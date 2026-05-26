NHRA POTOMAC NATIONALS: ELITE MOTORSPORTS EVENT PREVIEW

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. (May 26, 2026) – Elite Motorsports enters this weekend’s inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS at Maryland International Raceway with momentum after Aaron Stanfield and the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / Janac Brothers Racing team rallied to victory at the Route 66 Nationals.

Elite Motorsports Earns First Pro Stock Win of 2026

Stanfield, who entered race day at the NHRA Route 66 Nationals as the No. 7 qualifier, took down rival Matt Hartford, teammate and five-time Pro Stock world champion Jeg Coughlin Jr., his father Greg Stanfield and six-time world champion Greg Anderson to take home the victory at Route 66 Raceway just outside of Chicago. It was Elite Motorsports’ first Pro Stock victory since six-time world champion Erica Enders brought home the Wally at the 2025 U.S. Nationals and it was Stanfield’s first win since the Nevada Nationals in the fall of 2024.

“For Elite Motorsports, that was a special win. Hopefully it kind of sets the tone for the rest of the year. But you’re only as good as your last race, so we have to keep our heads down and keep grinding,” Stanfield said. “We’ve definitely made some performance gains but I don’t feel like everyone else had the best weekend. So, I still think we have some work to do but it’s definitely a huge step in the right direction. It’s a huge confidence boost for the team and myself as a driver. It doesn’t matter where we’re at, what we’re doing, when I strap in the race car, I’m trying to do the absolute best I can do for all the guys and all our partners that allow us to be able to do all this. Losing’s not fun, it turns out, and we’ve got some very competitive guys and girls on our team, and we take it very personally when we’re not doing well. I do think the win allows everybody to take a breath and maybe see some light at the end of the tunnel.”

Elite Motorsports dominated race day with three of the four semifinal positions. As a result, Stanfield will be joined by father Greg Stanfield in the Janac Brothers entry and winningest female in motorsports history Enders in the #2Fast2Tasty Challenge during Saturday qualifying at Maryland International Raceway.

New Venue on NHRA Schedule

The Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series debut at Maryland International Raceway marks the second of four new tracks during NHRA’s 75th Anniversary campaign.

“It’s always a fun experience racing at a new facility. Everyone is relatively on the same playing field,” said Jeg Coughlin Jr. “We have made some performance strides at Elite and we are fresh off a No. 1 qualifying effort and #2Fast2Tasty win with Erica Enders and an impressive win with Aaron Stanfield in Joliet, Illinois, so I think we’re all looking forward to hitting Maryland International Raceway.”

After her No. 1 qualifying position, #2Fast2Tasty win and semifinal finish, Enders made a jump from seventh to fifth in the NHRA points standings.

“I believe we are taking steps in the right direction and I look forward to redeeming myself in Maryland. It should have been an all elite final at Route 66 Raceway and that’s on me. Aaron did a fantastic job for our team and I can promise you it’s our goal, to make sure Elite is victorious again,” said Enders.. “I’ve been doing this a long time. Pro Stock goes in cycles and it had just not been our cycle the last year and a half. We will never quit, we will never give up. I have the best team in the world and I would go down in flames with them, before I’d stand next to anyone else.”

“I haven’t raced at Maryland yet but I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve heard great things about the facility,” said Troy Coughlin Jr., who had a runner-up finish at South Georgia Motorsports Park, the first of the four new facilities on the 2026 schedule.

JEGS Named Presenting Sponsor

JEGS, a DTC, e-commerce retailer and distributor of high-performance automotive aftermarket parts and accessories, has been named the presenting sponsor of the NHRA Potomac Nationals. Founded in 1960 by drag racing champion Jeg Coughlin Sr., JEGS Performance has grown into one of the most recognized and trusted names in the automotive aftermarket industry. Six-time NHRA world champion Jeg Coughlin Jr., son to Jeg Sr., and versatile driver Troy Coughlin Jr., grandson to Jeg Sr. and nephew to Jeg. Jr., represent the family brand with JEGS Pro Stock entries

“Excited to head to the inaugural Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS at Maryland International Raceway this weekend and experience one of the East Coast’s fastest tracks,” Jeg Jr. said. “Having JEGS as the event sponsor, will add an additional element to perform and come home victorious on Sunday. I’m looking forward to seeing how we stack up in Maryland.”

“There’s definitely added motivation to drive my best for my team and the people of JEGS,” Troy Jr. said. “Everyone at Elite has been grinding hard and we’re ready to get after it. I’m hoping there’s a JEGS celebration in the winners circle this weekend.”

Competition at the NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS begins with four rounds of qualifying Friday at 1:30 and 4 p.m. and Saturday at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Eliminations are slated for Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Broadcasting Network (FOX). Qualifying shows will air Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. Eliminations will air Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.