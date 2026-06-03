TOYOTA RACING Weekly Preview 06.03.26

This Week in Motorsports: June 2 – 7, 2026

NCS/NCTS/ARCA: Michigan International Speedway – June 5-7

ARCA WEST: Tri-City Raceway – June 5-6

PLANO, Texas (June 3, 2026) – NASCAR’s Cup and Truck Series, joined by the ARCA Menards Series, head to Michigan International Speedway for three days of high-speed racing, culminating with a 400-mile Cup Series race on Sunday. The ARCA Menards Series West is also in action, heading to the Pacific Northwest and Tri-City Raceway.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NCTSS

Hamlin seeks two in-a-row and Michigan repeat … After scoring a dramatic victory last weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, Denny Hamlin heads to Michigan International Speedway this weekend in search of his second straight victory, and third of the 2026 Cup Series season. Along with his Nashville win, Hamlin also visited victory lane at Las Vegas Motor Speedway back in March, as well as the non-points paying All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway. The victory for Hamlin last Sunday night was the 62nd of his career and his 59th as a part of Team Toyota. Not only does Hamlin look for career win number 63 this weekend – which would tie him with Kyle Busch for ninth all-time in the Cup Series – and win number 60 with Toyota, he will also seek his second consecutive victory, and fourth overall, at Michigan. The driver of the Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE also has wins at Michigan in 2010 and 2011. Additionally, Hamlin has eight consecutive top-10s at Michigan, dating back to 2019.

Toyota seeks another Heritage Trophy … After victories by Tyler Reddick (2024) and Hamlin (2025) in the last two Cup Series races at Michigan, Toyota looks for its third consecutive Heritage Trophy – given to the winning manufacturer each season at Michigan. Another victory by a Toyota Camry XSE this Sunday would give the manufacturer its fourth Heritage Trophy since the award was instituted in 2013, with Matt Kenseth also victorious in 2015.

Gibbs returns to favorable Michigan … The high speeds of Michigan have been favorable to Ty Gibbs in his young Cup Series career to-date. The driver of the No. 54 Toyota Camry XSE for JGR has finished inside the top-11 in each of his four starts around the two-mile oval. He’s also accrued two consecutive third-place finishes. Gibbs is a previous winner at Michigan in the O’Reilly Series (2022) and the ARCA Menards Series (2021).

Jones eager to continue strong run at home track … Arriving to his home track at Michigan, Erik Jones looks to continue his recent strong run surge in his No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. Jones, who finished third in the All-Star Race, is coming off two consecutive top-15 results in the Coca-Cola 600 (13th) and at Nashville (11th) and is entering his 14th career start at the two-mile oval in Brooklyn, Michigan, this weekend. In his previous 13 starts at Michigan, Jones has one top-five (2017) and three top-10s and has finished inside the top-11 in three of the last four Michigan races.

Friesen looks for Michigan repeat … Stewart Friesen returns to Michigan International Speedway this weekend in search of a repeat victory after his tremendous triumph in 2025. Friesen took home the victory after multiple overtime restarts in that race and headed to victory lane for the fourth time in his Truck Series career and second time with Toyota. Friesen enters this weekend ninth in the Truck Series driver’s point standings off one-top five and three top-10s in the first 11 races this season.

Heim, Davis to pilot No. 1 and 5 Tundra TRD Pros … Corey Heim and Spencer Davis will be behind the wheel of the No. 1 and 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pros for TRICON Garage in Michigan this weekend. Heim makes his fifth Truck Series start of 2026, where he has two wins (Darlington Raceway and Rockingham Speedway), along with three top-fives and top-10s. For Davis, this weekend will be his first Truck Series start since 2023, and his first start with Toyota since 2021. Both Heim and Davis have made one previous Truck Series start around Michigan in their careers.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series National and West

Toyota brings stacked lineup to Michigan … Team Toyota will be in prime position to pick up its fourth ARCA Menards Series win of 2026 with a great lineup of drivers at Michigan. Gio Ruggiero, who has wins at Daytona International Speedway and Kansas Speedway, will compete in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota Camry this weekend. Ruggiero finished fourth in the ARCA race at Michigan last season. For Nitro Motorsports, Wesley Slimp will pilot the No. 15, Jake Bollman is in the No. 20, Gavan Boschele in the No. 25, and Toyota Development Drivers Isabella Robusto and Thomas Annunziata in the No. 55 and 70 entries.

Lovell seeks fourth straight top-10 … In the ARCA Menards Series West race this weekend at Tri-City Raceway, Mia Lovell of Nitro Motorsports goes for her fourth consecutive top-10 result in her sixth start of the West series season. The driver of the No. 15 Toyota Camry finished eighth at Tucson Speedway, ninth at Shasta Speedway and sixth at Colorado National Speedway in that span. The Phoenix, Arizona, native also sits ninth in the series point standings entering this weekend.

Avedisian to pilot No. 13 Camry in Tri-City … For the fourth time in 2026, Jade Avedisian will take on the ARCA Menards Series West, driving the No. 13 Toyota Camry for Central Coast Racing this weekend at Tri-City Raceway. Avedisian started off her West Series season in style, earning the pole position and finishing eighth at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Speedway back in March. The Toyota Development Driver has also made two starts in the national ARCA Menards Series, where she finished seventh at Kansas Speedway in her last outing.

About Toyota

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For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.