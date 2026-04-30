Front Row Motorsports: Texas Motor Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Texas Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Texas Motor Speedway 400

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Event: Race 12 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 267

Time/TV/Radio: 3:30PM ET on FS1/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (20th)

Todd Gilliland (22nd)

Noah Gragson (30th)

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team head to the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway on the heels of a top-10 finish at the Talladega Superspeedway, last weekend. The ninth-place result was their first top-10 of the season and third consecutive top-10 finish in the spring event at Talladega. Gragson has experienced previous success at the Texas Motor Speedway, recording four top-10 finishes in four starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, as well as a victory (2022) and three top-5 finishes in eight NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at the track. In three NASCAR Cup Series starts at Texas, Gragson’s has a best finish of 18th, coming in the 2024 event driving for Stewart-Haas Racing.

The trip to Texas Motor Speedway marks another home event for primary sponsor, Rush Truck Centers, based in New Braunfels (Tex.). The company will welcome over 100 guests to the event to cheer on Gragson and the No. 4 team. For over 60 years, Rush Truck Centers has provided premium products and services for the commercial vehicle market at over 150 dealerships across North America. Through their commitment to keeping customers up and running, Rush Truck Centers proudly serves the region around Texas Motor Speedway, with nearby locations in Fort Worth (Tex.) and Arlington (Tex.), among others throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Each week, the Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse race cars are transported to the track behind the power of Peterbilt Model 579 tractors, provided and serviced exclusively by the team at Rush Truck Centers. To find the Rush Truck Centers location nearest to you, visit rushtruckcenters.com.

“Last week was exactly what we needed to give us a little shot in the arm moving forward”, said Gragson. “It allows us to get a solid start on this coming weekend. It’s certainly an advantage to be in group two of practice and later in the qualifying order. I can’t wait to get down there and to hang out with our friends at Rush Truck Centers. Rusty brings a big group every year and it’s awesome to spend time with them and know they’re up in the suites, rooting for us. I’m looking forward to carrying over the energy from Talladega and having a good weekend down in Texas.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Adam Fournier

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske

Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Tommy Bebie

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Fueler: Blake Baker

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland will make his fifth Texas Motor Speedway Cup Series start this Sunday. Over the last three weeks, Gilliland scored a sixth-place finish at the Bristol Motor Speedway, a 17th-place finish at the Kansas Speedway, and an 11th-place finish at the Talladega Superspeedway. With these finishes, Gilliland has shot up to 22nd in the Cup Series Driver Championship points standings. In the 2025 Texas race, Gilliland scored an 11th-place finish after starting 32nd.

Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for Sunday’s race. Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack, or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. Love’s Rewards App users can also save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.

“The last three weeks have been pretty good to us,” said Gilliland. “We’re bringing speed to the track, getting strong results, and chipping away at the points standings. We managed to score an 11th-place finish in last year’s Texas race, so I know we’re capable of getting the job done, it’s just a matter of maximizing our potential and using the momentum we have to bring home a decent finish.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon

Hometown: Troy, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Courtney Edmonds

Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith is back in the Speedy Cash green this weekend at the Fort Worth, Texas mile-and-a-half track. After a fifth-place finish at the Talladega Superspeedway last Sunday, Smith is now 20th in the Cup Series Driver Championship points standings. Smith’s best Cup Series result at Texas came in the 2025 event, finishing 17th in the Speedy Cash branding. Smith will run the same scheme that Front Row Motorsports Truck Series driver, Chandler Smith, will run on Friday. Part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in short-term and medium-term secured and unsecured loan products.

“Texas is a big weekend for our partners over at Speedy Cash,” said Smith. “They are the entitlement partner of the truck race, and I know they will have a big group attending on Sunday, so it should be a good weekend all around. The month of May has a lot of races where I think we can be real contenders at, it’s just a matter of executing and bringing momentum week in and week out.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Mechanic: Austin Bloom

Hometown: Lowell, Oregon

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman

Hometown: Newton, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew

Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT RUSH TRUCK CENTERS

More than a dealer network, Rush Truck Centers is the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry. With more than 150 Rush Truck Centers dealerships across the U.S. and Eastern Canada, no one can match our network reach and scale. We provide our customers an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used trucks and commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service and collision repair capabilities, alternative fuel systems, vehicle technology solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance, and leasing and rental options. Since 1965, we’ve earned our reputation for excellence, fairness, positive attitude and solutions that exceed customer expectations. That’s why we can say with confidence; when it comes to trucking, no one offers you more. Visit rushtruckcenters.com or follow us on social media: X @rushtruckcenters, Instagram @rush_truck_centers and facebook.com/rushtruckcenters.

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT SPEEDY CASH

Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in short-term and medium-term secured and unsecured loan products. Speedy Cash is part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.