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RCR NOAPS Race Recap: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Official Release
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Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Earn 16th-Place Finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Finish: 16th
Start: 26th
Points: 3rd

“Today wasn’t the day for the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet team at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We were getting the car dialed in during practice on Friday, but that didn’t translate in qualifying this afternoon. As the race got going, my team was getting my balance tuned in, and the pit crew was giving us fast stops to help with track position, but we didn’t have what we needed to stay up front and make passes. We’ll make notes, regroup the next couple of weeks in North Carolina, and look to come back strong when we get back on track next month in Iowa.” -Jesse Love

Blue Collar Day for Austin Hill and the No. 21 Patriot Mobile Chevrolet Team at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Finish: 10th
Start: 19th
Points: 7th

“Our Patriot Mobile Chevrolet was good to fire off. We had some of the best restarts, and for the most part, I would always gain positions. We got to fifth there on that last restart and for a few laps I thought ‘all right, we’re pretty good here.’ I fired off a little free and then it just got extremely tight. Our car went through massive swings today. I’d be two numbers free and then I’d end the run eight numbers tight. My entry seemed to be okay all day. I could turn in fine, but as soon as I would throttle back down in all four corners, it felt like I was going to knock the fence down. Our car needed to be trimmed out a little bit more for the straightaways, but then in the corners, it would be extremely tight. If you can’t stay on the throttle, then the trim of the car doesn’t matter, right? So we will keep working. I want to thank everybody at RCR and ECR for giving the best effort we could though. We didn’t have a very good car today, so we worked for that top-10 finish. It was a blue collar day, and we’ll move on.” -Austin Hill

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