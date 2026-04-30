Front Row Motorsports: Texas Motor Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith
Texas Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance
Texas Motor Speedway 400
Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026
Event: Race 12 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)
#of Laps: 267
Time/TV/Radio: 3:30PM ET on FS1/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90
FRM Points Standings:
Zane Smith (20th)
Todd Gilliland (22nd)
Noah Gragson (30th)
Noah Gragson Notes
Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team head to the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway on the heels of a top-10 finish at the Talladega Superspeedway, last weekend. The ninth-place result was their first top-10 of the season and third consecutive top-10 finish in the spring event at Talladega. Gragson has experienced previous success at the Texas Motor Speedway, recording four top-10 finishes in four starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, as well as a victory (2022) and three top-5 finishes in eight NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at the track. In three NASCAR Cup Series starts at Texas, Gragson’s has a best finish of 18th, coming in the 2024 event driving for Stewart-Haas Racing.
The trip to Texas Motor Speedway marks another home event for primary sponsor, Rush Truck Centers, based in New Braunfels (Tex.). The company will welcome over 100 guests to the event to cheer on Gragson and the No. 4 team. For over 60 years, Rush Truck Centers has provided premium products and services for the commercial vehicle market at over 150 dealerships across North America. Through their commitment to keeping customers up and running, Rush Truck Centers proudly serves the region around Texas Motor Speedway, with nearby locations in Fort Worth (Tex.) and Arlington (Tex.), among others throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Each week, the Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse race cars are transported to the track behind the power of Peterbilt Model 579 tractors, provided and serviced exclusively by the team at Rush Truck Centers. To find the Rush Truck Centers location nearest to you, visit rushtruckcenters.com.
“Last week was exactly what we needed to give us a little shot in the arm moving forward”, said Gragson. “It allows us to get a solid start on this coming weekend. It’s certainly an advantage to be in group two of practice and later in the qualifying order. I can’t wait to get down there and to hang out with our friends at Rush Truck Centers. Rusty brings a big group every year and it’s awesome to spend time with them and know they’re up in the suites, rooting for us. I’m looking forward to carrying over the energy from Talladega and having a good weekend down in Texas.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Adam Fournier
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske
Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Tommy Bebie
Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio
Fueler: Blake Baker
Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina
Todd Gilliland Notes
Todd Gilliland will make his fifth Texas Motor Speedway Cup Series start this Sunday. Over the last three weeks, Gilliland scored a sixth-place finish at the Bristol Motor Speedway, a 17th-place finish at the Kansas Speedway, and an 11th-place finish at the Talladega Superspeedway. With these finishes, Gilliland has shot up to 22nd in the Cup Series Driver Championship points standings. In the 2025 Texas race, Gilliland scored an 11th-place finish after starting 32nd.
Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for Sunday’s race. Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack, or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. Love’s Rewards App users can also save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.
“The last three weeks have been pretty good to us,” said Gilliland. “We’re bringing speed to the track, getting strong results, and chipping away at the points standings. We managed to score an 11th-place finish in last year’s Texas race, so I know we’re capable of getting the job done, it’s just a matter of maximizing our potential and using the momentum we have to bring home a decent finish.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon
Hometown: Troy, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Courtney Edmonds
Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina
Zane Smith Notes
Zane Smith is back in the Speedy Cash green this weekend at the Fort Worth, Texas mile-and-a-half track. After a fifth-place finish at the Talladega Superspeedway last Sunday, Smith is now 20th in the Cup Series Driver Championship points standings. Smith’s best Cup Series result at Texas came in the 2025 event, finishing 17th in the Speedy Cash branding. Smith will run the same scheme that Front Row Motorsports Truck Series driver, Chandler Smith, will run on Friday. Part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in short-term and medium-term secured and unsecured loan products.
“Texas is a big weekend for our partners over at Speedy Cash,” said Smith. “They are the entitlement partner of the truck race, and I know they will have a big group attending on Sunday, so it should be a good weekend all around. The month of May has a lot of races where I think we can be real contenders at, it’s just a matter of executing and bringing momentum week in and week out.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Mechanic: Austin Bloom
Hometown: Lowell, Oregon
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman
Hometown: Newton, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew
Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria
Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT RUSH TRUCK CENTERS
More than a dealer network, Rush Truck Centers is the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry. With more than 150 Rush Truck Centers dealerships across the U.S. and Eastern Canada, no one can match our network reach and scale. We provide our customers an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used trucks and commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service and collision repair capabilities, alternative fuel systems, vehicle technology solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance, and leasing and rental options. Since 1965, we’ve earned our reputation for excellence, fairness, positive attitude and solutions that exceed customer expectations. That’s why we can say with confidence; when it comes to trucking, no one offers you more. Visit rushtruckcenters.com or follow us on social media: X @rushtruckcenters, Instagram @rush_truck_centers and facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.
ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS
Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.
ABOUT SPEEDY CASH
Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in short-term and medium-term secured and unsecured loan products. Speedy Cash is part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.