Rick Ware Racing: Go Bowling at The Glen from Watkins Glen

RICK WARE RACING

Go Bowling at The Glen

Date: May 10, 2026

Event: Go Bowling at The Glen (Round 12 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International (2.45-mile, seven-turn road course)

Format: 100 laps, broken into three stages (20 laps/30 laps/50 laps)

Race Winner: Shane van Gisbergen of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Shane van Gisbergen of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

RWR Finish:

● Cody Ware (Started 36th, Finished 37th / Accident, completed 90 of 100 laps)

RWR Points:

● Cody Ware (36th with 93 points)

Race Notes:

● Shane van Gisbergen won the Go Bowling at The Glen to score his seventh career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his second at Watkins Glen. His margin over runner-up Michael McDowell was 7.288 seconds.

● This was Chevrolet’s 885th all-time NASCAR Cup Series victory, its fourth of the season and third straight. Chase Elliott won for the Bowtie Brigade March 29 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Carson Hocevar won April 26 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, and Elliott won again last Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

● This was Chevrolet’s series-leading 24th NASCAR Cup Series victory at Watkins Glen. Chevrolet won the inaugural Cup Series race at The Glen on Aug. 4, 1957 with NASCAR Hall of Famer Buck Baker.

● There were four caution periods for a total of 12 laps.

● All but six of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Tyler Reddick remains the championship leader after Watkins Glen with a 129-point advantage over second-place Denny Hamlin.

Sound Bites:

“The team did a good job making adjustments on our Jacob Construction Chevrolet. Unfortunately, just got caught up in some other peoples’ mess. I was racing with the 47 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) there for a while and, finally, had an opportunity to pass him clean. I’m not sure if the 47 got into me because of contact with the 7 (Daniel Suárez). I think at one point there in that corner we were three-wide. I was on the outside, which meant if anything went wrong, I was gonna be on the short end of that stick. So, I’ll have to go back and watch it. I’m still proud of the guys. We were making gains all day, just not quite where we wanted to be, and definitely hate bringing home a torn-up racecar.” – Cody Ware, driver of the No. 51 Jacob Construction Chevrolet

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the non-points NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, May 17 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. The race starts at 1 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.