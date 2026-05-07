Jason Kitzmiller Seeks Redemption in Watkins Glen International ARCA Return

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y.: Make no mistake about it, ARCA Menards Series veteran Jason Kitzmiller is no road course expert, but as he navigates his second full-time season, the schedule’s diversity includes two venues where turning left and right takes top priority.

This weekend, the ARCA Menards Series returns to Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International to kick off a quadrupleheader weekend of racing featuring ARCA, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and culminating with the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, May 10.

For Kitzmiller, Friday afternoon’s General Tire 100 at The Glen presents an opportunity not only to continue sharpening his road racing skills, but also to chase a measure of redemption in the Finger Lakes of New York.

It’s a double-dose weekend of redemption for the successful Virginia entrepreneur.

A strong performance two weeks ago at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway unraveled just seven laps from the checkered flag, when Kitzmiller became an innocent victim in the “Big One,” resulting in a frustrating 33rd-place finish.

But Talladega’s misfortune isn’t the only setback Kitzmiller and his A.L.L. Construction Racing — CR7 Motorsports team are eager to overcome.

Last summer at Watkins Glen’s 2.45-mile road course, Kitzmiller showed significant improvement from practice to qualifying and into the race, only to be collected in a late-race skirmish — again with seven laps remaining — ultimately settling for a 17th-place finish in his ARCA road course debut.

With another year of experience under his belt — and a deeper understanding of the rhythm and discipline required to succeed on road courses — Kitzmiller enters the weekend focused on putting together a complete race.

﻿Clean laps, track position and avoiding the kind of late-race chaos that has plagued him in the past are at the forefront of the team’s objectives.

The General Tire 100, scheduled for Friday afternoon, will serve as the first of two road course challenges on the ARCA Menards Series calendar, offering Kitzmiller a valuable opportunity to measure progress against a competitive field that often features a mix of series regulars and road course specialists.

For Kitzmiller and CR7 Motorsports, the mission is clear: turn past frustrations into forward momentum.

A strong, mistake-free outing at Watkins Glen would not only deliver a much-needed result but also provide a confidence boost heading into the heart of the season, where consistency and capitalizing on opportunities can make all the difference in climbing the championship standings.

Kitzmiller said he knows Watkins Glen is still a learning curve for him, but he’s confident the gains made over the past year will show when it matters most.

‘I won’t sit here and tell you I’ve got this place figured out, because I don’t,’ Kitzmiller said. ‘But I do feel a lot more comfortable than I did a year ago. We made big strides from the first lap of practice to the end of the race last time, and I think that gives us something to build on.

“If we can keep the car clean, stay out of trouble late and execute, there’s no reason we can’t come out of here with a solid finish. That’s the goal — just put together a full race and give ourselves a shot at the end.’”

Despite the setbacks, the underlying pace has been there for Kitzmiller and his team — something that hasn’t gone unnoticed heading into the weekend.

From the steady gains made in his road course debut at Watkins Glen to the front-running speed he showcased at Talladega Superspeedway before being caught in late-race chaos, the ingredients for a breakthrough performance are evident.

Now, it’s about putting those pieces together when it counts most.

Kitzmiller emphasized that bouncing back from both disappointments isn’t just important — it’s necessary as the season begins to take shape.

“You look at both races, and it’s frustrating because we had something to show for it,” Kitzmiller said. “Watkins Glen last year, we kept getting better every time we hit the track and felt like we were in position to have a really solid finish before things got out of our control late.

“Then, Talladega — I truly believe we had a car capable of winning that race. We did everything right, put ourselves where we needed to be, and just got caught up in something we couldn’t avoid.

“That’s part of racing, but at the same time, you don’t forget those opportunities. For us, it’s about turning that frustration into motivation. We know we’ve got the speed, we know we can put ourselves in contention — now it’s about finishing the job. If we can do that this weekend, it would mean a lot for our team and give us some momentum moving forward.”

While Kitzmiller continues to grow more comfortable with the fundamentals of road course racing in dry conditions, Friday’s forecast presents a new variable.

The potential for rain could force teams onto wet-weather tires, dramatically changing the complexion of the race and placing an even greater emphasis on driver control and adaptability around the seven-turn circuit.

Still, the West Virginian is hopeful the weather holds off, allowing the race to unfold under more predictable circumstances rather than turning the already fast and technical road course into a slick, survival-style challenge.

“I think we’ve made some really good gains on the dry side of things, and that’s where I’d like to keep building,” Kitzmiller said. “If it rains, it rains — everyone has to deal with the same conditions — but that definitely throws a curveball, especially at a place like Watkins Glen where everything happens so fast.

“You go from trying to hit your marks and carry speed to just trying to keep the car underneath you and stay on track. That’s a whole different mindset. We’ll be ready for it if we have to be, but I’m definitely hoping we get a clean, dry race and can show what we’ve learned over the past year.”

Regardless of what conditions greet the field on Friday afternoon, the objective for Kitzmiller and the A.L.L. Construction Racing — CR7 Motorsports team remains unchanged.

Whether it’s dry and fast or wet and unpredictable, the focus is on executing a clean, disciplined race and capitalizing on every opportunity to be there when it matters most.

“At the end of the day, no matter what the weather does or how the race plays out, our goal is to be inside the top-10 when the checkered flag waves,” Kitzmiller said.

﻿“That’s where we feel like we belong, and it’s what this team is capable of. If we stay patient, keep the car clean and make the right calls, I’m confident we can put ourselves in that position. That’s what we’re going after.”

For the second straight year, Kitzmiller and company welcome Carter Machinery, promoting the Caterpillar® (Cat®) brand as the primary partner aboard the No. 97 Chevrolet for Friday afternoon’s General Tire 100 at The Glen.

Carter Machinery’s humble beginnings date back to 1928, serving customers throughout Virginia and southeastern West Virginia.

﻿As customer needs evolved, the company expanded its offerings by adding new products, services, and locations, with significant growth following its 2020 acquisition of Alban Tractor Company.

Today, Carter Machinery’s footprint spans the Mid-Atlantic, with more than 30 locations across Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia.

The company sells, rents, and supports the full line of Cat® equipment, engines, and electric power generation systems, backed by strong parts availability, a diverse rental fleet, and an expert service team committed to customer success.

Continued investment in people, infrastructure, technology, and tooling has positioned Carter Machinery as one of Caterpillar’s premier dealers in North America and around the globe.

“We’re excited to welcome Carter Machinery back on board for Watkins Glen,” said Kitzmiller. “They’re a great example of what strong partnerships look like, whether it’s on the job site or at the race track.

“We’ve had speed in our car — from Daytona to Kansas and even at Talladega where we felt like we had something to contend with before things went the wrong way late. Now it’s about putting a full race together and continuing to make gains, especially at a place like Watkins Glen where every lap matters.

“Their commitment to performance and reliability matches what we’re working toward as a team. We’re proud to represent the Cat® brand again and hopefully give them a strong, clean run on Friday.”

In addition to Carter Machinery, A.L.L. Construction Inc., Grant County Mulch, A&J Excavating, Cobra Mining, Champion Power Equipment and Volt Battery Technology will all serve as associate marketing partners for his 52nd career ARCA Menards Series start.

Entering Watkins Glen, Kitzmiller, 52, sits sixth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings, 27 points behind championship leader Jake Bollman with 16 races remaining.

The A.L.L. Construction Racing — CR7 Motorsports team also holds a solid eighth place in the championship owner standings.

Since 2020, Kitzmiller has earned two top-five and 24 top-10 finishes in 51 ARCA Menards Series starts, including a career-best third-place effort at Daytona International Speedway in February 2025.

The General Tire at The Glen (41 laps | 100.45 miles) is the fifth of 20 races on the 2026 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Friday, May 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., while group qualifying is slated to begin shortly thereafter at 10:30 a.m. The race is scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 1:30 p.m. ET. The continuation of the 74th season of ARCA competition will be televised live on FOX Sports 2 (FS2), with the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio handling the radio waves. ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (ET).