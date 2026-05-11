Driving to the Hamptons: Routes, Timing, and the Quieter Towns Worth a Detour

The drive to the Hamptons is its own subject. Friday afternoon traffic out of Manhattan is well-documented and well-cursed, and the difference between a relaxed arrival and a four-hour ordeal often comes down to timing rather than route.

For travelers planning a first or second visit, a few tactical choices about when to leave, which roads to take, and where to stop along the way change the entire feel of the weekend.

The Two Realistic Routes

The southern route runs through the Long Island Expressway (I-495) and exits onto either Sunrise Highway (Route 27) or the smaller Montauk Highway. This is the dominant route on weekends because it is the most direct approach to the South Fork.

The northern route runs through Northern State and Sunrise to the same destinations but spends less time in central Long Island traffic. It is slightly longer in total distance but often shorter in actual travel time on Friday afternoons.

For travelers driving on Saturday morning or weekday off-peak hours, the southern route is the simplest. For Friday departures during peak weeks, the northern routing usually wins.

When to Leave

Friday morning, before 11 AM, is the cleanest departure window from Manhattan. Friday afternoons between 2 PM and 7 PM are the slowest, with the worst stretches between 3 PM and 5 PM.

Saturday early-morning departures, before 9 AM, are also light. Sunday returns mirror the Friday pattern in reverse: late mornings and early afternoons are the worst, while leaving the South Fork before 9 AM or after 8 PM tends to be the smoothest.

Travelers reserving Hamptons rental homes for an extended weekend usually save themselves the most time by adjusting departure hours rather than scheme on routes.

Towns Along the Way Worth a Stop

Once you cross past Manorville, the small towns of central Long Island open up. Riverhead is the obvious crossover point between the North Fork and South Fork. It is a useful lunch stop with a working downtown.

The Pine Barrens, between Manorville and the South Fork, are an underrated detour. State park trails cut through scrub pine forest with little foot traffic. A thirty-minute walk between hours of driving resets the day in a meaningful way.

For travelers willing to add a small detour, Sag Harbor sits between East Hampton and the bays. The whaling-era waterfront and a slower main street make it a useful alternative to the busier Hampton villages on a Saturday afternoon.

Hampton Towns at a Glance

Westhampton Beach is the closest of the Hampton villages and tends to feel more residential. Quogue and Remsenburg are even quieter and lean local. Southampton is the historic anchor, with a denser walkable downtown.

Bridgehampton, Water Mill, and Wainscott sit in the middle. They are quieter than Southampton and East Hampton, with a heavier presence of farm stands, vineyards, and back-road bike rides.

East Hampton and Amagansett carry the loudest weekend energy. Montauk, at the far eastern tip, has its own personality: surf culture, lighthouse, fishing boats, and a slower main street than its reputation suggests.

Coffee at one of the smaller roasters, a farm stand for tomatoes or corn, and a thirty-minute walk on a side beach all hold up under any traffic conditions because they do not require a precise schedule. Restaurants are the variable to manage carefully; booking dinner at the destination, before leaving Manhattan, takes the late-arrival pressure off the driver.

Returning Without Losing Sunday

The cleanest Sunday return is a pre-9 AM departure. The next-cleanest is a late-evening departure after 8 PM, which trades dinner-out for an unhurried drive.

If neither of those is realistic, planning the bulk of Sunday around the home base, leaving by 4 PM, and accepting that the drive will be slow is the third option. Eating dinner along the way at a town like Riverhead works well in that scenario.

Cell coverage along the LIE and Sunrise Highway is reliable. Gas is easy to find west of Riverhead and gets sparser east of Bridgehampton. Filling up earlier rather than later avoids a small hassle on Sunday departures.

The roads east of Wainscott, especially the back roads connecting the small farm communities, are narrow and dark at night. Daylight driving on those stretches is significantly easier.