How to Choose the Right Rental Car in Dubai for Any Trip

How to choose a car, save money and drive in style in Dubai

Alligator.rent is a car rental company in Dubai operating across segments from economy to luxury. Our fleet includes current models from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Lamborghini, Lexus, Ford Mustang, and dozens of other vehicles. We are based in Business Bay, Prime Tower office, and serve clients throughout Dubai – with delivery to your hotel, the airport, or any location in the city. Our service is designed for both tourists and UAE residents, with transparent pricing and no hidden fees.

Dubai is a city where having a car makes all the difference. Distances here are substantial, public transport doesn’t cover every neighborhood, and taxis in tourist areas cost noticeably more. That’s exactly why renting a car is not a luxury – it’s a practical decision, especially if you’re planning more than two or three trips during your stay.

How the Dubai сar rental market works

There’s no shortage of options on the market, and sorting through them isn’t always straightforward. Some companies advertise an attractive price, then add insurance, a deposit, and fees at the pickup counter. Others set the deposit so high – or cap daily mileage so tightly – that any out-of-town trip becomes an extra line item on your bill.

What to look for when choosing a rental:

Whether basic insurance is included in the price or charged separately

Whether there’s a daily mileage limit – especially important for trips to Abu Dhabi, Hatta, or Fujairah

The deposit amount and whether a no-deposit option is available

Whether vehicle delivery to the airport or hotel is offered

How transparent the terms are at the time of return

Our approach is simple, the price you see when booking is the price you pay. No surprises at the counter.

Choosing the right car for your needs

The right vehicle depends entirely on how you plan to use it. For city driving and transfers, compact sedans and hatchbacks work well – they’re maneuverable, fuel-efficient, and easy to park. For families or groups of four or more, a spacious SUV like the Kia Carnival LX or Hyundai Santa Fe is the smart choice. For business meetings, the Mercedes-Benz CLA 35 AMG or Lexus NX fits the bill.

If you’re going out for just a day – say, you want to rent a car in Dubai for one day for a trip to the Hatta canyons or the Jebel Jais mountains – there’s no reason to pay for a week-long rate. We offer daily rentals with no obligation to book multiple days.

Sports cars are a category of their own. Dubai is practically built for them: quality roads, long straight highways, zero tolerance for potholes. If you’re looking for sport car rental Dubai – we have the Ford Mustang, BMW 430i Convertible, Porsche 911 Carrera, and Mercedes-Benz C300 Convertible available. These are cars for people who don’t just want to get from point A to point B, but want to enjoy every mile of it.

A few scenarios to help you decide on the right class:

Short city trip or airport transfer – economy class, from AED 150/day

Family travel, airport runs, out-of-town routes – spacious SUV

Business meetings, corporate trips – business or premium sedan

Romantic getaway, photo shoot, special occasion – convertible or sports car

Extended stay in the UAE (a month or more) – long-term rental with a reduced daily rate

Practical things worth knowing in advance

Documents for tourists: international passport, home country driver’s license, and an International Driving Permit. UAE residents need their Emirates ID and local license. Minimum driver age is 21.

Traffic regulations in Dubai are strict: speed cameras are installed everywhere, and fines are issued automatically. The speed limit within the city is 60–80 km/h, while on highways it is up to 120 km/h. A “zero tolerance” policy applies to drunk driving, with fines starting at 20,000 dirhams. This is not merely a formality – violators truly do pay. When returning the vehicle, ensure that the fuel level in the tank matches the level at the time of pickup, a fee is charged at a premium rate for any missing fuel.

Parking in tourist and business districts is paid and handled through the RTA Dubai app. Residential areas usually have free spots, but not always close to where you need to be.

Vehicle delivery is a standard service at alligator.rent across Dubai at no extra charge. Airport delivery is also available, we recommend uploading copies of your documents in advance to avoid paperwork delays at pickup.

Renting a car in Dubai isn’t about prestige – it’s about convenience. With your own car, you decide where to go and when. And that’s perhaps the most valuable advantage in a city where, due to the long distances, you can’t rely on someone else’s schedule.