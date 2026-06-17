Packers Safety Evan Williams in Fastest Seat at Road America

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, June 17, 2026) – Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports at the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Presented by AMR on Sunday, June 21.

Williams, selected by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, was named to the league’s All-Rookie team by the Pro Football Writers of America after posting 47 tackles (30 solo), a tackle for a loss, an interception, three passes defensed and a forced fumble in his first season in 2024.

Last season, Williams improved to 89 tackles (47 solo), four tackles for loss, a team-high three interceptions and five passes defensed in a career-high 16 games and 15 starts. Williams was one of just two NFL players last season to record at least 85 tackles, four tackles for a loss, three interceptions and a fumble recovery and became the first Packers’ player to reach those marks since linebacker A.J. Hawk in 2010. Williams also had seven tackles (six solo) in the Packers’ playoff loss to the Chicago Bears, the second-highest total for Green Bay in the game.

The Fastest Seat in Sports is a custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special back passenger seat that leads the starting field to the green flag at NTT INDYCAR SERIES races, including the 14-turn, 4.014-mile permanent road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Wiliiams joins a long list of celebrated INDYCAR Fastest Seat in Sports passengers before fans on site and the FOX national broadcast. This high-speed, high-octane, super-charged thrill ride has been taken by the likes of Tom Brady, Simu Liu, Jon Bon Jovi, Lady Gaga, Channing Tatum and Rudy Pankow.

Coverage of the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America Presented by AMR begins at 2 p.m. ET Sunday, June 21 on FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX One and INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is North America’s premier open-wheel racing series with drivers competing at speeds of 200+ mph across a thrilling and demanding set of ovals and road and street circuits. The full schedule is available here.