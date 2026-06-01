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RCR NCS Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway

By Official Release
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Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate)® Chevrolet Team Battle Throughout the Night at Nashville Superspeedway En Route to Top-20 Finish

Finish: 18th
Start: 32nd
Points: 24th

“None of us are happy with finishing 18th at Nashville Superspeedway but after the day the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate)® Chevrolet team had, that’s a pretty good recovery. That’s the way to fight. And how about that last restart? Wish we could have battled like that all day. Well take it.” -Austin Dillon

Top-20 Effort Spoiled for Austin Hill and the No. 33 BetMGM Chevrolet Team at Nashville Superspeedway

Finish: 27th
Start: 25th
Points: N/A

“Not the result we hoped for with the BetMGM Chevrolet. A lot of different things happened throughout the night, but everyone on this team kept making the most of each situation that was thrown our way. I thought we were on our way to a top-20 finish but it just wasn’t in the cards tonight. We’ll continue to learn and fight for RCR heading into Michigan International Speedway next week.” -Austin Hill

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