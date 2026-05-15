Kyle Busch wins first Truck pole of 2026 at Dover

Kyle Busch qualified on pole position for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on Friday, May 15.

The event’s qualifying format consisted of a single round with each of the 36 competitors entered to compete in the event cycling twice around Dover individually to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the fastest lap within the two qualifying laps was awarded the pole position.

During the session, Busch, who was the fastest competitor in practice prior to Friday’s qualifying session, clocked in his fastest qualifying lap at 161.740 mph in 22.258 seconds. The lap was enough for Busch to achieve the pole position for Friday afternoon’s primary event over Ty Majeski.

With the pole, Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion from Las Vegas, Nevada, achieved his 24th Craftsman Truck Series career pole, his second at Dover and his first since Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March 2023. Friday’s event at Dover is scheduled to mark Busch’s fourth of eight Truck events of the 2026 season in the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for Spire Motorsports.

Busch, who is the all-time Truck wins leader at 68, holds the most Truck Series victories at Dover at four, with his latest occurring in 2014. The Truck division returns to compete at Dover for the first time since August 2020 as Busch aims to add another victory to his accomplished Truck resume, with his latest series victory occurring at EchoPark Speedway in mid-February.

Busch will share the front row with Ty Majeski, the latter of whom posted his fastest lap at 161.544 mph, 22.285 seconds. Majeski will start on the front row in a Truck event for a second time this season as he strives to achieve his first victory of the 2026 season, his first at Dover and first since his championship-winning event at Phoenix Raceway in November 2024.

Giovanni Ruggiero, Kaden Honeycutt and Christopher Bell will start in the top five, respectively. Brandon Jones, Jake Garcia, Ross Chastain, Andres Perez De Lara and Daniel Hemric completed the top-10 starting grid, respectively.

Notably, the following names that include Layne Riggs, Ben Rhodes, Stewart Friesen, Chandler Smith, Mini Tyrrell, Brenden Queen, Carson Hocevar, Grant Enfinger, William Sawalich, Justin Haley, Christian Eckes, Corey LaJoie, Tyler Ankrum and Frankie Muniz will start 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 23rd, 26th, 27th, 28th, 30th and 31st, respectively.

In addition, Clint Bowyer, who is driving Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 ‘Free Agent’ RAM 1500 entry, will start 22nd while Toni Breidinger, Natalie Decker and Dystany Spurlock will start 32nd, 33rd and 34th, respectively. As a result, Breidinger, Decker and Spurlock became the first trio fo women to compete in a single event across NASCAR’s top-three national touring series since July 2020. In addition, Spurlock became the first African-American female competitor to achieve the feat of racing within NASCAR’s top-three national touring series.

With 36 competitors vying for 36 starting spots, all made the main event.

Dover – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

Kyle Busch, 161.740 mph, 22.258 seconds Ty Majeski, 161.544 mph, 22.285 seconds Giovanni Ruggiero, 161.153 mph, 22.339 seconds Kaden Honeycutt, 161.045 mph, 22.354 seconds Christopher Bell, 160.865 mph, 22.379 seconds Brandon Jones, 160.808 mph, 22.387 seconds Jake Garcia, 160.549 mph, 22.423 seconds Ross Chastain, 160.514 mph, 22.428 seconds Andres Perez De Lara, 160.456 mph, 22.436 seconds Daniel Hemric, 160.414 mp, 22.442 seconds Layne Riggs, 160.371 mph, 22.448 seconds Ben Rhodes, 160.256 mph, 22.464 seconds Stewart Friesen, 160.192 mph, 22.473 seconds Chandler Smith, 160.164 mph, 22.477 seconds Cole Butcher, 160.135 mph, 22.481 seconds Mini Tyrrell, 159.681 mph, 22.545 seconds Brenden Queen, 159.433 mph, 22.580 seconds Carson Hocevar, 159.292 mph, 22.600 seconds Grant Enfinger, 159.236 mph, 22.608 seconds Parker Eatmon, 159.215 mph, 22.611 seconds Tanner Gray, 158.940 mph, 22.650 seconds Clint Bowyer, 158.863 mph, 22.661 seconds William Sawalich, 158.688 mph, 22.686 seconds Dawson Sutton, 158.124 mph, 22.767 seconds Luke Baldwin, 157.743 mph, 22.822 seconds Justin Haley, 157.598 mph, 22.843 seconds Christian Eckdes. 157.226 mph, 22.897 seconds Corey LaJoie, 156.945 mph, 22.938 seconds Kris Wright, 156.685 mph, 22.976 seconds Tyler Ankrum, 156.624 mph, 22.985 seconds Frankie Muniz, 152.762 mph, 23.566 seconds Toni Breidinger, 152.614 mph, 23.589 seconds Natalie Decker, 151.944 mph, 23..693 seconds Dystany Spurlock, 151.764 mph, 23.721 seconds Spencer Boyd, 150.088 mph, 23.986 seconds Caleb Costner, 146.663 mph, 24.546 seconds

The 2026 ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled to occur on Friday, May 15, at 5 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.