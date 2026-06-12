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Camshaft Replacement: What You Need to Know Before Visiting the Garage

By SM
2 Minute Read

A component you hope never fails

The camshaft is one of those parts that should last the life of the engine if properly maintained. When it does fail, the repair is significant because of where it sits and what must be removed to reach it. Understanding what is involved helps you evaluate whether a quote is reasonable and whether the proposed work scope makes sense.

Common failure scenarios

Oil starvation remains the primary cause of premature camshaft wear. Engines that are run low on oil, serviced with incorrect oil grades, or operated with clogged oil passages develop cam lobe and journal wear that leads to poor performance and eventually mechanical noise. Timing chain failures on interference engines can cause piston-to-valve contact, bending valves and damaging cam lobes simultaneously. Variable valve timing system failures can load the camshaft unevenly, causing localised wear.

What to expect price-wise

The camshaft itself costs between seventy and five hundred pounds depending on the engine. Labour varies widely based on engine layout, ranging from three hours on a simple inline-four to ten or more on a V6 with limited access. Total bills fall between four hundred and two thousand. Part Hunt 24 lists camshafts from multiple suppliers across the price spectrum, allowing you to find the right balance of quality and affordability before committing to a repair.

Replacing more than just the camshaft

A new camshaft paired with worn followers, lifters, or rocker arms will develop accelerated wear because the mating surfaces no longer match. Most experienced mechanics insist on replacing these contact surfaces simultaneously, and they are right. Fresh timing components, valve cover gaskets, and an oil change round out the job and ensure everything is working together properly from the first start.

camshaft
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Checking the root cause

Before approving camshaft replacement, insist on understanding why it failed. If the cause was oil starvation, identify and fix the underlying issue: a blocked oil pickup, a failing oil pump, or simply extended oil change intervals. Fitting a new camshaft without addressing the root cause means you will be back in the same position within a few years.

Prevention is cheaper than cure

Change your oil on time, every time. Use the correct grade and specification. Do not ignore oil warning lights. Listen for new noises from the valve train and investigate them promptly. These basic habits protect a component that costs hundreds to replace and thousands in labour to access.

Conclusion

Camshaft replacement is serious but entirely manageable with the right information. Diagnose properly, source quality parts, replace all associated wear items, and fix whatever caused the failure in the first place. Your engine will reward you with smooth, quiet operation for many thousands of miles.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM
SMhttps://speedwaymedia.com
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