THE COCA-COLA COMPANY PARTNERS WITH 23XI RACING; BUBBA WALLACE REJOINS THE COCA-COLA RACING FAMILY OF DRIVERS

Partnership expands on current relationship with Coca-Cola Consolidated

Huntersville, N.C. (May 1, 2026) – The Coca-Cola Company has joined 23XI as the Exclusive Beverage Partner of Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 team. The partnership builds on a relationship that began last year with Coca-Cola Consolidated that included branding on Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE and engagement opportunities on and off the track.

The partnership pairs one of NASCAR’s newest teams with one of the most recognizable and longest tenured brands in NASCAR. Coca-Cola has a long history in motorsports, including over 40 years of title sponsorship of the Coca-Cola 600, one of NASCAR’s most prestigious races. Coca-Cola’s storied partnership in NASCAR also includes the Coca-Cola Racing Family, which launched in 1998. Wallace will return to the Coca-Cola Racing Family of drivers after being a member from 2018 through 2020.

To kick off the expanded collaboration, Coca-Cola will debut a co-branded paint scheme with Hardee’s on Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International on May 10th. The car will premiere as The Coca-Cola Company celebrates its 140th anniversary. The iconic beverage brand will also be featured on Wallace’s firesuits throughout the season, as well as on the No. 23 team’s uniforms and equipment.

For Wallace – who has had a strong start to the season – the partnership is a full-circle moment.

“I couldn’t be happier to be back in the Coca-Cola Racing Family,” said Wallace. “I enjoyed the work we did together in the past and look forward to again connecting with race fans as part of this program. I’m known to have an ice-cold Coca-Cola after the race, so this is the perfect partnership. Now, it’s going to be even better to share a Coke with the 23 team here at 23XI.”

“NASCAR has long been part of Coca‑Cola’s story, and welcoming Bubba Wallace back to the Coca‑Cola Racing Family through our partnership with 23XI Racing is a natural extension of that legacy,” said Don Rouse, VP of Sports & Entertainment Marketing, Coca-Cola North America. “Together, we’re connecting with fans through a program built on authenticity, shared values, and a genuine love for the sport.”

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca‑Cola, Sprite, and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee, and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Fuze Tea, Gold Peak, and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife, and Santa Clara. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities, and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices, and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion and Hall of Famer Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. Tyler Reddick joined the team in 2023 to drive the No. 45 car. In 2024, Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. In 2026, Reddick made history by winning the first three Cup Series races of the season, including the Daytona 500. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE and Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE. Corey Heim currently serves as the team’s development driver and races occasionally in the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C.