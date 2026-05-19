RealCar Premium Car Rental Celebrates 12 Years of Market Leadership with Launch of Groundbreaking Mobile App

The premier door-to-door luxury rental service cements its 30% year-to-date growth by unveiling a high-touch digital ecosystem four years in the making.

NEW YORK, NY — RealCar, the premier door-to-door luxury car rental service, today announced the official launch of its highly anticipated mobile application. This milestone release follows a rigorous, uncompromising four-year development process during which the company scrapped two entirely fully-coded versions of the app. The decision underscores RealCar’s refusal to compromise on the digital user experience, ensuring the final product meets the exact standards of its demanding, high-profile clientele.

Resisting Trends, Driving Unprecedented Growth

While the broader “on-demand” car rental sector has faced significant economic turbulence and shifting market dynamics over recent years, RealCar continues to defy industry trends. Celebrating 12 years of operational excellence, the company has achieved a remarkable 30% year-to-date growth rate. This milestone proves the sheer resilience and enduring demand for its high-touch, premium business model.

Operating a meticulous fleet of over 150 high-end vehicles—including curated models from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Land Rover, Cadillac, GMC, and Tesla—RealCar has become an indispensable staple for luxury travelers, corporate executives, and residents in New York City and South Florida.

Redefining the Luxury Aviation Pipeline

Beyond urban city centers, RealCar has solidified its reputation by specializing in seamless, stress-free transitions for both private and commercial aviation. The company’s signature service eliminates the traditional rental counter altogether, providing:

Direct-to-Tarmac Deliveries: Vehicles are waiting immediately upon deplaning for private aviation clients.

Vehicles are waiting immediately upon deplaning for private aviation clients. Curbside Terminal Deliveries: Seamless handoffs at all major commercial airports across its service regions (including JFK, LGA, EWR, MIA, and FLL).

Seamless handoffs at all major commercial airports across its service regions (including JFK, LGA, EWR, MIA, and FLL). True Door-to-Door Convenience: Vehicles are delivered directly to hotels, residences, or offices, and retrieved from any location the client specifies.

A Uniquely Uncompromising Philosophy on Tech

“Our clients value precision and time above all else,” said Gleb Tryapitsyn, CEO of RealCar. “We spent four years and three complete design iterations to get this right. We chose to delay the launch and rebuild from scratch twice because a ‘good enough’ app simply wasn’t an option for a brand that delivers the world’s finest automobiles. In a high-stakes market like NYC and Miami, the digital experience must perfectly match the quality of the vehicle waiting for you at the airport. This app is the final piece of that puzzle.”

The newly launched app functions as a frictionless convenience layer for clients. Rather than just a standard booking tool, the app translates RealCar’s legendary physical “white-glove” service into a flawless digital ecosystem. Users can browse the exact real-time fleet available, customize delivery locations down to the specific airport terminal or private hangar, manage active rentals, and contact dedicated concierges with a single tap.

By prioritizing ultimate user experience over a rapid, rushed deployment, RealCar has successfully bridged the gap between premium automotive utility and luxury digital hospitality.

Availability

The RealCar mobile app is available starting today and can be downloaded via the Apple App Store.

About RealCar

Founded in 2014, RealCar has spent over a decade redefining the premium vehicle rental experience in the New York City metropolitan area and Miami, Florida. With a strictly managed fleet of 150+ ultra-luxury vehicles and specialized white-glove service catering to major commercial airports and private aviation hubs, RealCar provides a seamless, door-to-door transportation solution tailored exclusively for individuals who demand the absolute best in professional service.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Arthur S

Arthur S Email: hello@realcar.miami

Websites:www.realcar.nyc | www.realcar.miami