Jim Dunn Racing – Georgia Event Recap for the NHRA Southern Nationals

Jeff Arend

Solid Start/True Brand Funny Car Driver for Jim Dunn Racing

NHRA Southern Nationals

May 1-3 | Adel, Georgia

Event Recap

Jeff Arend, driver of the Jim Dunn Racing Solid Start/True Brand Funny Car:

Earned No. 6 provisional qualifying position in Q1 on Friday (4.035 ET at 311.41 mph)

Fell to No. 12 provisional qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q1 run. The team elected to not make a qualifying run in Q2 on Friday.

Maintained No. 12 provisional qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q1 run. The team elected to not make a qualifying run in Q3 on Saturday.

Secured No. 12 qualifying position based off of Friday’s Q1 run. NHRA canceled Q4 on Saturday due a weather-shortened day.

Eliminated following Round 1 on Sunday:

Round 1: 4.154 ET at 309.77 mph, lost to Jordan Vandergriff (3.950 ET at 330.63 mph)

Notes of Interest

Arend represented Solid Start/True Brand this weekend in Georgia. They are a women-owned, family operated automotive additives manufacturer based in Lakeland, Florida. Founded in 2010 and built upon an automotive additives legacy dating back to 1976, the company produces a full line of performance-driven products designed to enhance engine performance and extend equipment life. Known for innovation, quality, and purpose-driven partnerships, Solid Start/True Brand proudly supports initiatives that strengthen families and communities nationwide.

True Brand is honored to partner with the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) to raise awareness and drive impact in the fight against breast cancer. NBCF is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women now through early detection, education, and support services. Founded in 1991 by breast cancer survivor Janelle Hail, NBCF provides free, life-saving breast cancer screenings and educational resources to women in need, empowering individuals and families with hope, knowledge, and access to care year-round.

The NHRA Southern Nationals marked Jim Dunn Racing’s highest qualifying position of the 2026 season.

The NHRA visited a new location at South Georgia Motorsports Park for the historic 41st annual NHRA Southern Nationals. The track had a sellout crowd on both Saturday and Sunday. The race marked the first of four new facilities the NHRA will visit in 2026 for the NHRA’s 75th anniversary season.

Arend will be back behind the wheel of the Jim Dunn Racing Funny in Chicago May 14-17 for the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK.

Jeff Arend, Driver of the Jim Dunn Racing Solid Start/True Brand Funny Car

“Back-to-back events have shown big improvements on the car heading in the right direction. Driving the True Brand car this weekend for Jim Dunn Racing was an honor. In addition, True Brand had some corporate guests attend the race. It was great getting them up to the starting line to see our car run. The car is going right down the track and not hurting any parts. The win lights will be turning on in our lane soon. We’re looking forward to the next event in Chicago.”

Next Up

The next event on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule is the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK May 14-17 at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois.