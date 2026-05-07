Drydene Partners with Will Rodgers for NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race at Watkins Glen International

HOUSTON, Texas – RelaDyne is excited to announce that Will Rodgers and Young’s Motorsports will partner with Drydene, its commercial and industrial brand, for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race on Saturday, May 9, at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

The Mission 200 at The Glen is part of a marquee NASCAR tripleheader weekend, featuring Friday’s ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races, Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series event and Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen race.

On Saturday, top drivers will take on the legendary 2.45-mile, seven-turn road course, delivering high-speed, wheel-to-wheel action through every turn.

At 31, Will Rodgers brings over two decades of racing experience, having started at just eight years old. His relationship with Drydene dates to 2018, when he competed in eight ARCA Series races under the brand – earning a race win and a second-place finish. That early success established a strong foundation between Rodgers and Drydene, rooted in performance, resilience, and consistency.

Rodgers’ career extends beyond the driver’s seat, including his current position as a spotter for NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones. Off the track, he is a liver disease survivor and advocate, leading a nonprofit focused on education, awareness, and screening – further reflecting the grit and determination that align closely with the Drydene brand.

“Partnering with Will Rodgers at Watkins Glen is a natural fit for Drydene and our ‘May Means Motorsports’ initiative,” said Mike Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer of RelaDyne.

“Our brand is built for demanding environments, and racing is the ultimate proving ground. This partnership reflects the performance, reliability, and work ethic that define Drydene – both on the track and in the industries we serve every day. We’re excited to showcase what our brand stands for alongside Will and his team this weekend.”

“Reuniting with Drydene really feels like coming full circle for me,” said Rodgers. “We had some great success together early in my career, and that built a foundation of trust that’s carried through the years.

“Drydene stands for performance, toughness and consistency – values that I’ve tried to carry both on and off the track. To be back with them at a place like Watkins Glen with Young’s Motorsports, especially during their ‘May Means Motorsports’ push, makes this opportunity even more meaningful.”

Young’s Motorsports team principal and former driver Tyler Young said the reunion between Rodgers and Drydene is a natural continuation of a relationship that has already delivered results on the racetrack, noting that the blend of experience, shared history and aligned values positions the team well for a strong showing at Watkins Glen.

“We’re excited to bring Will back together with Drydene,” Young added. “They’ve already shown what they’re capable of as a group, and when you combine Will’s road course experience with a partner that understands performance at a high level, it gives us a lot of confidence heading into the weekend.

“This is the kind of opportunity where everything just makes sense for everyone involved, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it!”

This partnership is part of Drydene’s #MayMeansMotorsports initiative – a month-long celebration of the brand’s deep-rooted presence in racing.

﻿Drydene has a strong history in motorsports, including its longstanding partnership with Logan Schuchart and Shark Racing in the World of Outlaws, its recent non-wing sprint car sponsorship with Wesley Smith Racing, involvement with Petty Performance Racing at the Chili Bowl, the Drydene Stockyard Stampede at Texas Motor Speedway, and its recent partnership with Cory Roper in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

Through these partnerships, Drydene continues to align with performance, durability, and the hardworking teams and drivers who represent the brand both on and off the track.

As RelaDyne continues to expand the Drydene brand nationwide, partnerships like this reinforce its commitment to performance and reliability in the commercial and industrial space.

RelaDyne is proud to bring that performance to life on the track through its partnership with Will Rogers and Young’s Motorsports this Saturday, May 9.

About RelaDyne:

RelaDyne is the nation’s largest seller of lubricants and a market leader in fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) and industrial reliability services, serving industrial, commercial and automotive businesses across North America.

Founded in 2010 through the merger of four industry leaders, RelaDyne has grown to more than 190 locations through a strategic track record of acquiring top-performing companies.

Our mission is simple: deliver lubrication excellence that drives reliability, efficiency, and profitability for our customers.

By understanding the unique needs of every partner, our dedicated Associates act as an extension of their operations, providing unmatched products, services, and expertise.

Learn more at RelaDyne.com or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About Drydene:

For more than a century, Drydene lubricants have been made in America and made to last – paving the way on our highways, in our fields, and on the production line. And we’re still here today, doing what we do best: helping America Get the Job Done.

Drydene products are built with ALL Technology®, Advanced Lubricity Life chemistry, to meet and exceed the demands of today’s modern heavy-duty commercial and industrial equipment.

Drydene offers a complete line of commercial and industrial lubricants, including engine oils, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), transmission fluids, grease, and hydraulic and gear oils.

Learn more at Drydene.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

About Young’s Motorsports:

Founded in 2012 with a commitment to performance, perseverance and partnerships, Young’s Motorsports has grown into a respected and competitive organization within NASCAR’s national touring ranks.

Based in Mooresville, N.C., the family-owned team is a multi-time winner in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and competes full-time in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Building on its Truck Series success, Young’s Motorsports has established a reputation for steady growth, adaptability and competitive execution against some of the sport’s most established organizations.

Through strategic driver development, alliances and a relentless work ethic, the organization continues to elevate its on-track performance while delivering meaningful value to its partners.

Young’s Motorsports prides itself on cultivating emerging talent, maximizing resources and fostering a professional, winning culture rooted in the core values of NASCAR competition.