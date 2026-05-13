How Connecticut’s Modified Comparative Fault Rule Affects Recovery for New Haven Car Accident Victims

When two or more drivers share responsibility for a collision, the question of who pays what becomes a legal calculation, not just a factual dispute. Connecticut uses a modified comparative fault system to answer that question, and the outcome can mean the difference between a full recovery, a reduced one, or no compensation at all. If you were injured in a New Haven car accident and the other driver is arguing you share some blame, understanding how this rule works under Connecticut law is essential before you accept any offer or make any legal decisions.

The Legal Standard Connecticut Courts Apply

The claims process typically involves understanding that Connecticut’s comparative fault rule is codified in General Statutes Section 52-572h. That statute governs how fault is allocated among all parties to an accident and how that allocation affects each party’s right to recover damages.

According to a New Haven car accident attorney, under this framework, a plaintiff’s recovery is reduced by their percentage of fault, but only if that percentage stays below a defined threshold. The rule is described as “modified” because it cuts off recovery entirely once a plaintiff’s share of fault reaches a certain point, unlike a pure comparative fault system that allows partial recovery regardless of how much fault is assigned.

The 51 Percent Threshold and What It Means

Connecticut’s version of modified comparative fault uses a 51 percent bar. If a court or jury finds that you were 51 percent or more responsible for the accident, you are legally barred from recovering any damages from the other party, regardless of how severe your injuries are.

If your fault is found to be 50 percent or less, you retain the right to recover, but your award is reduced in proportion to your share of responsibility. A plaintiff found 30 percent at fault in a case where total damages are assessed at $200,000 would receive $140,000, reflecting the 30 percent reduction.

How Fault Is Determined in Practice

Fault allocation is rarely a simple or undisputed process. Questions of fault and liability are assessed by insurance adjusters, attorneys, and juries based on evidence such as police reports, witness accounts, traffic camera footage, vehicle damage patterns, and, in some cases, accident reconstruction analysis.

Connecticut follows a negligence-based framework, meaning fault is tied to whether each driver acted with reasonable care under the circumstances. Factors like speeding, distracted driving, failure to yield, and road conditions all enter the analysis, and different parties often reach very different conclusions from the same set of facts.

Why Insurance Companies Raise Comparative Fault Arguments

Insurers have a financial incentive to assign as much fault as possible to the injured party. Even shifting 20 percent of fault onto a claimant reduces a $150,000 exposure to $120,000, which is a meaningful difference from the insurer’s perspective.

These arguments frequently appear during settlement negotiations, sometimes without strong evidentiary support. The way fault is framed in early communications, including statements you make to adjusters, can influence how the comparative fault analysis develops later in the process.

The Role of Evidence in Protecting Your Percentage

Because your recovery is mathematically tied to how fault is assigned, the evidence supporting your version of events carries direct financial weight. Gaps in documentation, inconsistent accounts, or failure to preserve physical evidence can all shift the fault calculation in ways that reduce your final recovery.

Connecticut courts also consider whether each party violated any traffic laws at the time of the accident. A violation does not automatically establish negligence, but it is a factor that juries and adjusters weigh when allocating percentages among the parties involved.

Multiple Defendants and Shared Fault Allocation

When more than two parties are involved in an accident, Section 52-572h requires the court to allocate fault among all of them, including any third parties identified during litigation. Each defendant is generally liable only for their proportionate share of the damages, with limited exceptions for cases involving specific legal relationships or conduct.

This matters in multi-vehicle accidents, where fault may be distributed across several drivers. Your recovery from each defendant is capped at their individual percentage, which means a defendant with a small fault share may owe you significantly less than the full award reflects.

What the Numbers Mean Before You Settle

Connecticut’s comparative fault rule shapes the value of every car accident claim where liability is disputed. An offer that looks reasonable on its surface may reflect an inflated fault percentage assigned to you without adequate justification. Reviewing how fault is being allocated and whether that allocation is supported by the actual evidence is a necessary step before any settlement agreement is signed.