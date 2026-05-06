TEAM PENSKE AND RYAN BLANEY ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM DRIVER CONTRACT EXTENSION

MENARDS® EXTENDS WITH TEAM PENSKE FOR MULTIYEAR RENEWAL

MOORESVILLE, NC (May 6, 2026) – Team Penske announced today that it has reached a long-term contract extension with 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney, while also confirming a multiyear renewal of its longstanding partnership with Menards®. The agreements ensure the continued alignment of one of NASCAR’s premier teams, a championship-winning driver, and one of the sport’s most recognizable brands well into the future.

Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, has been a constant of Team Penske’s NASCAR program since joining the organization in 2012. After becoming a full-time Cup Series driver in 2016, Blaney has established himself as one of the sport’s most consistent and respected drivers behind the wheel of the No. 12 Ford Mustang, totaling 18 wins and 13 poles across 10-plus seasons in NASCAR’s premier series.

“Ryan Blaney has developed into one of the elite drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series, and the success he’s achieved speaks for itself,” said Roger Penske. “I’m confident Ryan and the No. 12 team will continue to build momentum into the future, especially positioned alongside a committed partner like Menards who’s been instrumental to our team for more than a decade.”

“Roger’s commitment to me and my career has been something a race car driver could only dream of – not only getting the opportunity in the first place, but sticking with me through the highs and lows for more than a decade,” said Blaney. “To still be a part of Team Penske – the wins, the championships, the people – and continuing to grow my career with the unwavering support of Roger and the entire organization has been the opportunity of a lifetime. We’re going to keep pushing to deliver more wins and championships and to do that with the support of John Menard and the Menard family is truly an honor.”

Menards has been a fixture of Team Penske’s NASCAR efforts since 2016, serving as a primary partner on Blaney’s No. 12 Ford while playing a key role in the team’s championship success. The renewed partnership continues a shared commitment to performance, innovation and fan engagement.

“We’ve enjoyed a tremendous relationship with Team Penske, and we’re excited to continue that partnership for the future,” said John Menard, President and CEO of Menards. “Ryan and Austin Cindric have both done a tremendous amount for our brand, vendors and our customers, and they represent us with professionalism and passion. Team Penske shares our dedication to excellence, and we look forward to achieving more success together on and off the track.”

Blaney’s 2023 championship marked a significant milestone for both driver and team, adding to Team Penske’s storied NASCAR history. Beyond his on-track success, Blaney has become one of the most popular drivers in the series, consistently connecting with fans while serving as a strong ambassador for Team Penske and its partner network.

With Blaney, Menards, and Team Penske aligned for the future, the organization looks ahead to building on its championship legacy while continuing to compete at the highest level of the NASCAR Cup Series.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports and is celebrating its 60th Anniversary during the 2026 season. From its first race in the1966 24 Hours of Daytona, cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 660 major race wins, over 700 pole positions and 48 National Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. In its storied history, the team has also earned 20 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. More than 100 drivers have raced for Team Penske in its six decades. The team currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and NTT INDYCAR Series, as well as IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship through its global partnership, Porsche Penske Motorsport. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.