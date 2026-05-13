JR Motorsports — NOAPS Dover Motor Speedway Preview

JR Motorsports O’Reilly Auto Parts Team Preview

TRACK – Dover Motor Speedway (1-mile oval)

NOAPS RACE – BetRivers 200 (200 laps / 200 miles)

TUNE IN – CW, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 4:00 p.m. (ET)

Carson Kvapil

No. 1 – Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet

Kvapil 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 13

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s: 5

Laps Led: 51

Avg. Finish: 15.3

Points: 8th

Carson Kvapil will make his third start at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

In 2024, Kvapil led for 141 laps and earned a runner-up finish at the 1-mile concrete oval.

The Mooresville, N.C., native also made an ARCA Menards Series start at Dover, earning a third-place finish in 2024..

Accompanying Kvapil, crew chief Rodney Childers has made 34 NASCAR Cup Series starts atop the box at Dover. In those starts, Childers has amassed three wins, nine top-fives and 14 top-10s.

Carson Kvapil

“Dover is a track that really fits my driving style. JR Motorsports has brought really fast Chevrolets to the track all season long and I know that will be the case again on Saturday. Rodney (Childers, crew chief) and this entire No. 1 team have been working hard all season long and I can’t wait to see what we can do with our Bass Pro Shop Chevrolet this weekend.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

Allgaier 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 13

Wins: 3

Top 5s: 9

Top 10s: 11

Laps Led: 265

Avg. Finish: 7.3

Points: 1st

Justin Allgaier is a two-time winner at “The Monster Mile,” capturing the checkered flag in this event in 2018 and in the first race of a double-header in 2020.

Overall, Allgaier has earned 13 top-fives and 17 top-10s to accompany the two victories at Dover.

Additionally, Allgaier’s 553 laps led in the NOAPS at the 1-mile oval rank fourth among all tracks, trailing only Bristol Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.

To date in 2026, Allgaier’s three wins, nine top-fives and 11 top-10s leads all drivers in the NOAPS.

Justin Allgaier

“Dover is one of my favorite tracks on the schedule. We have always seemed to have really strong cars here and I know we’ll be just as strong again this weekend. Andrew (Overstreet, crew chief) and everyone on this BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet have been working hard all week long to give us a car capable of being up front. We just need to go out and keep executing the way we have been and I feel like we will have a great chance to be where we want to be on Saturday.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Arby’s BBQ Chevrolet

Smith 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 13

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 5

Top 10s: 7

Laps Led: 17

Avg. Finish: 10.4

Points: 6th

Sammy Smith will make his fourth NOAPS start at Dover this Saturday afternoon.

Smith’s best finish of sixth on “The Monster Mile” came in this event in the 2023 season.

In 15 career NOAPS starts on 1-mile tracks, Smith has tallied two wins, three top-five and nine top-10 finishes while leading 153 laps.

Smith is currently sixth in the championship point standings and his five top-five finishes ranks third-best amongst the NOAPS field.

Sammy Smith

“Dover hasn’t been the best to this No. 8 team in the past but we’re looking to change that this weekend. We’ve had good speed all season so I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do on Saturday. With the support of Arby’s and their slow-smoked BBQ, we’re going to tame ‘The Monster Mile’.”

Ross Chastain

No. 9 Roto-Rooter Chevrolet

Chastain 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 5

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 4

Laps Led: 22

Avg. Finish: 8.2

Points: N/A

Ross Chastain will return to the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet this weekend at Dover, with Roto-Rooter serving as the primary partner for the BetRivers 200.

Through five NOAPS starts this season, Chastain has recorded one top-five, four top-10s, 22 laps led and an average finish of 8.2.

Chastain heads to “The Monster Mile” coming off a fourth-place finish at Watkins Glen International, after starting 29th.

In 13 career NOAPS starts at Dover, Chastain has earned a best finish of second, coming in the second race of the 2020 Dover doubleheader.

The No. 9 Roto-Rooter Chevrolet will be decorated in their colors of Roto Red and Plumb Purple for the first of two races with Chastain this season; the second being at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 25th.

Ross Chastain

“I’m looking forward to getting to Dover with JR Motorsports and Roto-Rooter on our No. 9 Chevrolet. Dover is fast, tough and one of those places where you have to keep digging all day. We’ve had some good speed in these races this year, so we’ll go there, work through practice and try to put ourselves in position at the end.”

Rajah Caruth

No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

Caruth 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 13

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 4

Laps Led: 51

Avg. Finish: 18.4

Points: 14th

Rajah Caruth returns to the No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet this weekend at Dover for his fourth NASCAR O’Reilly series start at the concrete 1-mile oval.

In three previous starts at Dover in the series, Caruth has a best starting position of 15th in 2022 and a best finish of 22nd ast year.

Caruth also has ARCA Menards Series experience at Dover, earning a third-place finish at the track in 2022.

Caruth currently sits 14th in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series standings, just below the playoff cut line by 21 points to 12th-place Sam Mayer.

Rajah Caruth

“Dover is one of the toughest tracks we go to because everything happens so fast and the banking is so aggressive. You really have to stay disciplined and keep up with the track as it changes throughout a run. I think our No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevy should have solid speed, and hopefully we can put together a clean race and put ourselves in position for a good finish.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Dover Motor Speedway: JR Motorsports has competed at Dover Motor Speedway a combined 97 times in the NOAPS. In those starts at the 1-mile oval, the organization has recorded six wins, 36 top-fives and 64 top-10s. The average finish is 10.4.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Rajah Caruth will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / HMS WB + AB souvenir rig on Saturday, May 15 from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. ET.