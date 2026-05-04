NHRA
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Jim Dunn Racing – Georgia Event Recap for the NHRA Southern Nationals

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Jeff Arend
Solid Start/True Brand Funny Car Driver for Jim Dunn Racing
NHRA Southern Nationals
May 1-3 | Adel, Georgia

Event Recap

Jeff Arend, driver of the Jim Dunn Racing Solid Start/True Brand Funny Car:

  • Earned No. 6 provisional qualifying position in Q1 on Friday (4.035 ET at 311.41 mph)
  • Fell to No. 12 provisional qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q1 run. The team elected to not make a qualifying run in Q2 on Friday.
  • Maintained No. 12 provisional qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q1 run. The team elected to not make a qualifying run in Q3 on Saturday.
  • Secured No. 12 qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q1 run. NHRA canceled Q4 on Saturday due a weather-shortened day.
  • Eliminated following Round 1 on Sunday:
  • Round 1: 4.154 ET at 309.77 mph, lost to Jordan Vandergriff (3.950 ET at 330.63 mph)

Notes of Interest

  • Arend represented Solid Start/True Brand this weekend in Georgia. They are a women-owned, family operated automotive additives manufacturer based in Lakeland, Florida. Founded in 2010 and built upon an automotive additives legacy dating back to 1976, the company produces a full line of performance-driven products designed to enhance engine performance and extend equipment life. Known for innovation, quality, and purpose-driven partnerships, Solid Start/True Brand proudly supports initiatives that strengthen families and communities nationwide.
  • True Brand is honored to partner with the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) to raise awareness and drive impact in the fight against breast cancer. NBCF is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women now through early detection, education, and support services. Founded in 1991 by breast cancer survivor Janelle Hail, NBCF provides free, life-saving breast cancer screenings and educational resources to women in need, empowering individuals and families with hope, knowledge, and access to care year-round.
  • The NHRA Southern Nationals marked Jim Dunn Racing’s highest qualifying position of the 2026 season.
  • The NHRA visited a new location at South Georgia Motorsports Park for the historic 41st annual NHRA Southern Nationals. The track had a sellout crowd on both Saturday and Sunday. The race marked the first of four new facilities the NHRA will visit in 2026 for the NHRA’s 75th anniversary season.
  • Arend will be back behind the wheel of the Jim Dunn Racing Funny in Chicago May 14-17 for the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK.

Jeff Arend, Driver of the Jim Dunn Racing Solid Start/True Brand Funny Car

“Back-to-back events have shown big improvements on the car heading in the right direction. Driving the True Brand car this weekend for Jim Dunn Racing was an honor. In addition, True Brand had some corporate guests attend the race. It was great getting them up to the starting line to see our car run. The car is going right down the track and not hurting any parts. The win lights will be turning on in our lane soon. We’re looking forward to the next event in Chicago.”

Next Up
The next event on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule is the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK May 14-17 at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Prock Delivers Competitive Pace at 2026 NHRA Southern Nationals
Prock Delivers Competitive Pace at 2026 NHRA Southern Nationals

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Elliott wins the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway
01:19
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Andy's Frozen Custard 340 Race Winner Kyle Larson Post Race Q&A
09:18
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Carson Hocevar wins wild Truck event in overtime at Texas
02:20

Latest articles

Katherine Legge Returns to NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen

Official Release -
Katherine Legge will make her first NASCAR Cup Series start of the 2026 season over Mother’s Day weekend, piloting the No. 78 e.l.f. Cosmetics Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports in the Go Bowling at The Glen event.
Read more

Sam’s Club Joins NTT INDYCAR SERIES, IMS as Official Sponsor

Official Release -
The NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced May 4 a sponsorship with Sam’s Club
Read more

Qualcomm becomes Official Circuit Partner of NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril

Official Release -
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has been named as the Official Circuit Partner of NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril and will serve as the naming rights partner of the soon-to-be constructed race track at Naval Base Coronado.
Read more

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Texas

Official Release -
Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 Menards/Knauf Ford Mustang Dark Horse team took advantage of a late-race caution to come away with a 10th-place finish Sunday at Texas
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos