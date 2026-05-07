23XI Racing Teams Up with The Academy of Country Music

Tyler Reddick to Drive ACM Awards Toyota at All-Star Race; Corey Heim to Attend 61st ACM Awards in Las Vegas;

Kameron Marlowe Featured in 23XI ACM Awards Race Car Reveal

Huntersville, N.C. (May 7, 2026) – 23XI Racing announced today that the team will collaborate with The Academy of Country Music (ACM) to feature an ACM Awards design on Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway on May 17. The $1 million-to-win race is one of the most anticipated events of the NASCAR season and occurs just before an exciting five-week stretch of racing begins airing on Prime Video, starting at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24. Reddick is seeking to win his first All-Star Race while competing in a car that will highlight the 61st ACM Awards, which air on Prime Video on May 17 at 8 p.m. ET, shortly after the race.

The current NASCAR Cup Series points leader, Reddick, has had a blistering start to the 2026 season, winning the first three races, including the Daytona 500, and a total of five of the first 11 races. A 13-time Cup Series winner, Reddick is competing in his fifth career All-Star Race.

“With a family connection to Nashville and the country music industry, I’m really looking forward to racing the ACM Awards car in the All-Star Race,” said Reddick. “Showcasing one of music’s most respected award shows while I race for one of NASCAR’s most coveted trophies is a great fit.”

“From the track to the stage, we love this connection and partnership because it brings together two iconic brands in sports and music, known for uniting legends and rising stars, connecting fans and celebrating the next generation of icons in Country Music and NASCAR,” said Lauren Burchett, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Revenue at the Academy of Country Music. “There’s truly nothing better than bringing fans together through live experiences and authentic moments like this.”

In addition to showcasing the ACM Awards on track at the All-Star Race, 23XI will also be present at the awards show, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The No. 45 ACM Awards-branded race car will be on display at “ACM’s Next Wave: Country’s Beach Bash” at Mandalay Bay Beach on Saturday, May 16 and 23XI development driver Corey Heim, who is competing in the No. 67 Toyota at select Cup Series races this season, will debut the official ACM Awards 23XI race car alongside Country powerhouse and Kannapolis, NC native Kameron Marlowe. The “Next Wave” event showcases numerous rising country stars who, like Heim, are on the verge of breakout performances. The event will be hosted by Ashley Cooke and Dasha, headlined by Keith Urban and will feature performances by Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Flatland Cavalry, Braxton Keith, Tucker Wetmore, and members of the Opry NextStage Class of 2026 – Willow Avalon, Graham Barham, Tyler Braden, Alexandra Kay, Vincent Mason, Emily Ann Roberts, and Hudson Westbrook.

“Growing up in Kannapolis, NC, the home of Dale, NASCAR has always been in my blood. I’m so honored to be a part of this opportunity,” Marlowe shared. “I know this is going to be an ACM Awards weekend to remember and I can’t wait to watch the All-Star Race!”

Heim, the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks Series champion, has built an impressive resume in just a few years of NASCAR racing, including the fourth-most career victories in the Truck Series. As he continues to hone his skills, Heim is scheduled to compete in 12 Cup Series races in 2026, including three of the five races airing on Prime Video.

“Since I’m not competing in the All-Star Race, I can’t think of a better place to be than at the ACM Awards,” said Heim. “I look forward to meeting up-and-coming artists and hearing how my path to the Cup Series mirrors their music careers. I know it’s not always an easy journey, and I’m excited to see the artists showcased throughout the weekend.”

Tickets for the 61st ACM Awards and ACM Awards week events are available for purchase on AXS.com, offering fans exclusive access to a nonstop weekend packed with performances from their favorite country stars.

About Academy of Country Music Awards

Established in 1966, the Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running Country Music awards show and made history in 2022 as the first major awards ceremony to exclusively livestream, in collaboration with Prime Video. The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions (DCP). Raj Kapoor and Patrick Menton are executive producers, with Kapoor also serving as showrunner. Damon Whiteside serves as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music, and Jay Penske and Barry Adelman serve as executive producers for DCP. John Saade will also continue to serve as consulting producer for Amazon MGM Studios.

Follow the Academy of Country Music on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok, join the conversation with #ACMawards, and sign up for the FREE ACM A-List to be the first to know the latest news and for exclusive pre-sale opportunities.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion and Hall of Famer Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. Tyler Reddick joined the team in 2023 to drive the No. 45 car. In 2024, Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. In 2026, Reddick made history by winning the first three Cup Series races of the season, including the Daytona 500. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE and Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE. Corey Heim currently serves as the team’s development driver and races occasionally in the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C.