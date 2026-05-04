Qualcomm becomes Official Circuit Partner of NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril

Track will be named Qualcomm Circuit for historic first NASCAR race at Naval Base Coronado

SAN DIEGO (May 4, 2026) – San Diego-based technology leader Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has been named as the Official Circuit Partner of NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril and will serve as the naming rights partner of the soon-to-be constructed race track at Naval Base Coronado. The 16-turn, 3.4-mile circuit — the first NASCAR track ever constructed on an active military base — will officially be known as the Qualcomm Circuit.

Qualcomm Technologies, NASCAR and its partners are also working to deploy intelligent computing and advanced connectivity to elevate the fan experience and team performance throughout NASCAR San Diego Weekend.

“Qualcomm is synonymous with innovation, and there could not be a more fitting partner to put its name on this groundbreaking circuit,” said Amy Lupo, President of NASCAR San Diego. “The Qualcomm Circuit represents the future of motorsports — built with precision, purpose and performance in mind — all while paying tribute to the extraordinary history of Naval Base Coronado and celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy. We are proud to partner with a San Diego-born global technology leader as we make history together on this remarkable stage.”

Engineered in America and built for the world, Qualcomm’s innovations are critical to maintaining U.S. technology leadership in AI and 6G and advancing the country’s global competitiveness, revolutionizing what’s possible across AI, mobile, automotive, robotics, data center, and advanced communications. With over four decades of technological leadership rooted in the region, Qualcomm Technologies’ sponsorship underscores the spirit of innovation that defines both San Diego and this historic NASCAR weekend.

“Qualcomm Circuit represents the perfect intersection of breakthrough innovation, high-performance competition, and deep community pride. For more than 40 years, San Diego has been home to Qualcomm’s pioneering spirit, and this partnership honors that legacy while celebrating the extraordinary men and women of the U.S. Navy. Just as our AI-powered technologies are driving the future of mobility and connectivity, the Qualcomm Circuit will showcase the pinnacle of racing performance on one of the most unique and innovative tracks in NASCAR history. We’re honored to be part of this groundbreaking venue and bring this historic moment to our hometown,” said Don McGuire, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Qualcomm Incorporated.

Construction of the Qualcomm Circuit begins in late May and represents a bold fusion of technology, patriotism and competition, all set against the dramatic backdrop of Naval Base Coronado. Designed to challenge the best drivers in the world, the course blends high-speed straights with technical, precision-driven turns that will test teams across all three national series.

The 16-turn, 3.4-mile layout integrates meaningful landmarks and tributes throughout the course.

The Ellyson Start/Finish Line, named in honor of Commander Theodore Ellyson, Naval Aviator Number One, whose training at North Island laid the foundation for its commissioning as a naval air station in 1917 and eventual recognition as the “Birthplace of Naval Aviation.”

Turn 5, Carrier Corner, is a sharp left-hand turn positioned between the docking location of two aircraft carriers, creating one of the most visually striking and technically demanding sections of the track.

Turn 8, the Coronado Chicane, begins a challenging sequence that will force drivers to navigate a series of technical turns as they speed toward the interior of the base. Turn 14, Runway Road, sits near the north end of Runway 18/36 at Halsey Field, blending racing action with the operational heartbeat of the installation.

In addition, NASCAR has refined the original course design unveiled last October to maximize competitive opportunity. Adjustments include the addition of a small kink at Turn 12 and a chicane prior to Turn 16, both strategically implemented to maximize the circuit’s effectiveness and create more opportunities that will challenge NASCAR’s finest.

NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril begins with Navy Community Day on Friday, June 19, 2026. Access that day will be open exclusively to members of the U.S. Navy stationed at Naval Base Coronado and a limited number of Coronado residents, culminating with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race.

Ticket holders from the general public will be welcomed aboard June 20–21, 2026. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will take center stage on Saturday, June 20, and the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will compete in the Anduril 250 Race the Base on Sunday, June 21.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 15 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Building on our 40 years of technology leadership in creating era-defining breakthroughs, we deliver a broad portfolio of solutions built with our leading-edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity. Our Snapdragon® platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences, and our Qualcomm Dragonwing™ products empower businesses and industries to scale to new heights. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

About Naval Base Coronado

Naval Base Coronado is home to 17 squadrons, three aircraft carriers, four SEAL Teams, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command squadrons, and other air, surface and subsurface commands. Notable commands include Commander Naval Air Forces, Naval Surface Force Pacific, Commander Naval Special Warfare, and the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest. For more information about Naval Base Coronado and its tenant commands, visit cnrsw.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAVBASE-Coronado and follow Naval Base Coronado on Facebook.

About Sports San Diego

Recognizing that San Diego is a premier tourist destination, the mission of Sports San Diego, a non-profit 501c3 organization, is to generate tourism, visibility, and economic impact for the San Diego region by producing the Rady Children’s Invitational, Holiday Bowl, California State Games, and recruiting outstanding sports events and experiences to San Diego. Since 1978, the association has generated more than $1 billion in economic benefit for the San Diego region.