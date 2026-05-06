RFK Racing Welcomes Modelo as ‘Official Cerveza’ in New Partnership

NASCAR Champion Brad Keselowski to Debut Modelo Colors on No. 6 Ford at Watkins Glen International

CONCORD, N.C. (May 6, 2026) – RFK Racing announced today a partnership naming Modelo the ‘Official Cerveza of RFK Racing.’ The iconic brand, celebrated for perseverance and grit will serve as a primary sponsor on the No. 6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driven by Brad Keselowski at Watkins Glen International this May.

The partnership brings together two brands defined by heritage and a commitment to excellence. As Modelo continues its growth and popularity as the #1 beer in the United States, its alignment with RFK Racing provides a premier platform to engage with NASCAR’s passionate and loyal fanbase.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Modelo brand into the RFK Racing family,” said Brad Keselowski, driver and co-owner of RFK Racing. “In racing, as in life, it takes grit to overcome challenges and reach the top of the podium. Modelo embodies that mindset perfectly. I’m personally looking forward to representing them on the track and can’t think of a better place to debut the No. 6 Modelo Ford than at the high-speed, technical road course of Watkins Glen.”

The No. 6 Modelo Ford Mustang will feature a striking navy and gold livery, reflecting the beer’s premium branding.

“Modelo has always embodied the Mark of a Fighter- celebrating the people who show up with grit, pride, and the will to earn it,” said Rene Ramos, SVP of brand Activation for Constellation brands. “That same mentality is what we see in RFK Racing and in champion Brad Keselowski. We’re fired up to bring Modelo to the track as the official Cerveza of RRK Racing, and for the opportunity to connect with fans who share our passion for high-performance competition.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International will take place on May 10 and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (Channel 90)

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988, and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit https://www.rfkracing.com/ and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.

About Modelo: Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to those with the Fighting Spirit ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Oro and a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas and Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas.

Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored pilsner-style lager with a clean, crisp finish and is the #1 beer in the U.S. in dollar sales. The Casa Modelo brand family is exclusively brewed in Mexico and imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellation Brands.