NASCAR 2026 All-Star Race Format at Dover Motor Speedway

The 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway will feature a 350-lap race. It will consist of three segments and a unique qualifying session featuring the Pit Crew Challenge.

The All-Star exhibition race awards a $1 million prize to the winner. You can catch all the action on FS1 with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This year, qualifying will be even more significant as it will determine the field for Segment 1 (75 laps). In Segment 2 (75 laps), the lineup os will be set by inverting Segment 1’s top 26. The remaining drivers lined up by finish.

The second lap will also feature the Mechanix Wear Pit Crew Challenge, as each pit crew performs a four-tire stop. The drivers will then race back to the start/finish line. Qualifying will include the total time from the green flag to the checkered flag.

The pit crew with the fastest pit stop and no penalties will win the Pit Crew Challenge. These results will determine the pit selection order for the All-Star Race.

The 26-driver field for the final 200-lap segment will include 2025 and 2026 Cup Series race winners, former Cup Series champions who compete full-time, and the Fan Vote winner. The remaining drivers’ starting positions will be based on their finish in Segments 1 and 2.

Voting for the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Fan Vote closes Sunday, May 17, at 9 a.m. ET. The winner will be announced before the start of the NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17.

As of May 11, the top five are (in alphabetical order): Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher, Noah Gragson, Ryan Preece, and Connor Zilisch.

Leading up to the All-Star Race, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will headline the action with the ECOSAVE 200 on Friday evening. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will compete Saturday at 4 p.m. in the BetRivers 200.

There have been a total of 41 NASCAR All-Star Races:

34 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (1985, 1987-2019)

1 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (1986)

1 at Bristol Motor Speedway (2020)

2 at Texas Motor Speedway (2021, 2022)

3 at North Wilkesboro Speedway (2023, 2024, 2025)

NASCAR Cup Series Entry List for Dover Motor Speedway All-Star Race