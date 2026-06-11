RICHARD GADSON AND GREG ANDERSON RETURN TO BRISTOL AFTER MILESTONE MOMENTS A YEAR AGO

BRISTOL, Tenn. (June 11, 2026) – Last year, Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Richard Gadson and Pro Stock’s Greg Anderson both enjoyed historic moments at Bristol Dragway, which puts Thunder Valley high on their favorite track lists.

Returning to Bristol for this weekend’s Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, both reflected fondly on those moments heading into the race, and each was hopeful they would get to experience another memorable moment in Bristol.

For Gadson, Bristol Dragway represented a significant turning point in his Pro Stock Motorcycle career. He had come close to wins and success on his RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki, but had never found the winner’s circle as Gaige Herrera was enjoying a record-breaking run in the class.

All that changed in Thunder Valley, as Gadson picked up his first career victory in the NHRA Mission Food Drag Racing Series, putting together a series of impressive performances and defeating Herrera in the final round. It was an emotional moment Gadson won’t forget and it spurred a remarkable finish that included three more victories in 2025 and, ultimately, the Pro Stock Motorcycle world championship.

“Bristol really kind of changed things. It really all happened in Bristol,” said Gadson, who is the current points leader in the category entering the weekend. “When I say Bristol was a turning point, it legit was a turning point. I think we’ve been a model of consistency since then. Momentum can go both ways and I think I’ll take steady does it. That was kind of the mentality shift in Bristol and that’s been working all the way up until now. So, last year in Bristol was a big turning point in so many different ways.”

This year’s annual visit to Thunder Valley combines the NHRA’s 75th anniversary celebration with the 25th annual race at Bristol Dragway. It is the ninth of 20 events during the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season and will feature several highlights throughout the race weekend, including:

An appearance from NHRA fan-favorite Top Fuel driver Clay Millican, as well as NHRA legend Darrell Gwynn. Millican’s memorable 2017 Bristol win on Father’s Day weekend will be celebrated as the race’s historic moment, a theme that will take place at all races in 2026.

On Sunday, a free, limited-edition NHRA pennant will be given to the first 4,000 fans in attendance to take in eliminations.

In 2025, Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Anderson (Pro Stock) and Gadson (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won in Bristol. This season’s Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14.

Of course, Bristol has always been special for Anderson, the six-time Pro Stock world champion. It’s the site of his first career victory in the category (2001) and last year, Anderson continued to add to his remarkable legacy at the facility.

He picked up his 1,000th career round win in eliminations in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, joining John Force as the only drivers in NHRA history to reach 1,000 round wins. Anderson went on to win the event and, this year, he comes to Bristol with 114 career victories, which is the most among active drivers and second only to Force. Anderson is as good as ever, winning twice in 2026 and currently sitting second in points to KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn.

“I don’t follow the stats too closely, so I didn’t realize anything like that,” Anderson said about the 1,000 career round wins. “When they finally brought that to my attention, it was like, ‘Oh wow, that’s kind of a big number.’ It’s pretty darn cool. I’ve got a helmet with a 1,000 on the back of it in big bold letters that I get to look at every time I put that helmet on.

“It just added to the Bristol lore for me and what it’s meant for me to go to Bristol every year. Who knows what the next milestone will be, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened at Bristol.”

The Top Fuel final from Epping will take place on Friday in Bristol and feature dominant points leader Shawn Langdon and surging Leah Pruett. Other marquee names include reigning world champ Doug Kalitta, racing legend Tony Stewart, Josh Hart, rookie sensation Maddi Gordon, Antron Brown, Justin Ashley and Clay Millican.

The Funny Car final from Epping will also take place on Friday in Bristol and features John Force Racing teammates Jordan Vandergriff and Jack Beckman. Ron Capps, whose eight wins at Thunder Valley are the most in NHRA history at the facility, is the current points leader, with J.R. Todd, Matt Hagan and Chad Green all close behind.

The event will also feature the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown. After final qualifying on Saturday, fans can attend a special autograph session at the Bristol Dragway Welcome Tent in the midway.

Bristol race fans can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk and congratulate the winners at the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday. As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. They can visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 5 and 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 12, and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 13 at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Eliminations will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14. Television coverage includes qualifying action at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday on FS1, leading into eliminations at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, fans can visit NHRA.com/tickets. For more information on NHRA, please visit NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.