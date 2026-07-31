Hannah Bell, Performance Vehicle Works Racing Hope Third Time’s the Charm at Tri-County Speedway

GRANITE FALLS, N.C.: After seeing last weekend’s racing program washed away by Mother Nature, Hannah Bell and the Performance Vehicle Works Racing team are eager for another opportunity to continue their recent progress at Tri-County (N.C.) Speedway.

The rainout marked the second weather-related cancellation the team has encountered this season, forcing Bell to wait another week before climbing back behind the wheel.

Rather than dwelling on the delay, however, the team has remained focused on preparing for another chance to build on the momentum and confidence gained in recent outings.

Without question, the transition from Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway to Tri-County (N.C.) Speedway has proven beneficial for Bell and the Performance Vehicle Works Racing team.

Although Bell consistently showed competitive speed at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway, a series of untimely setbacks prevented the team from capitalizing on that performance.

With a continued emphasis on developing Bell’s racecraft and building confidence behind the wheel, the team elected to shift its focus to Tri-County Speedway.

The change has already produced encouraging results and renewed optimism heading into the latter stages of the season.

Although Bell’s most recent outing ended in disappointment after she was collected in a chain-reaction restart accident while running inside the top 10, the performance reinforced just how much progress she and the Performance Vehicle Works Racing team have made.

The team understands that reaching Victory Lane is one of the toughest accomplishments in short-track racing, but with Bell’s continued development and the speed they’ve shown in recent races, competing for wins has become the goal as the season progresses.

This weekend presents Bell with another opportunity to continue that upward trajectory as Performance Vehicle Works Racing returns to Tri-County Speedway.

Armed with valuable notes from previous appearances at the North Carolina short track, the team is optimistic that another consistent performance can translate into the finish they know is within reach.

For Bell, the objective remains straightforward: qualify well, maintain track position and capitalize on every opportunity throughout the evening.

While experience continues to be one of her greatest assets, each lap completed has added to her confidence and strengthened the chemistry between driver and team.

“We’ve made a lot of progress over the last several races, and I think our results are starting to reflect the work everyone at Performance Vehicle Works Racing has been putting in,” said Bell.

“Even though our last race didn’t end the way we wanted, we proved we had a car capable of running inside the top 10.

“Having last weekend rained out was disappointing because we were excited to get back to the track, but sometimes that’s just part of racing. We’ll take the extra week, keep preparing and hopefully get another opportunity this weekend.

“Every time I get behind the wheel, I feel more comfortable and more confident. Our goal is to put together a complete night, stay out of trouble and give ourselves a chance to be racing up front when it matters most.”

While the recent performances have validated the progress the team has made, Bell and Performance Vehicle Works Racing know there is still work to do. Every race weekend presents another opportunity to gather valuable information, refine the race car and continue laying the foundation needed to become consistent front-runners.

“We’re learning something every time we unload the race car,” Bell added. “Whether it’s something I can improve as a driver or something we can make better with the car, every lap teaches us something. If we leave the track without learning anything, then we’ve missed an opportunity.

“Winning races is never easy, especially when you’re building a program, but that’s what we’re working toward. Every week we’re getting a little better, and if we keep making those small gains together, I believe the results will come.”

As temperatures continue to climb during the heart of the summer racing season, Bell has placed an even greater emphasis on her preparation away from the racetrack. From staying active between races to maintaining proper hydration, she believes the work done during the week is just as important as the laps completed on race day.

“I’ve learned that being prepared starts long before you get to the racetrack,” Bell explained. “I try to stay active, eat right and make sure I’m hydrated, especially this time of year when the temperatures inside the race car can get really intense.

“Taking care of yourself allows you to stay focused, make better decisions and be at your best when the race gets tough. It’s another part of becoming a better race car driver, and it’s something I’m continuing to work on every week.”

Although the long-term plan remains to return to Hickory Motor Speedway, Bell and the Performance Vehicle Works Racing team believe their current approach is paying dividends.

Rather than rushing the process, the team is committed to continuing Bell’s development, building confidence and gaining valuable experience one race at a time.

“We’ve always believed in Hannah and the talent she brings behind the wheel,” said Performance Vehicle Works Racing owner and team manager Timmy McKichan. “Our responsibility is to give her every opportunity to learn, improve and continue growing as a race car driver.

“Obviously, it was frustrating to have last weekend rained out because we were looking forward to seeing Hannah back on the track. The good news is we’ll have another opportunity this weekend. She’s making smart decisions, communicating well with the team and growing more comfortable every time she climbs into the race car.

“We know there is still plenty of work ahead, and we’re not going to rush the process. Hickory isn’t going anywhere. When the time is right, we’ll go back, but for now we’re focused on continuing to build confidence, gain experience and keep taking steps in the right direction.”

For Bell, every race weekend is another opportunity to continue pursuing the sport she loves while appreciating everyone who has helped make the journey possible.

“I’m grateful every time I get the chance to strap into a race car,” Bell said.

“There are a lot of people who would love to have this opportunity, and I never want to lose sight of how fortunate I am.

“I’m thankful for Timmy, everyone at Performance Vehicle Works Racing, our partners, my family and all the fans who continue to support me. Their belief in me motivates me to keep working, keep learning and chasing our goals together.”

Bell’s Limited Late Model schedule continues with support from her long-time partner, Alliance Packaging.

Racing begins at Tri-County Speedway on Saturday, August 1, 2026, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET with coverage available on FloRacing.com.

For more on Hannah Bell, please like her on Facebook, follow her on Instagram (@Hgbell) and TikTok (@HannahBell05).