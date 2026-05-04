Katherine Legge Returns to NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen

Katherine Legge will make her first NASCAR Cup Series start of the 2026 season over Mother’s Day weekend, piloting the No. 78 e.l.f. Cosmetics Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports in the Go Bowling at The Glen event.

The start marks Legge’s return to Watkins Glen International—one of the most technical and revered road courses in North America—where she brings extensive experience across multiple disciplines, including 10 previous starts and a race win.

Legge enters the weekend following a milestone 2025 campaign in NASCAR, where she became the first woman to qualify for a Cup Series race since Danica Patrick’s 2012 debut, and the first woman in seven years to start a Cup race.

Across 14 starts spanning ARCA, the Xfinity Series (now O’Reilly), and Cup competition, she recorded two top-20 finishes at the Cup level and was the highest-finishing rookie in her debut race.

Her return to the historic upstate New York circuit carries added significance. In 2017, Legge claimed victory in the Six Hours of The Glen, winning from pole position in the GTD class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The Mother’s Day start comes amid a busy stretch for Legge. Just last week, she successfully completed her veteran refresher test as she prepares for her fifth start in the Indianapolis 500, driving the No. 11 e.l.f. Cosmetics Chevrolet.

She will be the only woman in the field when official practice begins May 12.

The 100-lap, 245-mile race at Watkins Glen International will air live on FOX Sports 1 at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 10, with practice scheduled for Saturday, May 9 from 1:00–2:00 PM ET and qualifying from 2:10–3:00 PM ET.

Quote Board

Katherine Legge, Driver of the No. 78 e.l.f. Cosmetics Chevrolet

“We’ve been looking closely at where to start my NASCAR Cup schedule this year, and Watkins Glen made a lot of sense from both a timing and performance standpoint. This track has always been a favorite of mine—it’s fast, technical, and unforgiving. To be back here in the Cup car, especially with e.l.f. on board again this year, makes it really special. It’s a great way to bring together my road course roots with my newfound love for stock car racing.”

BJ McLeod, Owner, Live Fast Motorsports

“We enjoyed a lot of success together in 2025, and we are looking forward to building on that. Katherine brings a lot of experience, especially on road courses. She works well with our team and gives strong feedback, so we’re excited to get back on track together and keep moving this program forward.”

Live Fast Motorsports Katherine Legge No. 78

About Katherine Legge

Katherine Legge is a trailblazing British racing driver and one of the leading women in international motorsports. She is the fastest woman to ever qualify for the Indianapolis 500 and has earned historic firsts across open-wheel, sports car, and stock car racing.

Legge became the first woman to win a major open-wheel race in North America in 2005, the first woman to lead laps in Champ Car, and one of the few women to compete across NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, and global endurance events, including the 24 Hours of Daytona and the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

A vocal advocate for representation in motorsport, Legge has appeared on TODAY, CBS Mornings, The Drew Barrymore Show, Ellen, The Tamron Hall Show, 60 Minutes, Modern Marvels, and Jay Leno’s Garage.

She is represented by BRANDed Management and Klint Briney. For more information, visit www.katherinelegge.com.