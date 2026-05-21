Old Havana Casino: RTG Slots, VIP Tiers, and Bitcoin Payouts for Aussies

Operated by Main Street Vegas Group and licensed in Panama, Old Havana Casino has been taking real-money bets since 2012. The Cuban theme runs across the whole site, from the logo down to the copy, and it holds up. The game floor is powered entirely by Real Time Gaming, with over 200 titles across pokies, table games, and video poker. Bitcoin withdrawals clear within 24 to 48 hours. The VIP programme runs across multiple tiers, with weekly cashout limits rising from $2,000 at the base level to $5,000 for Diamond players. There is a 150% welcome bonus up to $3,000 using code HAVANA150, and a separate daily deal running every single day of the week.

License, Security, and Who Runs the Site

Old Havana Casino sits under the Main Street Vegas Group umbrella, incorporated in Panama City with a gaming license from the Panamanian gambling authority. The RTG software comes with independent auditing from Technical Systems Testing, which verifies RNG outcomes across the game library. A Control Dispute System is in place for any unresolved player queries, established directly by Real Time Gaming as a third-party resolution mechanism. SSL encryption covers all transactions and account data. For Australian players in Adelaide or Brisbane who want a clear licensing trail before depositing, the credentials here are well-documented and have been consistent since the casino launched.

The VIP Programme and Comp Points

Old Havana Casino runs a multi-tier VIP structure that every depositing player enters automatically from the first bet. Real-money wagers earn comp points, which accumulate in the background and convert to cashable account credit at regular intervals. The more active the account, the faster the points build.

VIP tiers determine weekly withdrawal limits and bonus terms. The structure runs from Regular Class through to Diamond, with cashout caps rising at each level:

VIP Tier Weekly Cashout Limit Regular $2,000 Bronze $2,500 Silver $3,000 Gold $4,000 Platinum $4,500 Diamond $5,000

Higher tiers also unlock better bonus terms, priority cashout handling, and access to personalized offers distributed directly to the account. The comp points system keeps the loyalty program active across every session, with points building whether the session is an hour on jackpot pokies or an afternoon on video poker.

RTG Game Library: What Is Actually on the Floor

Every game at Old Havana Casino comes from Real Time Gaming. That means a specific flavor of slot and table game design: clean interfaces, reliable performance, and a library that leans toward classic formats done well.

Jackpot Pokies and Video Slots

The slot section covers three-reel classics, five-reel video pokies with bonus rounds, and a dedicated progressive jackpot category. Progressive titles include Aztec’s Millions, Cleopatra’s Gold, Goldbeard, and Ronin, with prize pools that build across bets until triggered. Volatility levels span the full range, from lower-variance titles suited to longer sessions with steady returns, through to higher-swing games where the bonus round makes or breaks the session. All titles run in free play mode before real-money play begins.

Table Games: Blackjack, Poker Variants, and More

The table game section at Old Havana Casino covers a broad range of formats. Options include:

Blackjack across Pontoon, Super 21, and standard variants, with optional Perfect Pairs side bets;

Roulette in European and American formats;

Baccarat, craps, Pai Gow, and Sic Bo;

Caribbean poker variants, including Caribbean Draw, Caribbean Hold’em, and Caribbean Stud;

Video poker across Jacks or Better, Deuces Wild, and multi-hand formats.

Twenty-one game variants sit across the blackjack category alone. Pontoon and Super 21 tend to draw players who want a different pace from standard blackjack rules. Video poker, particularly Jacks or Better at full pay, runs at a competitive RTP when played with the correct strategy. Worth knowing before choosing between a slot session and a card game when a bonus is active.

Daily Deals: What Each Day of the Week Brings

Old Havana Casino runs a named promotion every day of the week. The structure is consistent, and Australian players who plan their deposits around it get more bonus value per session.

Monday brings a 20% cashback up to $500 with zero wagering attached, paid directly to the account balance. Wild Wednesday runs a 300% deposit match. Thirsty Thursday pairs a 200% match with free spins. Freaky Friday delivers a 250% bonus, and Saturday carries the same offer again. The variety across the week means there is always a live deal regardless of when a session falls.

Beyond the named daily deals, Old Havana Casino distributes promotional coupon codes via email for active accounts, runs method-specific bonuses for players using particular payment options, and pushes seasonal campaigns throughout the year. The promotions page is worth checking before each session.

Deposits, Withdrawals, and Bitcoin Payouts

Three payment methods are accepted by the cashier at Old Havana Casino: Visa, Mastercard, and Bitcoin. The minimum deposit is $25 for cards and $5 for Bitcoin. Withdrawals start from $100 across all methods.

Bitcoin is the clear speed advantage here. Payouts clear within 24 to 48 hours, making it the preferred route for Australian players who want their winnings in the account quickly. Card and bank withdrawals follow standard processing windows of 3 to 5 business days. All transactions are fee-free on the casino side, with any third-party processor charges listed per method by the payment provider.

KYC documents are required before the first withdrawal: government-issued ID and proof of address. Having those submitted and approved early in the account lifecycle keeps the cash-out process clean when a larger win comes through.

FAQ

How does the VIP program work at Old Havana Casino?

Old Havana Casino enrolls every depositing player into its VIP system from the first real-money bet, with comp points building automatically and weekly cashout limits rising from $2,000 at the Regular tier to $5,000 at the Diamond level.

What are the biggest jackpot games at Old Havana Casino?

Old Havana Casino carries progressive jackpot slots, including Aztec’s Millions, Cleopatra’s Gold, Goldbeard, and Ronin, all powered by Real Time Gaming with prize pools that build across bets until triggered.

How fast are withdrawals at Old Havana Casino?

Old Havana Casino processes Bitcoin withdrawals within 24 to 48 hours, while card and bank transfer payouts follow standard processing windows of 3 to 5 business days, with a minimum withdrawal of $100.

What daily promotions does Old Havana Casino offer?

Old Havana Casino runs a named deal every day of the week, including a wager-free 20% Monday cashback up to $500, a 300% Wild Wednesday match, 200% plus free spins on Thursday, and 250% offers on Friday and Saturday.

Is Old Havana Casino licensed and audited?

Old Havana Casino holds a Panama gaming license, operates under the Main Street Vegas Group, and has its RTG games independently audited by Technical Systems Testing for RNG fairness and outcome integrity.