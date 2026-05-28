REJUVENATED ALEXIS DEJORIA ROLLING HEADING INTO INAUGURAL NHRA POTOMAC NATIONALS PRESENTED BY JEGS

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. (May 28, 2026) – Like the rest of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Alexis DeJoria will be making her debut at Maryland International Raceway as part of this weekend’s inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS.

It makes for a new challenge, but with the way DeJoria and her John Force Racing team are performing, she heads to the first-time venue with plenty of confidence.

DeJoria has enjoyed a resurgent 2026 campaign thus far, advancing to the final round at the most recent race in Chicago. That gives her two runner-up finishes already in the loaded Funny Car category, putting the veteran sixth in points and firmly in the championship conversation.

She’s looking to grab more momentum this weekend in her 12,000-horsepower John Force Racing Bandero Café Chevrolet SS Funny Car as DeJoria looks to win for the first time in five years.

“We’ve never raced (in Maryland), so it’s new territory for all of us,” DeJoria said. “There are so many factors at play when it comes to assessing a new track. One thing I can say is we have a great tune-up for hot or cold weather. Now that we have the consistency we were working on, Mike (Neff) and Jonnie (Lindberg) will be shooting for those low E.T.s and high mph.

“At John Force Racing, we have a team full of experts who know what they are doing, which means a high level of confidence for me as a driver, even when we’re looking at a new facility. My faith in this crew is unwavering. After winning the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge and getting another runner-up in Chicago, we’re on a good trajectory.”

The 2026 NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS includes action in all four Mission Foods Drag Racing Series classes and coverage of the event will be broadcast on FOX, with elimination coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 31. It is also the seventh of 20 races during the 2026 milestone campaign.

As part of a full weekend, there’s a host of NHRA 75th anniversary events at Maryland International Raceway, including:

An appearance from NHRA legend and three-time Top Fuel world champion Shirley Muldowney and a tribute to Muldowney’s trailblazing history in the sport.

On Sunday, a free, limited-edition NHRA pennant will be given to the first 4,000 fans in attendance.

DeJoria will have a great opportunity to win the special diamond Wally celebrating NHRA’s milestone year, but she’ll also have to take on a loaded field that includes Ron Capps and J.R. Todd, who are tied for the points lead, as well as four-time champ Matt Hagan, teammate and Valdosta winner Jordan Vandergriff, Chad Green, who has two wins this season, Jack Beckman and back-to-back world champion Austin Prock.

But DeJoria believes this team is just getting started and feels like the best is yet to come in 2026.

“I feel like I got a head start working with Mike Neff for a year before we came over to JFR this season,” DeJoria said. “Everything really came together, adding Jonnie into the mix. When the timing’s right, the timing’s right, and the timing was right this year. It was written in the stars. We didn’t get that trophy (in Chicago), but I can tell you right now, we are coming for them. There’s a lot left on this table. We’re a very consistent team and we’re putting people on notice right now.”

Top Fuel points leader Shawn Langdon is after his third straight win in 2026 and will look to stay red-hot against a field loaded with standouts, including teammate and reigning world champ Doug Kalitta, Tony Stewart, Leah Pruett, Justin Ashley, four-time champ Antron Brown, Josh Hart, Clay Millican and Tony Schumacher.

Reigning Pro Stock champ Dallas Glenn currently leads the points with two wins in 2026. Matt Hartford also has two victories this year, while six-time world champ Greg Anderson picked up the win in Pomona. Fans at MIR will also see six-time champion Erica Enders, Chicago winner Aaron Stanfield, Jeg Coughlin Jr. and T.J. Coughlin.

Pro Stock Motorcycle world champ Richard Gadson is the current points leader, while others to watch include Gaige Herrera, six-time champ Matt Smith, Angie Smith, John Hall, Jianna Evaristo and Maryland native Kelly Clontz.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 1:30 and 4 p.m. ET on Friday, May 29 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, May 30 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 31. Television coverage includes qualifying on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET on Friday and 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, with eliminations action on Sunday at 3 p.m on FOX.

To purchase tickets to the 2026 NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information about the NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About JEGS High Performance

Founded in 1960 by drag racing champion Jeg Coughlin Sr., JEGS Performance has grown into one of the most recognized and trusted names in the automotive aftermarket industry. JEGS serves racers, builders, restorers, and automotive enthusiasts across the country through an extensive catalog and e-commerce platform featuring more than 2 million products from over 900 trusted brands. From drag racing and street performance to off-road, truck, restoration, and garage equipment, JEGS provides solutions for nearly every type of automotive project and passion. The company’s long-standing commitment to performance, innovation, and automotive culture has helped make JEGS a go-to destination for generations of car enthusiasts and racers. For more information visit www.jegs.com

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.