Series with a 7.32 ET run at 178 mph.

A year later, she debuted in NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle, becoming just the second Black woman to compete in the category. She plans to follow that up by racing in two of the NHRA’s premier events later this season: the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, IN, on Sept. 4–7, and the Texas NHRA FallNationals in Dallas, TX, on Oct. 16–18, both with Arana Racing.

Her 2026 season is also being documented in the Foxxtecca-produced docuseries Driven by Dystany: The Road to NASCAR, which is helping build a growing and passionate fanbase. Based in Detroit, MI, and co-founded by Chris Harris and Kellie Crawford, Foxxtecca is an experiential media and events company operating at the intersection of mobility, culture, and technology. It connects the automotive industry with new and diverse audiences through storytelling, education, and live experiences.

“Dystany’s docuseries takes viewers inside a journey most people never see—the real path to becoming a NASCAR driver, told through her lived experience of a Black woman in this space,” Harris said. “It’s not just about building her audience or authentically highlighting diversity, it’s about expanding the audience for motorsports while directly challenging and exposing the assumptions that have kept too many people on the outside looking in.”

The ARCA Menards Series General Tire 100 at The Glen is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT on Friday, May 8. It will air on FS2 and stream via the FOX Sports app. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at The Glen will follow at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT, with coverage on FOX Sports 1 and streaming on the FOX Sports app and FuboTV.

ABOUT FOXXTECCA

Foxxtecca is a Detroit-based experiential events and media company operating at the intersection of mobility, culture, and technology. Co-founded by Chris Harris and Kellie Crawford, Foxxtecca amplifies underrepresented voices in the mobility and technology industries through motorsports, education, and culturally driven experiences.