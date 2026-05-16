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NASCAR 2026 All-Star Race Format at Dover Motor Speedway

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

The 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway will feature a 350-lap race. It will consist of three segments and a unique qualifying session featuring the Pit Crew Challenge.

The All-Star exhibition race awards a $1 million prize to the winner. You can catch all the action on FS1 with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This year, qualifying will be even more significant as it will determine the field for Segment 1 (75 laps). In Segment 2 (75 laps), the lineup os will be set by inverting Segment 1’s top 26. The remaining drivers lined up by finish.

The second lap will also feature the Mechanix Wear Pit Crew Challenge, as each pit crew performs a four-tire stop. The drivers will then race back to the start/finish line. Qualifying will include the total time from the green flag to the checkered flag.

The pit crew with the fastest pit stop and no penalties will win the Pit Crew Challenge. These results will determine the pit selection order for the All-Star Race.

The 26-driver field for the final 200-lap segment will include 2025 and 2026 Cup Series race winners, former Cup Series champions who compete full-time, and the Fan Vote winner. The remaining drivers’ starting positions will be based on their finish in Segments 1 and 2.

Voting for the 2026 NASCAR All-Star Fan Vote closes Sunday, May 17, at 9 a.m. ET. The winner will be announced before the start of the NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17.

As of May 11, the top five are (in alphabetical order): Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher, Noah Gragson, Ryan Preece, and Connor Zilisch.

Leading up to the All-Star Race, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will headline the action with the ECOSAVE 200 on Friday evening. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will compete Saturday at 4 p.m. in the BetRivers 200.

2026 NASCAR All-Star

There have been a total of 41 NASCAR All-Star Races:

34 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (1985, 1987-2019)
1 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (1986)
1 at Bristol Motor Speedway (2020)
2 at Texas Motor Speedway (2021, 2022)
3 at North Wilkesboro Speedway (2023, 2024, 2025)

NASCAR Cup Series Entry List for Dover Motor Speedway All-Star Race

1Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingChevrolet
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
4Noah GragsonFront Row MotorsportsFord
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
7Daniel SuárezSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
8Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
9Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
10Ty DillonKaulig RacingChevrolet
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
12Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
16AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
17Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
19Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
21Josh BerryWood Brothers RacingFord
22Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
23Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
24William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
34Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
35Riley Herbst23XI RacingToyota
38Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord
41Cole CusterHaas Factory TeamChevrolet
42John Hunter NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUBToyota
43Erik JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUBToyota
45Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
47Ricky Stenhouse JrHyak MotorsportsChevrolet
48Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
51Cody WareRick Ware RacingChevrolet
54Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
60Ryan PreeceRFK RacingFord
71Michael McDowellSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
77Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
88Connor ZilischTrackhouse RacingChevrolet
97Shane van GisbergenTrackhouse RacingChevrolet

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
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