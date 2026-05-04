Rick Ware Racing: Würth 400 from Texas

RICK WARE RACING

Würth 400

Date: May 3, 2026

Event: Würth 400 (Round 11 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth (1.5-mile oval)

Format: 267 laps, broken into three stages (80 laps/85 laps/102 laps)

Race Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Erik Jones of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 29th, Finished 30th / Running, completed 265 of 267 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (35th with 92 points)

Race Notes:

● Chase Elliott won the Würth 400 to score his 23rd career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his second of the season and his second at Texas. His margin over second-place Denny Hamlin was .407 of a second.

● This was Chevrolet’s 884th all-time NASCAR Cup Series victory, its third of the season and second straight. Elliott won for the Bowtie Brigade March 29 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Carson Hocevar won last Sunday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

● This was Chevrolet’s series-leading 19th NASCAR Cup Series victory at Texas. Chevrolet won its first race at Texas on March 28, 1999 with NASCAR Hall of Famer Terry Labonte.

● There were seven caution periods for a total of 40 laps.

● Only 20 of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Tyler Reddick remains the championship leader after Texas with a 109-point advantage over second-place Hamlin.

Sound Bites:

“It was a long, tough day. Started to get the car handling decent and into a good spot there in the final stage, but it was too far into the race at that point. Had some pit road issues, including me making a mistake going through too many boxes. So, some stuff to clean up before we get to Watkins Glen next week.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Parts Plus / Costa Oil 10-Minute Oil Change Chevrolet

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, May 10 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.