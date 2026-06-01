HAMLIN PREVAILS IN THRILLING 1-2-3 FINISH FOR TOYOTA AT NASHVILLE

Toyota Claims First NASCAR Cup Win at Nashville, Places Five Camry XSE’s inside Top-11

LEBANON, Tenn. (May 31, 2026) – Denny Hamlin prevailed in a three-way Joe Gibbs Racing battle during the closing laps of Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Toyota drivers led 145 of the race’s 300 laps, but a late caution reset the field and set up a dramatic finish. Hamlin and teammate Christopher Bell raced side-by-side for most of the final four laps, while fellow Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe made it a three-wide battle as the trio took the white flag. Hamlin ultimately cleared both competitors and secured his 62nd career Cup Series victory.

Toyota drivers were a constant presence near the front of the field. Bell finished second, followed by Briscoe in third. Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing placed sixth, while Erik Jones of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB finished 11th.

Reddick continues to lead the Cup Series standings, but Hamlin narrowed the gap with Sunday’s victory and now trails by 97 points.

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Nashville Superspeedway

Race 14 of 36 – 399 miles, 300 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, DENNY HAMLIN

2nd, CHRISTOPHER BELL

3rd, CHASE BRISCOE

4th, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.*

5th, Shane Van Gisbergen*

6th, TYLER REDDICK

11th, ERIK JONES

13th, TY GIBBS

17th, RILEY HERBST

24th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

25th, COREY HEIM

32nd, BUBBA WALLACE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Progressive Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

Question?

What a finish between you and your JGR teammates. How did you pull it off in those final laps?

“Well, I think the 20 and the 19 were battling so hard on the first corner, just let me get to the inside of the 20 on the first corner there on the restart. From there, side by side with the 20. He drove in so deep on that last lap into 1, but it allowed me to barely clear off of (turn) 2. Man, what an unbelievable day – starting first, going to last, and back to first.”

How did you know that you needed the patience to get through this entire race after jumping the start?

“I definitely jumped the start, no doubt about that. Yeah, just looking back on it, just didn’t wait quite long enough. I want to say hi to Mari and Trish from Progressive, this whole team, Sport Clips. Martha’s retiring. Happy retirement to Martha. Toyota, Jordan Brand, Yahoo, National Debt Relief, King’s Hawaiian, Bob’s Discount Furniture, just thanks to all the sponsors I’ve got. It’s been amazing. Thank you to the sellout crowd. I appreciate you all sticking around. It’s been an honor.”

How does it feel to be the first Toyota driver in the Cup Series to win at Nashville?

“It’s amazing.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

What was the last lap like from your perspective?

“It was great racing. I hope the fans enjoyed that, it was a great show. I’m just disappointed in myself and disappointed in my team. They brought a great racecar and I didn’t get the job done.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

What opportunity did you have to win the race with Denny and Christopher?

“I kept trying to — we were running side by side. I kept trying to back up my entries to get a big run and take it three wide. They kept running each other up the racetrack, so I kept trying to hit the bottom. Denny went to the apron. I was going to go three wide to the bottom because I knew, if I hit the bottom, they were all going to run up. He covered it, so then I went to the top and was able to get to Christopher’s right rear. We were all driving so deep that we slide up the racetrack. I was in no man’s land after that. Hate that we weren’t on the better end of it. We had a really, really good Bass Pro Shops Tracker Toyota, just felt like it was certainly capable of winning, ended up third. Great day for JGR, went one, two, three. Wish we were the ones in first.”

Where is the speed coming from at JGR?

“All the incredible people at Joe Gibbs Racing and the resources we have at Toyota and TRD. Just very blessed and fortunate to get to drive this thing. It’s a lot of fun going to the racetrack at the Cup level knowing you can win any given weekend. Hoping we can keep it rolling and end up on the better end of one of these.”

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 Hardee’s Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 31st

What happened that put you out of the race?

“Minding our own business again. Another week our team doesn’t get the finish they deserve. I’m tired, man. It’s hard to be in the same boat constantly every week. You got to figure out how to put it behind you and show up. I somehow become the bad guy the days following this, but I got to figure out how to be better and learn from it. It’s really hard when you are driving your best and trying to just make progress throughout the race and you get wiped out. On to Michigan.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of over 50 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.