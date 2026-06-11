Jason Kitzmiller Returns to Pocono Raceway Determined to Turn His ARCA Season Around

LONG POND, Pa: Taking a few days to recover from one of the most vicious accidents of his racing career, ARCA Menards Series veteran Jason Kitzmiller is eager to put last weekend’s setback at Michigan International Speedway behind him and turn his focus to Friday afternoon’s race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway as an opportunity to reset and build momentum for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Already frustrated by a controversial qualifying call that trapped Kitzmiller and several other drivers at Michigan International Speedway, forcing them to start the Henry Ford Health 200 from the rear of the field, Kitzmiller wasted little time charging forward in his fast No. 97 A.L.L. Construction Racing — CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet.

Methodically carving his way through the pack, Kitzmiller appeared well on his way to another top-10 finish in the 100-lap showdown before disaster struck on Lap 49. Caught as an innocent victim in a multicar incident, contact from another spinning competitor sent his Chevrolet head-on into the outside wall in Turn 2 with tremendous force.﻿

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The Petersburg, West Virginia, native climbed from his heavily damaged machine under his own power and was later evaluated and released from the infield care center.

While thankful to have walked away from one of the hardest impacts of his career, Kitzmiller left the incident with a frustrating 23rd-place finish that hardly reflected the speed of his race car.

“Michigan was a tough one to swallow,” said Kitzmiller. “It was definitely one of the hardest hits I’ve taken in a race car, especially after we fought through adversity all weekend and had such a fast Chevrolet.

“We had worked our way into position for another solid finish before getting caught up in someone else’s accident, and that’s just part of racing sometimes.

“I hate it for everyone on this team because they put in so much effort and

gave me a car capable of running up front. The most important thing is that I’m okay, and I’m grateful for that. Now it’s about turning the page, getting to Pocono and giving A.L.L. Construction Racing, CR7 Motorsports and everyone who supports this program the finish they deserve. I’m confident we can bounce back and have a strong weekend.”

The 2.5-mile triangle of Pocono Raceway marks the continuation of a grueling six-week stretch for the ARCA Menards Series as the tour barrels toward the halfway point of the 2026 season, which arrives later this month at Elko (Minn.) Speedway.

Returning to the “Tricky Triangle” for the first time since 2023, Friday afternoon’s 60-lap showdown is expected to feature another stout field of competitors.

For Kitzmiller and his Frank Kimmel-led team, however, the eighth race of the season represents more than just another stop on the schedule — it’s an opportunity to rewrite the narrative and build momentum for the second half of the year.

Through the opening seven races, Kitzmiller and the No. 97 team have consistently shown the speed to compete for top-five and top-10 finishes.

﻿While the season has already produced three top-10 results, a string of incidents beyond the team’s control has masked their true potential, turning what could have been a breakout campaign into one defined by missed opportunities and “what might have been” moments.

Despite the setbacks, confidence within the A.L.L. Construction Racing — CR7 Motorsports camp remains high that the results will soon reflect the performance they’ve displayed on the racetrack.

“I really believe we’re better than what the results show,” Kitzmiller said. “If you look at our speed every week, we’ve been right there. Unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of things happen that have been outside of our control, but that’s racing.

“Nobody on this team has lost confidence, and I haven’t either. We know what we’re capable of, and hopefully Pocono is where everything finally comes together and we can show what this group is really made of.”

Friday afternoon’s Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 at Pocono Raceway will mark Kitzmiller’s fifth career ARCA Menards Series start in the Pocono Mountains, where he owns a respectable 12.8 average finish across four consecutive appearances from 2020 through 2023.

Among those starts is a career-best finish of ninth in 2022 after rolling off 16th on the grid. As he searches for his second career top-10 finish at the “Tricky Triangle,” Kitzmiller hopes a strong performance can provide the spark needed to jumpstart his 2026 campaign.

Beyond the statistics, Pocono is also a place where Kitzmiller feels right at home. Its unique layout and one-of-a-kind challenges have made it one of his more enjoyable stops on the ARCA Menards Series schedule over the years.

“I’ve always enjoyed racing at Pocono because it’s unlike anywhere else we go,” said Kitzmiller. “You have to be on your game every lap, and getting all three corners right is a challenge in itself.

“We’ve shown good speed there in the past, and I really believe this team is capable of putting together the kind of run that can get our season headed back in the right direction. It would mean a lot to everyone involved.”

Friday’s Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 will also provide another special opportunity for Kitzmiller to share the track with his teenage son, Isaac, who is set to tackle the biggest oval of his young ARCA Menards Series career.

While the veteran racer will be focused on delivering a strong result for his No. 97 team, the chance to once again compete head-to-head with his son adds another meaningful chapter to the family’s racing journey.

“It’s always special anytime you get to race against your son,” said Kitzmiller.

“As a competitor, you want to beat everyone on the track, but as a dad, you’re incredibly proud to watch him continue to grow and take on new challenges.

﻿“Pocono is a unique place that demands a lot from both the driver and the race car, and I know he’s looking forward to the opportunity. Hopefully, we can both have strong, clean races and give our teams something to celebrate at the end of the day.”

For the second straight year, Kitzmiller and company welcome Carter Machinery, promoting the Caterpillar® (Cat®) brand as the primary partner aboard the No. 97 Chevrolet for Friday afternoon’s 60-lap battle at Pocono Raceway.

Carter Machinery’s humble beginnings date back to 1928, serving customers throughout Virginia and southeastern West Virginia. As customer needs evolved, the company expanded its offerings by adding new products, services, and locations, with significant growth following its 2020 acquisition of Alban Tractor Company.

Today, Carter Machinery’s footprint spans the Mid-Atlantic, with more than 30 locations across Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. The company sells, rents, and supports the full line of Cat® equipment, engines, and electric power generation systems, backed by strong parts availability, a diverse rental fleet, and an expert service team committed to customer success.

Continued investment in people, infrastructure, technology, and tooling has positioned Carter Machinery as one of Caterpillar’s premier dealers in North America and around the globe.

“We’re excited to welcome Carter Machinery and the Cat® brand back on board for Pocono,” said Kitzmiller. “They’re a tremendous partner for our program and a company that shares the same values of hard work, reliability and performance that we strive to represent every week.

“We’ve shown a lot more speed than our results indicate this season, and everyone on this team believes our best runs are still ahead of us. Pocono presents another great opportunity to put together a complete race and give Carter Machinery the performance they deserve.

“We’re proud to carry their colors on Friday and look forward to showcasing their brand while fighting for one of our strongest finishes of the year.”

In addition to Carter Machinery, A.L.L. Construction Inc., Grant County Mulch, A&J Excavating, Cobra Mining, Champion Power Equipment and Volt Battery Technology will all serve as associate marketing partners for his 55th career ARCA Menards Series start.

Entering Pocono, Kitzmiller, 52, sits sixth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings, 65 points behind championship leader Jake Bollman with 13 races remaining.

The A.L.L. Construction Racing — CR7 Motorsports team also holds a respectable 10th place in the championship owner standings.

﻿Since 2020, Kitzmiller has earned two top-five and 25 top-10 finishes in 54 ARCA Menards Series starts, including a career-best third-place effort at Daytona International Speedway in February 2025.

The Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 (60 laps | 150 miles) is the eighth of 20 races on the 2026 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Friday, June 12, from 12:00 p.m. to 12:40 p.m., while Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Qualifying is slated to begin shortly thereafter at 1:00 p.m. The race is scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 3:00 p.m. ET. The continuation of the 74th season of ARCA competition will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire day’s festivities. All times are local (ET).