Featured StoriesNASCAR Truck Series
Photo by Logan Allen for SpeedwayMedia.com.
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Kyle Busch wins first Truck pole of 2026 at Dover

By Andrew Kim
3 Minute Read

Kyle Busch qualified on pole position for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on Friday, May 15.

The event’s qualifying format consisted of a single round with each of the 36 competitors entered to compete in the event cycling twice around Dover individually to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the fastest lap within the two qualifying laps was awarded the pole position.

During the session, Busch, who was the fastest competitor in practice prior to Friday’s qualifying session, clocked in his fastest qualifying lap at 161.740 mph in 22.258 seconds. The lap was enough for Busch to achieve the pole position for Friday afternoon’s primary event over Ty Majeski.

With the pole, Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion from Las Vegas, Nevada, achieved his 24th Craftsman Truck Series career pole, his second at Dover and his first since Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March 2023. Friday’s event at Dover is scheduled to mark Busch’s fourth of eight Truck events of the 2026 season in the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for Spire Motorsports.

Busch, who is the all-time Truck wins leader at 68, holds the most Truck Series victories at Dover at four, with his latest occurring in 2014. The Truck division returns to compete at Dover for the first time since August 2020 as Busch aims to add another victory to his accomplished Truck resume, with his latest series victory occurring at EchoPark Speedway in mid-February.

Busch will share the front row with Ty Majeski, the latter of whom posted his fastest lap at 161.544 mph, 22.285 seconds. Majeski will start on the front row in a Truck event for a second time this season as he strives to achieve his first victory of the 2026 season, his first at Dover and first since his championship-winning event at Phoenix Raceway in November 2024.

Giovanni Ruggiero, Kaden Honeycutt and Christopher Bell will start in the top five, respectively. Brandon Jones, Jake Garcia, Ross Chastain, Andres Perez De Lara and Daniel Hemric completed the top-10 starting grid, respectively.

Notably, the following names that include Layne Riggs, Ben Rhodes, Stewart Friesen, Chandler Smith, Mini Tyrrell, Brenden Queen, Carson Hocevar, Grant Enfinger, William Sawalich, Justin Haley, Christian Eckes, Corey LaJoie, Tyler Ankrum and Frankie Muniz will start 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 23rd, 26th, 27th, 28th, 30th and 31st, respectively.

In addition, Clint Bowyer, who is driving Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 ‘Free Agent’ RAM 1500 entry, will start 22nd while Toni Breidinger, Natalie Decker and Dystany Spurlock will start 32nd, 33rd and 34th, respectively. As a result, Breidinger, Decker and Spurlock became the first trio fo women to compete in a single event across NASCAR’s top-three national touring series since July 2020. In addition, Spurlock became the first African-American female competitor to achieve the feat of racing within NASCAR’s top-three national touring series.

With 36 competitors vying for 36 starting spots, all made the main event.

Dover – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

  1. Kyle Busch, 161.740 mph, 22.258 seconds
  2. Ty Majeski, 161.544 mph, 22.285 seconds
  3. Giovanni Ruggiero, 161.153 mph, 22.339 seconds
  4. Kaden Honeycutt, 161.045 mph, 22.354 seconds
  5. Christopher Bell, 160.865 mph, 22.379 seconds
  6. Brandon Jones, 160.808 mph, 22.387 seconds
  7. Jake Garcia, 160.549 mph, 22.423 seconds
  8. Ross Chastain, 160.514 mph, 22.428 seconds
  9. Andres Perez De Lara, 160.456 mph, 22.436 seconds
  10. Daniel Hemric, 160.414 mp, 22.442 seconds
  11. Layne Riggs, 160.371 mph, 22.448 seconds
  12. Ben Rhodes, 160.256 mph, 22.464 seconds
  13. Stewart Friesen, 160.192 mph, 22.473 seconds
  14. Chandler Smith, 160.164 mph, 22.477 seconds
  15. Cole Butcher, 160.135 mph, 22.481 seconds
  16. Mini Tyrrell, 159.681 mph, 22.545 seconds
  17. Brenden Queen, 159.433 mph, 22.580 seconds
  18. Carson Hocevar, 159.292 mph, 22.600 seconds
  19. Grant Enfinger, 159.236 mph, 22.608 seconds
  20. Parker Eatmon, 159.215 mph, 22.611 seconds
  21. Tanner Gray, 158.940 mph, 22.650 seconds
  22. Clint Bowyer, 158.863 mph, 22.661 seconds
  23. William Sawalich, 158.688 mph, 22.686 seconds
  24. Dawson Sutton, 158.124 mph, 22.767 seconds
  25. Luke Baldwin, 157.743 mph, 22.822 seconds
  26. Justin Haley, 157.598 mph, 22.843 seconds
  27. Christian Eckdes. 157.226 mph, 22.897 seconds
  28. Corey LaJoie, 156.945 mph, 22.938 seconds
  29. Kris Wright, 156.685 mph, 22.976 seconds
  30. Tyler Ankrum, 156.624 mph, 22.985 seconds
  31. Frankie Muniz, 152.762 mph, 23.566 seconds
  32. Toni Breidinger, 152.614 mph, 23.589 seconds
  33. Natalie Decker, 151.944 mph, 23..693 seconds
  34. Dystany Spurlock, 151.764 mph, 23.721 seconds
  35. Spencer Boyd, 150.088 mph, 23.986 seconds
  36. Caleb Costner, 146.663 mph, 24.546 seconds

The 2026 ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled to occur on Friday, May 15, at 5 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
Previous article
NASCAR at Dover All-Star Race Weekend Schedule
NASCAR at Dover All-Star Race Weekend Schedule

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Dover All-Star Race Weekend Schedule
01:17
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Connor Zilisch overtakes Love on the final lap for a wild O’Reilly victory at Watkins Glen
02:43
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Kaden Honeycutt capitalizes in overtime for first Truck career victory at Watkins Glen
02:53

Latest articles

Bronze Star Recipients, NASCAR Hall of Famer Among Dignitaries for Dover NASCAR All-Star Weekend

Official Release -
Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer, NASCAR Hall of Famer Donnie Allison and Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna are among the dignitaries scheduled to participate in pre-race ceremonies for the NASCAR All-Star Race
Read more

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Overview- Dover Motor...

Official Release -
Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport heads to the Monster Mile this weekend for the BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway, one of the most demanding and unforgiving tracks on the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) schedule.
Read more

TOYOTA RACING – NCS Dover Quotes – Denny Hamlin – 05.15.26

Official Release -
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin was made available to the media on Friday prior to the NASCAR Cup Series race from Dover Motor Speedway.
Read more

Academy Award-Winning Actor Brendan Fraser Named Indy 500 Honorary Starte

Official Release -
Brendan Fraser will serve as honorary starter for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, waving the green flag Sunday, May 24 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos