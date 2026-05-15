Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Race Overview-

Dover Motor Speedway; May 16, 2026

Track: Dover Motor Speedway

Race: BetRivers 200

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; May 16, 2026 4:00 P.M. ET

TV: CW Network

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram, and X

Chasing the Monster: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Ready to Tackle Dover Motor Speedway

Dover, Del. (May 15, 2026) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport heads to the Monster Mile this weekend for the BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway, one of the most demanding and unforgiving tracks on the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) schedule.

At one mile of high-banked concrete, Dover punishes mistakes instantly. The 24-degrees of banking in the turns generates massive lateral loads, placing enormous stress on the tires, brakes, and chassis alike. Track position becomes critical, along with the ability to manage tire degradation over long green-flag runs that often separates the contenders from the rest of the field. Restarts are equally important as everything can swing dramatically in a matter of laps.

The team will field three Chevrolets this weekend: Jeb Burton in the No. 27 BG Products Chevrolet, Blaine Perkins in the No. 31 Nuthin Fancy Co. Chevrolet, and Andrew Patterson in the No. 32 Bommarito.com Chevrolet.

With setup precision and pit road execution at a premium at the Monster Mile, all three entries will need to be dialed in from the opening laps to remain competitive throughout the race.

Jeb Burton arrives at Dover with a record that speaks for itself. Over his career at the Monster Mile in eight NOAPS starts, Burton has demonstrated consistent front-running capability, establishing himself as one of the stronger performers in the series claiming five top-15 finishes. In the most recent BetRivers 200 in 2025, Burton was running competitively the first half of the race but was ultimately classified 20th when rain halted the race after 134 of 200 scheduled laps. As a result would earn his most disappointing finish at track he has historically excelled at.

This weekend, the No. 27 team comes in focused on capitalizing on the long-run strength that typically sets Burton apart at concrete tracks. Managing tire wear, maintaining position through traffic, and executing cleanly on pit road will be the pillars of their race strategy.

“The concrete here gives you a different kind of feedback,” Burton said,

“And once you get in rhythm, you can really find some time. Last year the rain took away what could have been a solid day. We’re ready to get back at it, and finish what we started and be there when it counts.”

For Burton and the No. 27 team, the outlook at Dover is genuinely encouraging. His familiarity with the track’s demands and the No. 27’s strength on concrete give the team reason to believe a top-15, and potentially a top-10 is within reach if the race goes the distance.

Blaine Perkins returns to Dover having logged meaningful laps at the Monster Mile in two NOAPS starts. In the 2025 BetRivers 200, Perkins came home 32nd in the rain-shortened event, but the result masked the progress the No. 31 team made across the weekend in terms of understanding setup direction and long-run performance.

Dover’s unique concrete surface rewards drivers who can feel balance changes mid-corner and communicate those adjustments clearly to their crew chief, a skill Perkins has been sharpening throughout the 2026 season.

“This place is honest,” Perkins said.

“If the car isn’t right, you know it within a lap. Our focus is to keep building through the race, stay on the lead lap, and put ourselves in position when the field tightens up late. We’ve been improving each week and I feel good about what we’re bringing to Dover.”

The outlook for Perkins and the No. 31 entry centers on clean execution and avoiding the incidents that often collect mid-pack cars in the early stages. If the team can stay patient, keep the car on the lead lap, and take advantage of late-race cautions, a strong finish remains firmly within reach.

Andrew Patterson arrives at Dover for his third NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start of the 2026 season, bringing a growing body of experience and a steadily sharpened feel for what it takes to compete at this level. A native of Dayton, Ohio, Patterson relocated to Statesville, North Carolina after high school and joined Jordan Anderson Racing as one of the team’s original employees in 2021, starting in teardown before working his way through roles as a mechanic, tire specialist, and interior specialist. That background gave him an intimate understanding of the No. 32 Chevrolet long before he ever climbed behind the wheel competitively.

After building an ARCA Menards Series résumé while working for the team full-time, Patterson claimed a runner-up finish at Salem Speedway in 2025 where he challenged for the win. Patterson has earned his place in the O’Reilly lineup for 2026. His debut at Martinsville and follow-up start at Rockingham both added layers of experience that are paying dividends each week.

“Martinsville and Rockingham were tough but they taught me a lot,” Patterson said.

“I feel like I’m getting a clearer picture every time I strap in. Dover will be a different animal — faster, more technical — but I’ve been putting in the work and I’m ready for it.”

For Patterson, Dover represents another meaningful step in a rookie campaign defined by steady, deliberate growth. The Monster Mile’s concrete surface and high banking will demand more than either of his first two starts, but his accumulated experience combined with years spent understanding the No. 32 from the inside out gives the team genuine reason for optimism. Running clean laps, communicating clearly with his crew, and improving throughout the race is the blueprint heading into the weekend.

As the BetRivers 200 unfolds at the Monster Mile, the key variables will be consistent: tire management across long green-flag runs, track position through pit strategy, and composure on restarts where the concrete surface amplifies the margin between clean runs and contact. Dover has a way of sorting the field quickly, cars that are off on balance get exposed within the first 20 laps, while teams that nail their setup can work their way toward the front regardless of starting position.

With three Chevrolets, a proven veteran, a developing full-time competitor, and a rising driver continuing to build his series résumé, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport heads into the BetRivers 200 with something to prove at every level of the program. The Monster Mile has defined careers. This weekend, all three entries will be looking to make their mark on it.

Bet Rivers 200 from Dover Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on The CW beginning at 4:00 P.M. ET on Saturday afternoon. Radio coverage will be provided by the Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90, with flag-to-flag coverage from Dover, Delaware.

Fans are urged to stay updated thru the weekend via Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Social platforms; Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport was built from the ground up, fueled by passion, persistence, and a bold vision for what an independent NASCAR team could become. Founded by driver and owner Jordan Anderson, the organization has grown from a grassroots operation hauling a single truck across the country into a competitive multi-car NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team through a pivotal partnership with St. Louis automotive dealer John Bommarito. Along the way, the team has earned wins, poles, and a reputation for grit, growth, and opportunity within the NASCAR garage. Today, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is investing in talent, innovation, and culture to challenge the status quo and build a new kind of racing legacy.