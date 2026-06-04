Kyle Larson Claims Redemption at Red Cedar Speedway with High Limit Victory

After starting on the outside pole, Kyle Larson put on a clinic after taking the lead at Red Cedar Speedway and won for the second consecutive time in the past two days. At one point, the 33-year-old had a 10-second lead over second place late in the race. Even with the caution coming late, Larson kept his composure and held on to get the victory.

“No, no, especially with the line I was running, you couldn’t take a breath,” Larson said to Flo Racing on the frontstretch. “Yes, it was crazy up there when you’re running the curb, while it is sticky and tall, it makes it way easier. The time I did get tight is when I entered on the cushion, and it just kind of swallows you up. It was cool.

“I had a lot of lines working with me and being able to open my entry like that. People on top, I could drive around them. He added, “If they were on top, I could enter above it, and diamond through the middle and split the bottom/top cars. That was a lot of fun.

“My heart rate was pegged, but that was cool,” he continued. Just a sick track for me where I was running. Happy to put on a show.”

32 Sprint Cars were checked in for the fifth race of the Roto Rooter Midweek Series.

This event was another nationally televised event on FS1.

The track hosted its first Interstate Batteries High Limit Series event last year in 2025, where Sprint Car superstar Rico Abreu fended off another superstar, Kyle Larson, for the previous at-track victory by 0.133 seconds.

To note, Wednesday’s event kicked off four consecutive nights of racing for the series. Abreu closed the championship points standings back down to seven points to championship leader, Aaron Reutzel, following Monday’s race.

After his Monday night victory, Kyle Larson is looking to go back-to-back. Four drivers have not competed at this track prior to tonight’s event. Those were Giovanni Scelzi, Kerry Madsen, Tanner Holmes, and Hank Davis

As usual, there were three heat races with each one having eight laps. Reutzel took the first heat victory with Tanner Thorson, Joel Myers Jr, Justin Peck, and Brooke Tatnell the top five.

For the second heat race, it was won by Brent Marks. He was followed by Scelzi, Sye Lynch, Davis, and Scott Neitzel, transferring to the main event.

Monday night race winner, Larson, won the third heat race. Abreu secured second, Holmes third, Brenham Crouch fourth, and Madsen fifth.

In the fourth and final heat race, Tyler Courtney and his Spire Motorsports machine grabbed the victory. Christopher Thram was second, Ayrton Gennetten third, Darin Naida fourth, and Chase Randall fifth. Randall got by Daison Pursley in the remaining laps to get the last transfer spot.

Taking the checkers for the seven-lap dash was Marks, who would end up on the pole position in the A-main. Larson was second, Abreu third, Peck fourth, Courtney fifth, Gennetten sixth, Reutzel seventh, and Lynch eighth.

The green flag flew for the 30-lap feature with Marks and Larson sending it off into Turn 1. Larson shot to the lead off Turn 2 on the first lap from Marks. Abreu then made the pass on Marks as well, which saw him slide into the second spot. At 26 laps to go, Larson began catching lap traffic. However, a caution came out on the same lap for a flat left-rear on Reutzel’s Sprint Car.

Following the brief caution period, Larson and Abreu were on the front row. Larson, again, pulled away from Abreu. At 20 laps to go, Larson was slowed up by the back of the field, which allowed Abreu to close the gap significantly. Meanwhile, Peck had momentum and threw a couple of sliders on Abreu. Unfortunately, Peck could not complete the pass for the second position.

Peck did make the pass work on Abreu with 14 laps to go off Turn 4. Abreu continued to slip back as Marks passed him for third. At 10 laps to go, Larson continued to show his Sprint Car dominance as he lapped up to the Top 10.

Despite Larson putting on a great show, it was all erased due to a caution with seven laps to go for Gennetten, who went spinning around in Turn 1 and made contact with Brenham Crouch. As the two cars made contact, Larson nearly avoided the incident by going a bit higher in the turn.

Even with the near miss, Larson was not phased at all, and would go on to win the $12,000 feature over Marks and Peck, rounding out the top three in the No. 57 Paul Silva entry.

The victory was Larson’s 13th of his High Limit career and his second consecutive for the week. This was also his fourth win of the season.

🏁 𝗣𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗗𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗞𝗬𝗟𝗘 𝗟𝗔𝗥𝗦𝗢𝗡!@KyleLarsonRacin crushes the field at Red Cedar Speedway — winning Wednesday’s @RotoRooter Midweek Series A-Main on @FS1! pic.twitter.com/HViKWBO8FQ — High Limit Racing (@HighLimitRacing) June 4, 2026

Official Race Results Following Red Cedar Speedway

Kyle Larson Brent Marks Justin Peck Tyler Courtney Giovanni Scelzi Tanner Thorson Rico Abreu Brenham Crouch Ayrton Gennetten Kerry Madsen Aaron Reutzel Sye Lynch Danny Sams III Darin Naida Tanner Holmes Chase Randall Joel Myers Jr Hank Davis Brooke Tatnell Zach Daum Daison Pursley Scott Neitzel Christopher Thram Scotty Broty

Up Next – The Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Series continues its week-long stretch of racing by heading to Gondik Law Speedway. The action can be seen live on Flo Racing.