Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Pocono

Pocono Raceway

Sunday, June 14

2.5-Mile Tri-Oval

3 p.m. ET

Location: Long Pond, Pennsylvania

TV: Fox

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (Race 16 of 36)

RADIO: SiriusXM

5 KYLE LARSON

Age: 33 (July 31, 1992)

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Last Race: 4th (Michigan)

Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

Standings: 6th

No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

Kyle Larson and the No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM team rallied for a strong finish at Michigan International Speedway last week. After falling to 13th on a late-race restart, Larson charged back to fourth place, notching the team’s fifth top-five result of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The 33-year-old has earned five stage wins at Pocono Raceway, the most of any driver in the stage-racing era.

Larson has posted a 9.33 average finish at Pocono over the last seven races, ranking second among all drivers during that span.

The defending Cup champion has scored 133 points at “the Tricky Triangle” in the Next Gen era, tied for fourth-most among all drivers with Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. Coincidentally, he has also scored 133 stage points during the 2026 season, leading the series.

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

Age: 30 (Nov. 28, 1995)

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia

Last Race: 32nd (Michigan)

Crew Chief: Alan Gustafson

Standings: 4th

No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet

Last weekend, Chase Elliott earned his second stage win of the season and led 67 laps at Michigan International Speedway. Unfortunately, a late-race incident ended his day early.

In 2026, Elliott has the third-most wins (two), has led the sixth-most laps (266), has the seventh-most stage points (85) and has the fourth-best average finish (13.2).

Elliott has finished in the top 10 in the last four races at Pocono Raceway, the longest active streak in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 30-year-old driver’s 11 top-10 results at “the Tricky Triangle” are tied for his third most at any track on the circuit.

In the Next Gen era at Pocono, Elliott has an average finish of 6.25, which leads current full-time Cup Series drivers. He’s also tops in points earned in that span (166).

24 WILLIAM BYRON

Age: 28 (Nov. 29, 1997)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Last Race: 18th (Michigan)

Crew Chief: Rudy Fugle

Standings: 12th

No. 24 RAPTOR Chevrolet

In the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen era at Pocono Raceway, William Byron is tied with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson for the fourth-most points scored (133).

Across 12 starts at “the Tricky Triangle,” Byron has two poles, three top-five finishes and six top 10s with a track-best finish of third coming in 2022. He has an average finish of 10.83, fifth best all-time.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native has finished on the lead lap in all 12 of his Pocono starts, his longest such streak at any track.

Byron will pull double duty this weekend, climbing aboard the No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet for JR Motorsports Saturday in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series. In the last four weekends that Byron has run both series, he has gone on to score a top-10 finish Sunday in the Cup Series, going back to 2025.

48 ALEX BOWMAN

Age: 33 (April 25, 1993)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Last Race: 19th (Michigan)

Crew Chief: Blake Harris

Standings: 32nd

No. 48 Ally Chevrolet

Alex Bowman is one of nine Hendrick Motorsports drivers to win a NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway. Bowman earned his victory at “the Tricky Triangle” in 2021.

In 16 career starts at Pocono, the driver of the No. 48 has earned three top fives, five top 10s and led 49 laps.

In the last seven races at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania-based track, Bowman earned six finishes of 11th or better, giving him an average finish of 9.43 and ranking third among drivers in those events.

17 COREY DAY

Age: 20 (November 28, 2005)

Hometown: Clovis, California

Last Race: 6th (Nashville)

Crew Chief: Adam Wall

Standings: 3rd

Corey Day heads to Pocono Raceway for his first NASCAR O’Reilly Series start at the 2.5-mile track, riding a streak of three consecutive top-10 finishes. He’s currently third in the NOAPS points standings.

“The Tricky Triangle” will be the 10th track at which Day has made his NOAPS debut this season, accounting for more than half of the schedule’s first 18 events. He has two wins in those starts (Talladega Superspeedway and Dover Motor Speedway).

The No. 17 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet has made three previous starts at Pocono Raceway, with all three races ending in top-five finishes.

Hendrick Motorsports

2026 All-Time Pocono Races 15 1,432 80 Wins 2 322* 19* Poles 0 259* 14** Top 5 14 1,336* 79* Top 10 25 2,285* 142* Laps Led 880 86,247* 3,471* Stage Wins 7 144 5

*Most

**Tied for most

Hendrick Motorsports enters this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway with the most wins (19), top-five finishes (79), top 10s (142) and laps led (3,471) in the venue’s history. The organization is also tied for the most poles with 14.

The Hendrick Motorsports engine department enters the weekend with 572 victories across all three national NASCAR touring series including 13 of 16 events in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series this season.

Hendrick Motorsports remains the Cup Series’ all-time standard bearer in wins (322), poles (259), top-five finishes (1,336), top 10s (2,285), laps led (86,247) and championships (15).

QUOTABLE



Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet, on improvement as of late: “The last few weeks, we’ve narrowed in on a package that we’re becoming more comfortable with, and we’ve been more competitive. There’s still work to do, but everyone at Hendrick Motorsports is working hard to continue improving. I have complete trust and confidence in this team that we’ll figure it out.”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet, on Pocono Raceway: “Pocono is a track I really enjoy going to. I feel like there are a lot of things that translate from Michigan to Pocono. We had a lot of speed in Michigan and were able to lead some laps, so that makes me hopeful as we head into this weekend. We’ve had some decent runs at Pocono over the course of my career, so I’m looking forward to seeing what we can put together.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, on Pocono Raceway: “Pocono is definitely one of those tracks that I have mixed emotions on. I really like the track and the challenge it brings with three different corners and the balance it takes to be good. I also feel like we’ve had good runs going and not had the results to show, which is frustrating. We’ve been showing speed as a team the last few weeks, so hopefully that continues this weekend, and we can get the results we think we deserve.”

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, on Pocono Raceway: “Pocono has been a good track for our Ally 48 team in the past, so we have high expectations for the weekend. When our balance is close, we typically have good speed. A lot of strategy plays into this race too, so with all of that, we’ve been able to put ourselves in position to lead laps and come away with a solid finish.”

Corey Day, driver of the No. 17 Chevrolet, on going to Pocono Raceway for the first time: “I’ve been saying this a lot, but Pocono is another new track for me and I’m looking forward to figuring it out. The (NOAPS) off weekend was a nice reset, but I’m ready to get back in the No. 17 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet and make some laps around the triangle. It’s always been a track I’ve wanted to race at, so I’m excited to finally get the chance to with my team.”