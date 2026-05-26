A Practical Guide to Shipping a Car When You’re Relocating for Work

A job move usually comes with a tight timeline.

You have a start date, maybe a temporary apartment lined up, and a checklist that grows by the hour.

Driving your car across the country sounds simple until you factor in the fuel, the hotels, the wear on your vehicle, and the days you can’t afford to lose.

Hiring an auto transport company like roadrunnerautotransport.com solves that, but only if you set it up properly and avoid the rookie mistakes that cost people money and time.

Book Earlier Than You Think You Need To

The first thing to sort out is the booking window.

Carriers don’t run on Uber-style availability.

Most legitimate companies need somewhere between seven and ten days of lead time to assign your vehicle to a truck already heading in your direction.

Last-minute requests do get filled, but you’ll pay more, and the pickup window stretches.

If you already know your start date, lock the shipment in as soon as the offer letter is signed.

Open or Enclosed Transport

Open versus enclosed is the next call.

Open carriers are the standard nine-car haulers you see on the freeway, cheaper, faster to book, and perfectly fine for a daily driver.

Enclosed transport costs roughly 40 to 60% more, but it’s the right choice for a low-clearance sports car, a classic, or anything with fresh paint you’d rather not pelt with road debris.

For most work relocations involving a normal sedan or SUV, open is the sensible pick.

What Actually Drives the Price

Pricing moves with distance, vehicle size, and season.

A coast-to-coast move for a midsize sedan typically runs in the $1,200 to $1,600 range during normal months.

Summer raises that.

Snowbird routes in January and February push prices up, too, since trucks heading from the Midwest to Florida fill up fast.

A short regional hop, Chicago to Atlanta, for example, lands closer to $700 to $900.

If a quote comes in dramatically lower than the rest, that’s a flag, not a deal.

Underpriced loads sit on the dispatch board for days because no driver will take them.

Door-to-Door Versus Terminal

Door-to-door is what most people want and what most carriers offer by default.

The driver meets you as close to your address as a 75-foot truck can legally and safely get.

In the suburbs, that’s usually your driveway or the end of the street.

In a dense city, expect to meet in a nearby parking lot or wide commercial street.

Terminal-to-terminal exists but rarely makes sense for a work move, since you’d be coordinating dropoff and pickup at warehouses in two unfamiliar cities.

Brokers Versus Carriers

The broker question trips up a lot of first-timers.

A carrier owns the trucks.

A broker arranges loads with carriers across the country.

Almost every nationwide auto transport service you’ll find online is technically a broker, and that’s not a bad thing.

Brokers have access to a much larger pool of trucks, which is why they can quote routes a single-fleet carrier couldn’t touch.

What matters is that they’re licensed, bonded, and verifiable through the FMCSA.

The Inspection Most People Rush

Inspection at pickup is the part most people skim through.

Don’t.

The driver will fill out a Bill of Lading documenting any existing scratches, dings, or wheel curb rash.

Walk around the car with them, take your own time-stamped photos from every angle, and check that the mileage is recorded.

If something happens in transit, that paperwork is your evidence.

Without it, you’re arguing from memory against a professional logistics operator.

Insurance Gaps Worth Knowing

Your insurance situation needs a quick check before pickup.

The carrier holds cargo insurance; federal law requires it, but coverage limits and deductibles vary.

Ask for the certificate of insurance and read the deductible carefully.

Your personal auto policy usually doesn’t cover the vehicle while it’s strapped to a transport truck, so don’t assume there’s a backup.

If you’re shipping something high-value, top-up coverage through the broker is cheap and worth it.

Prepping the Vehicle

A few practical prep steps save real headaches.

Wash the car so that pre-existing damage shows clearly in inspection photos

Leave roughly a quarter tank of gas , enough for loading and unloading without adding unnecessary weight

, enough for loading and unloading without adding unnecessary weight Remove toll transponders and EZ-Pass so you don’t rack up charges across three states

and EZ-Pass so you don’t rack up charges across three states Take personal items out, since carriers aren’t insured for them, and DOT inspections can flag stuffed vehicles

Delivery Day

Delivery on the other end mirrors pickup.

Inspect the car in daylight if at all possible.

Check the panels you didn’t think to look at the first time: the roof, the underside if you can see it, the front bumper.

Sign the Bill of Lading only after you’re satisfied.

If you spot damage, note it on the document before the driver pulls away.

Once you sign clean and the truck leaves, your claim becomes much harder to win.

Timing It With the Rest of Your Move

Coordinating the shipment with the rest of your relocation is the last piece.

Transit times run roughly 1 to 3 days for regional moves, 5 to 7 days for coast-to-coast, with weather and driver hours occasionally adding a day.

Build that buffer into your plan.

If you’re flying to the new city before the car arrives, line up a rental or rideshare for the gap.

Trying to land the same day as the truck is a coordination trap, since carriers give windows, not appointments, and a four-hour spread can easily turn into a different morning altogether.

A relocation already stretches your time and attention thin.

Shipping the car should be the part of the move you stop thinking about once it’s booked, not the part that wakes you up at 2 a.m.

Get the timing right, document everything at pickup, and the rest tends to take care of itself.