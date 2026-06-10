XPEL Grand Prix Presented by AMR Brings INDYCAR Action, Family Fun, and a Full Weekend of Racing to Road America June 18-21

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., June 10, 2026 – The NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to Road America, June 18-21, for the XPEL Grand Prix presented by AMR, one of the most anticipated race weekends of the summer.

Fans can expect four days of speed, sound, strategy, and close racing on Road America’s 4-mile, 14-turn circuit. The track is known for its long straightaways, fast corners, elevation changes, and natural viewing areas. It is one of the most respected road courses in the world and one of the most demanding stops on the INDYCAR schedule.

The weekend will be led by the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, including defending Road America winner Alex Palou, along with a deep field expected to include Pato O’Ward, Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Scott Dixon, Kyle Kirkwood, newly-crowned Indianapolis 500 champion and 2020 Road America race winner Felix Rosenqvist, and many more.

Road America has a long history of producing dramatic INDYCAR moments, and last year’s race added another chapter as Palou won at the historic Wisconsin circuit for a third time.

The featured NTT INDYCAR SERIES race is scheduled for Sunday, June 21, at 1 p.m. CT and will air live on FOX. Fans can also follow the weekend through FOX Sports coverage, including INDYCAR practice and qualifying sessions across FS1, FS2, and FOX One. INDYCAR Radio coverage is available via SiriusXM channel 218 and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

The racing lineup goes far beyond Sunday’s main event. Fans will also see INDY NXT by Firestone, USF Pro 2000, USF2000, Radical Cup North America, and Vintage Indy throughout the weekend. INDY NXT will race twice at Road America, with Race 1 scheduled for Saturday, June 20, at 11:30 a.m. CT on FS1, and Race 2 scheduled for Sunday, June 21, at 11 a.m. CT on FS1.

Vintage Indy will bring historic INDYCAR machines back to the facility for displays and on-track activity, giving fans a rare look at the cars that helped shape the sport. The weekend also gives fans a close look at the next generation of racing talent, as many drivers in the open-wheel developmental series continue their climb toward the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Away from the racing surface, Road America will offer a full weekend experience for fans of all ages. Guests can enjoy public karting at the Briggs & Stratton Motorplex, the Road America Disc Golf Course, the Family Fun Zone, camping, fan activities, and a wide range of food and beverage options across the 640-acre property.

Road America’s open setting is part of what makes the weekend special. Fans can walk the grounds, explore different viewing areas, visit the paddock, watch crews at work, and take in the race from some of the best natural vantage points in motorsports.

Children 16 and under receive free general admission at the gate with a paying adult. Racing takes place rain or shine.

Tickets are available now at roadamerica.com or by calling 800-365-7223. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance for the best value and a smoother arrival experience.

Broadcast Schedule

NTT INDYCAR SERIES XPEL Grand Prix presented by AMR

Sunday, June 21

1 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. ET

FOX

INDY NXT by Firestone Race 1

Saturday, June 20

11:30 a.m. CT / 12:30 p.m. ET

FS1

INDY NXT by Firestone Race 2

Sunday, June 21

11 a.m. CT / Noon ET

FS1

INDYCAR Practice and Qualifying

Coverage available across FS1, FS2 and FOX One. Fans should check local listings and official schedules, as dates and times are subject to change.