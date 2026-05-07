Front Row Motorsports: Watkins Glen International NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith
Watkins Glen International NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance
Go Bowling at The Glen
Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026
Event: Race 13 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Watkins Glen International (2.45-miles)
#of Laps: 100
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
FRM Points Standings:
Zane Smith (21st)
Todd Gilliland (25th)
Noah Gragson (31st)
Noah Gragson Notes
Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team will look to regain momentum as the NASCAR Cup Series heads north to Watkins Glen International for its yearly visit to the seven-turn road course located in the scenic Finger Lakes region of New York. It will mark Gragon’s third start in the NASCAR Cup Series at the venue, with a best finish of 11th in the 2024 event. Gragson started 35th and finished 21st last season. In three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at the track nicknamed “The Glen”, Gragson recorded a top-10 finish in each while driving for JR Motorsports, anchored by a fourth-place result in 2022.
The No. 4 is bringing some extra heat this weekend, as Long John Silver’s features it’s Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Sauce partnership on Gragson’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the 245-mile event. The addition of the Frank’s RedHot brand to the iconic Long John Silver’s car design will be used to showcase a variety of buffalo-flavored options being offered at Long John Silver’s locations for a limited time only. Using their notable slogan, customers at Long John Silver’s can choose to add Frank’s RedHot to their order and “put that $#!T” on their shrimp, chicken or cheese bites. Front Row Motorsports will also join Long John Silver’s in celebrating National Shrimp Day on race day in Watkins Glen, which occurs each year on May 10th to honor America’s favorite seafood and highlight the variety of ways shrimp can be prepared.
“We really need a solid, mistake-free run this weekend at Watkins Glen to make up for stumbling some towards the finish last week at Texas,” said Gragson. “I have a lot of fun on the road courses, but especially at Watkins Glen and it’s shown in past results. It’s a fast track, but also very technical in places. You have to make sure you’re putting your car in the right spots to stay out of trouble, even more so if weather becomes a factor. As long as we keep the fenders on it and stay focused on doing our jobs throughout the race, we should be able to come out with a strong finish.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Adam Fournier
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske
Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Tommy Bebie
Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio
Fueler: Blake Baker
Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina
Todd Gilliland Notes
Todd Gilliland will make his fifth Watkins Glen Cup Series start this Sunday. In four previous starts at “The Glen”, Gilliland has a career best finish of 11th. Gilliland also has one NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the track, driving Front Row Motorsports’ No. 38 Ford F-150 to a fourth-place finish in 2021.
Farm Rich, America’s go-to frozen snack brand, proudly serving up craveable, easy-to-make favorites since 1977, is revving up for race day with Gilliland and the No. 34 team. Don’t miss the action—and don’t miss out on Farm Rich’s delicious lineup of snacks perfect for the race weekend. Whether you’re tailgating at the track or watching from home, Farm Rich has you covered with craveable favorites like Mozzarella Sticks made with 100% real cheese, Loaded Potato Skins, Jalapeño Peppers, and an all-new Breakfast line up! Fuel up with Farm Rich and make race day delicious! Explore the full lineup of delicious, satisfying snacks at FarmRich.com.
“I really enjoy road courses,” said Gilliland. “We have added more to the schedule over the years, so we have put more time into our road course program, and I feel like it’s in a good spot. I have a lot of confidence at these types of tracks, which is a refreshing feeling. We need to work on qualifying better, but I think we will have it figured out this weekend.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon
Hometown: Troy, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Courtney Edmonds
Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina
Zane Smith Notes
Zane Smith looks ahead to Watkins Glen International with high hopes of regaining momentum following last Sunday’s race at the Texas Motor Speedway. Smith has gained attention in recent years as an experienced road course racer, capturing back-to-back wins NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins (2022, 2023) at the Circuit of the America’s in Austin, Texas. Smith has two previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Watkins Glen. His best finish at the track came in 2024 when he started 19th and finished fifth.
Aaron’s Rent to Own returns with Smith and the No. 38 team for this weekend’s activities, continuing the return of the iconic Aaron’s Lucky Dog scheme. The nostalgic Lucky Dog design carries a rich history in the NASCAR Cup Series and has been piloted by multiple race winners and championship contenders, making it one of the most recognizable and celebrated paint schemes in the sport.
“Road courses have always been my strong suit,” said Smith. “Outside of the superspeedways, I feel like places like Watkins Glen provide an opportunity for FRM’s cars to run up front. We struggled in Texas, but it’s a new weekend with new opportunities to move up in the standings.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Mechanic: Austin Bloom
Hometown: Lowell, Oregon
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman
Hometown: Newton, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew
Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria
Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
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ABOUT AARON’S
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.