Front Row Motorsports: Watkins Glen International NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Watkins Glen International NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Go Bowling at The Glen

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Event: Race 13 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Watkins Glen International (2.45-miles)

#of Laps: 100

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (21st)

Todd Gilliland (25th)

Noah Gragson (31st)

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team will look to regain momentum as the NASCAR Cup Series heads north to Watkins Glen International for its yearly visit to the seven-turn road course located in the scenic Finger Lakes region of New York. It will mark Gragon’s third start in the NASCAR Cup Series at the venue, with a best finish of 11th in the 2024 event. Gragson started 35th and finished 21st last season. In three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at the track nicknamed “The Glen”, Gragson recorded a top-10 finish in each while driving for JR Motorsports, anchored by a fourth-place result in 2022.

The No. 4 is bringing some extra heat this weekend, as Long John Silver’s features it’s Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Sauce partnership on Gragson’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the 245-mile event. The addition of the Frank’s RedHot brand to the iconic Long John Silver’s car design will be used to showcase a variety of buffalo-flavored options being offered at Long John Silver’s locations for a limited time only. Using their notable slogan, customers at Long John Silver’s can choose to add Frank’s RedHot to their order and “put that $#!T” on their shrimp, chicken or cheese bites. Front Row Motorsports will also join Long John Silver’s in celebrating National Shrimp Day on race day in Watkins Glen, which occurs each year on May 10th to honor America’s favorite seafood and highlight the variety of ways shrimp can be prepared.

“We really need a solid, mistake-free run this weekend at Watkins Glen to make up for stumbling some towards the finish last week at Texas,” said Gragson. “I have a lot of fun on the road courses, but especially at Watkins Glen and it’s shown in past results. It’s a fast track, but also very technical in places. You have to make sure you’re putting your car in the right spots to stay out of trouble, even more so if weather becomes a factor. As long as we keep the fenders on it and stay focused on doing our jobs throughout the race, we should be able to come out with a strong finish.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Adam Fournier

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske

Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Tommy Bebie

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Fueler: Blake Baker

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Todd Gilliland Notes

Todd Gilliland will make his fifth Watkins Glen Cup Series start this Sunday. In four previous starts at “The Glen”, Gilliland has a career best finish of 11th. Gilliland also has one NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the track, driving Front Row Motorsports’ No. 38 Ford F-150 to a fourth-place finish in 2021.

Farm Rich, America’s go-to frozen snack brand, proudly serving up craveable, easy-to-make favorites since 1977, is revving up for race day with Gilliland and the No. 34 team. Don’t miss the action—and don’t miss out on Farm Rich’s delicious lineup of snacks perfect for the race weekend. Whether you’re tailgating at the track or watching from home, Farm Rich has you covered with craveable favorites like Mozzarella Sticks made with 100% real cheese, Loaded Potato Skins, Jalapeño Peppers, and an all-new Breakfast line up! Fuel up with Farm Rich and make race day delicious! Explore the full lineup of delicious, satisfying snacks at FarmRich.com.

“I really enjoy road courses,” said Gilliland. “We have added more to the schedule over the years, so we have put more time into our road course program, and I feel like it’s in a good spot. I have a lot of confidence at these types of tracks, which is a refreshing feeling. We need to work on qualifying better, but I think we will have it figured out this weekend.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon

Hometown: Troy, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Courtney Edmonds

Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith looks ahead to Watkins Glen International with high hopes of regaining momentum following last Sunday’s race at the Texas Motor Speedway. Smith has gained attention in recent years as an experienced road course racer, capturing back-to-back wins NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins (2022, 2023) at the Circuit of the America’s in Austin, Texas. Smith has two previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Watkins Glen. His best finish at the track came in 2024 when he started 19th and finished fifth.

Aaron’s Rent to Own returns with Smith and the No. 38 team for this weekend’s activities, continuing the return of the iconic Aaron’s Lucky Dog scheme. The nostalgic Lucky Dog design carries a rich history in the NASCAR Cup Series and has been piloted by multiple race winners and championship contenders, making it one of the most recognizable and celebrated paint schemes in the sport.

“Road courses have always been my strong suit,” said Smith. “Outside of the superspeedways, I feel like places like Watkins Glen provide an opportunity for FRM’s cars to run up front. We struggled in Texas, but it’s a new weekend with new opportunities to move up in the standings.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Mechanic: Austin Bloom

Hometown: Lowell, Oregon

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman

Hometown: Newton, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew

Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s has been serving up famously craveable seafood since 1969. Best known for its iconic battered fish, crispy shrimp, hushpuppies, and legendary crumblies, the brand brings bold flavor and a one-of-a-kind seafood experience to fans across the country. With restaurants from sea to shining sea, Long John Silver’s continues making seafood more accessible, delicious, and fun for everyone. Learn more at ljsilvers.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.

ABOUT FARM RICH

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ABOUT AARON’S

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.